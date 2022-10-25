ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence

By JJ Melton For the Exchange
 4 days ago
Protestors gather to display their concerns about violence in Scotland County Schools.

LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated.

Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.

“It is a shame that our children and teachers are suffering,” said Archie Herring, a Scotland County resident. “Of course safety is of major concern but it is more than that. Why, with such a high tax bracket are our teachers still having to take money out of their own pockets to purchase supplies for the class room?”

Others in the crowd voiced that changed is necessary.

“I’m here for a change, there is a lot of violence in our schools and these kids think they can rule the schools and they can get by with it, and there is no punishment for it,” said Kathy McCallum, a parent of Scotland County students. “I actually visited a school after the last school board meeting and watched how two kids just talked so bad to the person that was working the front desk. That front desk person just sat there because they could not say anything, like their hands were tied and their mouths were shut.”

“My son has called me four times from his school because of fights and it is really just getting scary and something has got to change,” McCallum said, exasperated.

Another mother, Amanda Dixon shared her experiences as well.

“Expectations breed expectations,” said Dixon. “Our children deserve better, our teachers deserve better and our community deserves better.

“We have true problems with discipline and true problems with accountability in our schools and I want to be able, as a parent and as a tax payer, to feel comfortable sending these children to school knowing they are coming home safely every afternoon,” Dixon said. “And unfortunately with the situations we have right now, I don’t know that is going to happen day by day.”

LeGrand was thankful for the opportunity to comment on the wearing of red to the October Committee of the Whole Meeting which is where the protest took place.

“I wore red today because I support improvement for Scotland County Schools and believe we have a unique opportunity to demonstrate positive conflict resolution to our children,” said LeGrand. “As a result of feedback we have made several changes to make our schools safer. Our children are watching and I want them to know that they have an entire community of adults who care about safety and well-being.”

LeGrand continued by saying the community must listen, learn and lead with kindness.

“My approach moving forward will center around listening to all stakeholders as we work to make all of our schools safer,” said LeGrand. “Listening will occur during Parent and Community Advisory meetings this week and school-level meetings in the days ahead.”

the truth
4d ago

why does my post get erased from this site!! the TRUTH is young people do NOT RESPECT authority WHY? BECAUSE it's not popular. BUT it is DEADLY! YOUNG people NOT being taught RESPECT. BY parents teachers preachers and the news media are causing young people WHEN they get stopped by the police to THINK it THE RIGHT thing to do when pulled over is to. fight the police and cuss them out and try to hurt them THEY MISLEADED by EVEN president Obama that if you're black you will be stopped ONLY because you are black. AND that's where ALL respect for the police fell through. UNTIL EVERYBODY teachers young people to RESPECT police and THEIR parents and teachers and preachers THEIR will be young people killed by the police! AND it's NOT the polices fault and it's a damn shame! BUT it will never END until EVERYBODY UNDERSTANDS to teach RESPECT RESPECT RESPECT News media parents teachers and preachers TEACH RESPECT RESPECT and our kids will LIVE!!

