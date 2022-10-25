Read full article on original website
Video: Frosty overnight with milder weather for weekend in New Hampshire
This sunny and dry stretch continues into the weekend with cooler temperatures -- a nice weekend for outdoor activities. High clouds then eventually clear skies tonight will allow the temperatures to drop. It could be the coldest night so far this season with lows in the 20s for most. We'll...
Video: Cooler temperatures set in overnight ahead of sunny Friday in New Hampshire
After several days of an unsettled pattern, brighter skies return and eventually cooler air for late week and the upcoming weekend. Clear skies and chilly tonight as the wind lightens. Lows in the 20s to mid-30s by morning from north to south. Friday there will be passing high clouds but...
Warming oceans could drive lobsters out of Gulf of Maine
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The lobster industry is the most valuable single-species fishery in the United States, but as the waters off the coast of New Hampshire warm because of climate change, the industry will face continuing challenges in the years ahead. Fishing boats are a part of the quintessential...
Who makes the best pancakes in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Pancakes sure are a crowd-pleaser. But where can you find the best pancakes in New Hampshire? Which local restaurant is your go-to place for the delicious breakfast item?. Let us know on...
NH Chronicle: The Green Crab Project
Wednesday, November 2nd — Tonight, we tackle a crabby problem that has been impacting our ocean creatures for generations. Green Crabs have infested the ecosystem and tonight we are looking at some unusual ways to fight back, that could end up on your dinner table. On Fritz Wetherbee's New...
Overdoses in New Hampshire rise back up to near-record levels
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Health officials in New Hampshire are sounding the alarm about a rise in overdose deaths, with fentanyl killing people in near-record numbers. Like many Granite Staters, Andrea Cahill said she had heard about fentanyl. "Rich and I had heard about it over the years, but we...
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Oct. 29-30, 2022
Looking for something fun to do? Here's a look at what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. It's one of the most popular spooky events of the year! The annual pumpkin festival returns to Laconia this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be live music, a...
Rent continues to rise in New Hampshire, bucking national trend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Rent in New Hampshire has risen faster in the past year than almost any other state, and federal money to help is running out. According to Rent.com, average rents around the country are down, but New Hampshire isn't following that trend. "It's crazy," said Bently, a...
8 additional COVID-19 deaths announced in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Eight additional Granite Staters have died due to COVID-19, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. That's the most deaths announced in a single day since September 29, when nine deaths were announced. This week state health officials announced a total of...
First overnight emergency shelter for young people opens in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit focused on services for young people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire said one resource they've never had in the state for kids is an overnight emergency shelter, until now. Waypoint is the only nonprofit in the state focused on those services for young people....
New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations hover between close numbers over past couple days
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire COVID-19-positive hospitalizations decreased slightly Wednesday, still hovering around 130 people for the past couple of days. There are 131 patients in New Hampshire hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19, slightly down from 138 people Tuesday. There were also 131 patients who were positive for COVID-19 in hospitals Monday. Of those 131 people, 32 are receiving specific treatment for the virus, the same number as Tuesday.
Help available as home heating costs rise
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire residents will have sticker shock this winter when it comes to heating their homes. Fuel companies such as Dead River Co. in Manchester said they are hearing concerns from their customers about bills that are expected to be double or more this winter.
Some New Hampshire Walgreens locations seeing reduced hours, temporary closures
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Recent staffing issues have forced multiple Walgreens stores in the North Country to temporarily close. Some of the pharmacies affected are Colebrook, Lancaster and Berlin. A senior director with the company said affected stores are redirecting customers to other nearby Walgreens to get their prescriptions. "In...
Active COVID-19 cases reported by New Hampshire health officials slightly decline over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported a slight decline in active COVID-19 cases in its weekly report. The state reported 1,792 active cases on Thursday, down from 2,098 active cases reported last Thursday. There were 1,467 new cases reported over the past week,...
Increase in write-in votes may delay New Hampshire election results
DERRY, N.H. — Some New Hampshire towns are staffing up for Election Day to deal with an anticipated increase in write-in votes, sometimes for candidates who are already on the ballot. The trend could lead to results being reported later than normal on Election Night. In the state primary...
New Hampshire residents urged to turn in unwanted prescriptions for Drug Take Back Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire and federal safety officials are urging residents to get rid of unused or unwanted prescription drugs during this weekend's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Saturday's event is part of an ongoing effort to help prevent substance misuse or overdoses. >> More information: Drug...
Additional rental relief funds headed to New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire will get $2.4 million in temporary federal housing funds to extend rental assistance that was scheduled to run out at the end of December. State officials said the U.S. Treasury denied their original request to extend the funding. Gov. Chris Sununu said the new...
More than 100 people in need of assistance arrive unannounced at Massachusetts hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — More than 100 people, including children, are being housed at a hotel in Massachusetts after they were brought there unannounced. Kingston, Massachusetts, town administrators said the state gave them no warning. Since Friday, 107 people have shown up, including recent arrivals from Venezuela and Haiti. They...
First Lady Jill Biden campaigns for New Hampshire Democrat candidates
MANCHESTER, N.H. — First Lady Jill Biden is visiting the Granite State Saturday to campaign for New Hampshire Democrats. The first lady will first appear at an event with Sen. Maggie Hassan in Manchester and will deliver remarks there, according to the Office of the First Lady. Biden will...
Dash cam video: Police chase pickup truck on New Hampshire highway
Dash cam video: A man is in custody after allegedly leading state police on a long-duration chase through multiple Seacoast communities that reached speeds of more than 100 mph. This video was captured on Route 16.
