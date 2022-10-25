Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Sneaks – “Boxed In”
We last heard from Eva Moolchan, the DC-based post-punk musician who records as Sneaks, when she released her 2020 album Happy Birthday. Today, she’s announced plans to follow that LP with a new five-song collection called The Eva EP. The first track that she’s shared is more of a sketch than a song. It’s an ominous minute-long track called “Boxed In,” and it’s got a largely static video that Moolchan directed herself.
Stereogum
Blinker The Star – “Walk Through The Park”
Canadian singer-songwriter and producer Jordon Zadorozny — who performs as Blinker The Star — notably spent the ’90s releasing much-loved albums like his 1993 self-titled and 1996’s A Bourgeois Kitten. He also famously contributed to Hole’s Celebrity Skin (specifically, “Reasons to Be Beautiful”), helped produce Chris Cornell’s 2003 solo album Scream, and has steadily been releasing albums leading all the way up to last year’s Arista. Also of note: last year, Lindsey Buckingham gave Zadorozny and bandmate Brad Laner a retroactive songwriting credit upon realizing he’d accidentally plagiarized their song “Swan Song.” Well, next month Blinker The Star has a new album out called Love Oblast, and today they’re sharing a new single called “Walk Through The Park.”
Stereogum
SZA – “Shirt”
SZA has finally released “Shirt,” a single that she first teased on Instagram in early 2021; that snippet ended up going viral with an accompanying dance on TikTok, and SZA preformed the track for the first time in a livestream later that year. The track was also teased in the music video for SZA’s last proper single, “Good Days,” a song that came out nearly two years ago.
Stereogum
Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single
For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Stereogum
Fousheé – “Supernova”
New York alt-soul artist Foushée, who memorably collaborated with Steve Lacy on “Sunshine,” has announced her debut album, softCORE, coming November 18 via RCA. As a press release lays out, softCORE is a “punk record in the most pointed sense of the word” and hones in on Foushée’s genre-rich presentation. It also features a guest spot from Lil Uzi Vert on “spend the money.” Along with the album announcement is a lead single called “supernova,” which also has a video directed by Michael Rees.
Stereogum
††† (Crosses) – “Vivien”
Deftones singer Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez brought back their ††† (Crosses) project last Christmas Eve with a cover of “Goodbye Horses” by Q Lazzarus — their first release since 2014. In March, they followed up that cover with a pair of originals, “Initiation” and “Protection.” Now they’re back with the lead single from a new EP.
Stereogum
Harry Styles Is A Merman In The “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” Video
Harry Styles is a merman in his new video for “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” a track off his most recent album Harry’s House. Well, I guess it’s more a mer-squid type thing? Whatever. Keeping in the spirit of the song, mer-Styles is in a sushi restaurant in the clip.
Stereogum
Mount Kimbie – “DVD” (Feat. Choker) & “Satellite 9”
Next week, the UK production duo Mount Kimbie will release their new double album MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning. For this one, the members of Mount Kimbie have gone all Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, essentially packaging two solo albums together. Dom Maker has made an album full of collaborations, while Kai Campos has gone a more esoteric instrumental route. Thus far, those Mount Kimbie members have released three songs each, including Dom Maker tracks with Danny Brown, slowthai, Maxo Kream, and Pa Saleiu. Today, we get two more tracks from the double LP.
Stereogum
Rihanna – “Lift Me Up”
The Rihannasance is upon us. Almost seven years after her most recent album ANTI, more than five since she was a regular fixture on the pop charts, and well over two since her last appearance on a song (PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It,” a song released before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic), pop star-turned-fashion mogul Rihanna is shifting into music mode again.
Stereogum
IDK – “Monsieur Dior”
IDK is currently on tour with Pusha T promoting this year’s collaborative album with Kaytranada, Simple. Over the summer, the Maryland rapper shared a dual release: “W13 (Free Slime/Drive).” Today, IDK is back with another new one: “Monsieur Dior,” which also has a music video featuring IDK headed to homecoming at Howard University and Dior’s Paris show. The clip also pays tribute to the late MF DOOM.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Pulp Announce 2023 Reunion Tour
They’re back, baby! Pulp, arguably the greatest band of the whole ’90s Britpop wave, first got together in 1978, and they broke up in 2002, after the release of the bucolic stunner We Love Life. In 2011, Pulp got back together, playing festivals around the world and releasing a grand total of one newish song, a 2012 version of their 2000 demo “After You.” That reunion lasted until 2013, and then Pulp went their separate ways again. As of right now, Pulp’s final performance was on The Jonathan Ross Show early in 2013. That’s about to change. Next year, Pulp will play their first shows in a decade.
