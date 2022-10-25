Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Post Register
Metcalf and Lockett both active for Seahawks vs. Giants
SEATTLE (AP) — Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were both active for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday against the New York Giants after each had been listed as questionable. Metcalf was taken from the sideline on a cart last week in Los Angeles after suffering an injury...
Brian Daboll on Giants' two fumbled punts: 'That's the game there'
“Taking care of the ball is one of our main goals, and obviously we didn’t do it, and they capitalized on it with 10 points,” Daboll said after the game. “Turn the ball over on your side of the field, it’s tough.”
Quick study: McCaffey picking up San Francisco's offense
It wasn't Christian McCaffrey's touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk early in the second quarter that impressed Jimmy Garoppolo the most
Post Register
Waller scratched, Turner active for Raiders-Saints matchup
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been scratched from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after trying to practice this past week. Waller left the Raiders' Oct. 10 game at Kansas City with a hamstring injury after playing just eight snaps without a catch and now has been inactive for two straight games. He'd been listed as questionable on Friday for a game that finds both the Raiders (2-4) and Saints (2-5) needing victories to climb back into the playoff pictures in their respective conferences.
Post Register
Cowboys' Prescott, Parsons rumble to 49-29 win over Bears
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott kept his legs churning to turn a quarterback sneak into a 25-yard gain. Maybe young standout Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons was taking a cue from his leader.
Post Register
Patriots' Kraft, school statements denounce antisemitism
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other members of the sports world are condemning recent incidents of hate speech toward Jewish people — not just the antisemitic comments by the music mogul formerly known as Kanye West, but also outside of a college football game in Florida on Saturday night.
Post Register
Pickett orders Steelers to 'study more' after loss to Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Nick Sirianni knows Steelers fans often take over an opposing stadium and offer a slice of Pittsburgh with thousands of waves of their Terrible Towels. Sirianni scanned the Linc and spotted few of the ubiquitous rally towels. He gave credit to Eagles fans who...
Comments / 0