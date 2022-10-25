ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Warming oceans could drive lobsters out of Gulf of Maine

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The lobster industry is the most valuable single-species fishery in the United States, but as the waters off the coast of New Hampshire warm because of climate change, the industry will face continuing challenges in the years ahead. Fishing boats are a part of the quintessential...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Who makes the best pancakes in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Pancakes sure are a crowd-pleaser. But where can you find the best pancakes in New Hampshire? Which local restaurant is your go-to place for the delicious breakfast item?. Let us know on...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The Green Crab Project

Wednesday, November 2nd — Tonight, we tackle a crabby problem that has been impacting our ocean creatures for generations. Green Crabs have infested the ecosystem and tonight we are looking at some unusual ways to fight back, that could end up on your dinner table. On Fritz Wetherbee's New...
SUNAPEE, NH
WMUR.com

Overdoses in New Hampshire rise back up to near-record levels

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Health officials in New Hampshire are sounding the alarm about a rise in overdose deaths, with fentanyl killing people in near-record numbers. Like many Granite Staters, Andrea Cahill said she had heard about fentanyl. "Rich and I had heard about it over the years, but we...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

8 additional COVID-19 deaths announced in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Eight additional Granite Staters have died due to COVID-19, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. That's the most deaths announced in a single day since September 29, when nine deaths were announced. This week state health officials announced a total of...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations hover between close numbers over past couple days

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire COVID-19-positive hospitalizations decreased slightly Wednesday, still hovering around 130 people for the past couple of days. There are 131 patients in New Hampshire hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19, slightly down from 138 people Tuesday. There were also 131 patients who were positive for COVID-19 in hospitals Monday. Of those 131 people, 32 are receiving specific treatment for the virus, the same number as Tuesday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Help available as home heating costs rise

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire residents will have sticker shock this winter when it comes to heating their homes. Fuel companies such as Dead River Co. in Manchester said they are hearing concerns from their customers about bills that are expected to be double or more this winter.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Increase in write-in votes may delay New Hampshire election results

DERRY, N.H. — Some New Hampshire towns are staffing up for Election Day to deal with an anticipated increase in write-in votes, sometimes for candidates who are already on the ballot. The trend could lead to results being reported later than normal on Election Night. In the state primary...
DERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Additional rental relief funds headed to New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire will get $2.4 million in temporary federal housing funds to extend rental assistance that was scheduled to run out at the end of December. State officials said the U.S. Treasury denied their original request to extend the funding. Gov. Chris Sununu said the new...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy