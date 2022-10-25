Read full article on original website
Donations to the Nebraska GOP fall sharply after contentious convention
Donations to the Nebraska GOP appear to have nose-dived following the contentious state party convention that saw an almost complete exodus of the party establishment. Since the convention on July 9, the state GOP has collected around $163,000 in contributions, according to the latest filings with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission and the Federal Election Commission, averaging about $55,000 per month. In the 12 months before the convention, the party gathered more than $1.6 million, averaging over $135,000 per month.
Backlash follows Democrats' letter praising Republican Indiana Senate candidate
What started out as a friendly recommendation letter for a co-worker seeking a new job is roiling Lake County Democratic politics less than two weeks before Election Day. The letter, signed by Lake County Councilmen Ted Bilski, D-Hobart; David Hamm, D-Hammond; and Al Menchaca, D-Gary, praises Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, as an effective advocate for his district who always is willing to work across party lines to get things done.
State and local lawmakers look to task forces to combat crime
BATON ROUGE, La. - Like most Louisianans, Republican State Representative Alan Seabaugh is fed up with violent crime. "It's a statewide issue. It's a problem in rural areas. It's a problem really in every corner of Louisiana," he said. The Shreveport politician is drafting legislation to create the Louisiana Violent...
Louisiana officials approve coastal erosion settlement on behalf of four parishes that rejected it
(The Center Square) — A stalled $100 million settlement between a dozen parishes and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. over alleged damage to Louisiana's coast is moving ahead after state officials agreed to the deal on behalf of several parishes that refused. A Freeport-McMoRan spokesman confirmed to NOLA.com this week the agreement...
KS Legislature District 78: Where do the 2022 candidates stand on the issues?
The Olathe Reporter asked candidates seeking the District 78 Kansas House Representative seat — Republican Robyn Essex, who was recently appointed to the Olathe City Council, and Democrat W Michael Shimeall — nine questions, plus offered additional space for further commentary. Topics of reflection ranged from affordable housing to the elimination of the food sales tax and the recently failed abortion amendment.
A guide to Arizona's 10 statewide ballot measures
On November 8, Arizona voters will decide on 10 statewide ballot measures. This is the highest number of measures on the Arizona ballot since 2010, when there were 11 measures on the ballot. In 2020, the previous even-year election, there were two measures on the ballot, both of which were approved.
During Tyler campaign stop, Abbott talks securing border, plan to lower taxes
Gov. Greg Abbott said during a campaign stop Wednesday in Tyler that he plans to ensure Texas has a secure southern border. Abbott spoke at Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse as part of his Get Out the Vote tour. About 500 people were in attendance. Along with border security,...
Virginia abortion clinics experience influx of out-of-state patients following overturn of Roe v. Wade
Whole Woman’s Health of Charlottesville, a women’s health and abortion clinic, has seen a major spike in the amount of out-of-town patients asking for abortions since September 2021 after Senate Bill 8 was passed in Texas — a bill that banned abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — according to Shaelin Nauta, the clinic manager of Whole Woman’s Health of Charlottesville.
Former Idaho governor to launch construction of Boise's new Wassmuth education center
Former Idaho Gov. Philip E. Batt will join other dignitaries at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial on Wednesday to sign a beam and launch the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights education center. The building has been named in honor of Batt, who was Idaho...
IUP culinary arts academy gets boost from PASSHE governors
As it was requesting a sizable increase in its state appropriation for 2023-24, to $573.5 million, and a “separate strategic investment” of $112 million enroll and graduate students with plans in fields with significant labor shortages, two Indiana University of Pennsylvania projects also were on the agenda last week for the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
Parson discusses plans to help Wooldridge community
Gov. Mike Parson spoke to a crowd in Wooldridge on Wednesday in front of the church, one of the last standing buildings after the wildfire swept through the town Saturday. The church was surrounded by debris leftover from the “massive fire,” Parson said. He was joined by 4th...
Bonham seeks balance in Oregon legislature
Oregon Rep. Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles), whose house district “essentially went away,” is hoping to continue serving the region as an Oregon State Senator for Oregon’s 59th senate district. Bonham is currently serving as a representative for Oregon’s 59th district, having been appointed in 2018 and winning...
Arkansas Dept. of Health reports 3 flu deaths; increase in flu cases
ADH said they receive reports of only a fraction of flu cases since it only requires reports of hospitalizations, deaths and outbreaks. It is important to understand that the information in the weekly update is representative of the timing and location of the activity, but it does not reflect the overall burden of disease.
Starting their 'Good Life': Couple wanted wedding to be a celebration of Omaha and Nebraska
By the time 30-year-old Sarah Nelson started planning her own big day, she felt as though she’d already been to a million weddings. So she told Candace Kalasky at Lovestruck Events that she wanted something unique, nontraditional and unexpected for her marriage to Kyler Vande Berg. “My vision was...