Stereogum
Drake & 21 Savage’s Her Loss Pushed To Next Week Because Noah “40” Shebib Got Covid
Five days ago, Drake and 21 Savage announced plans to release a new collaborative album called Her Loss, which would’ve followed Taylor Swift’s Midnights as the second blockbuster LP in as many weeks. Five months ago, Drake released his album Honestly, Nevermind, which was mostly a full-length experiment in house music. But that album ended with the straight-up rap song “Jimmy Cooks,” a Savage collaboration, which turned out to be by far the album’s biggest hit. It makes perfect sense for Drake and Savage to make an album together right now. As it turns out, though, we’ll have to wait a little longer for Her Loss.
Stereogum
Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament
The Detroit rapper and Artist To Watch BabyTron emerged as part of the scam-rap wave but has carved out his own weird little lane. Locking into variations on the same deadpan flow, the ShittyBoyz member rides rippling, booming Michigan production, spitting boasts, jokes, and narratives from a quirky perspective all his own. He might have you cracking up or gasping in awe several times over the course of a track.
Stereogum
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Wolf” Video Starring Britt Lower From Severance
Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a riveting new video for their Cool It Down single “Wolf.” Directed by Allie Avital, “Wolf” features Severance standout Britt Lower playing a seemingly domesticated woman becoming increasingly feral after leaving her sterile surroundings for the woods. The clip also stars Will Brill from The OA.
Stereogum
Watch Tyler, The Creator Voice Jesus In Big Mouth Season 6
The sixth season of the raunchy animated series Big Mouth is out today on Netflix, and Tyler, The Creator has a role. Specifically, he plays Jesus, who shows up to assure a young man that it’s alright to dance with a girl without leaving room for Christ himself. “I didn’t even make that rule up!” he exclaims. “These white people made that up ’cause they couldn’t dance. They wanted everybody to suffer.” Watch a clip of Tyler’s appearance below.
Stereogum
Luxury Problems
Before he solidified his place as one of the most singular and influential electronic artists to emerge over the course of the last two decades, Andy Stott spent 18 years refinishing cars at a Mercedes shop. In the time he spent away from the garage, the Manchester, UK producer grinded hard, crafting driving-yet-delicate IDM in his downtime. Balancing the life of a rising DJ with the duties of a blue collar worker, he used his weekends and whatever annual leave he got from his day job to tour. During the week when he wasn’t busy on stage, he’d play his tracks over the repair shop’s low quality speaker system and laugh to himself as he watched his older colleagues react with dismay. This unpretentious background really shines through when revisiting Stott’s early music, which possesses an automotive quality: There’s an engine-like darkness that lurks in its inky, driving beats, and the surrealistic simplicity of his distinctive album art style recalls the tasteful greyscale branding of the German car manufacturer that employed him.
D.H. Peligro, drummer for punk rock band Dead Kennedys, dies at 63
According to a tweet posted on the band's official Twitter account, Peligro, whose real name was Darren Henley, died in Los Angeles on Friday due to "trauma to his head from an accidental fall."
Stereogum
Nakhane – “Do You Well” (Feat. Perfume Genius)
Nakhane, a South African singer with a huge voice and a powerful presence, isn’t exactly famous yet, but they’ve definitely got the respect and admiration from many of their international peers. In 2019, Nahkane released their debut album You Will Not Die, and they teamed up with ANOHNI on the single “New Brighton.” Today, Nakhane has dropped a new single, an absolute jam that features vocals from Perfume Genius and production from pop legend Nile Rodgers.
Stereogum
Stream Fatboi Sharif & Noface’s Bugged-Out New Album Preaching In Havana
We’re at peak spooky season right now, which means it’s the perfect time for a new Fatboi Sharif album. Fatboi Sharif, a Stereogum Artist To Watch as of last year, is a wildly off-kilter New Jersey rapper with a taste for scattered avant-garde production and a pronounced horrorcore streak. (Sharif says he doesn’t like the word “horrorcore,” and the term doesn’t really describe his music too well, but he definitely likes creeping people out.) Today, Sharif has teamed up with New York producer Noface to release a new album called Preaching In Havana.
Comments / 0