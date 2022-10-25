ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Post Register

Metcalf and Lockett both active for Seahawks vs. Giants

SEATTLE (AP) — Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were both active for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday against the New York Giants after each had been listed as questionable. Metcalf was taken from the sideline on a cart last week in Los Angeles after suffering an injury...
SEATTLE, WA
Post Register

Waller scratched, Turner active for Raiders-Saints matchup

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been scratched from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after trying to practice this past week. Waller left the Raiders' Oct. 10 game at Kansas City with a hamstring injury after playing just eight snaps without a catch and now has been inactive for two straight games. He'd been listed as questionable on Friday for a game that finds both the Raiders (2-4) and Saints (2-5) needing victories to climb back into the playoff pictures in their respective conferences.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Post Register

Patriots' Kraft, school statements denounce antisemitism

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other members of the sports world are condemning recent incidents of hate speech toward Jewish people — not just the antisemitic comments by the music mogul formerly known as Kanye West, but also outside of a college football game in Florida on Saturday night.
FLORIDA STATE
Post Register

Pickett orders Steelers to 'study more' after loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Nick Sirianni knows Steelers fans often take over an opposing stadium and offer a slice of Pittsburgh with thousands of waves of their Terrible Towels. Sirianni scanned the Linc and spotted few of the ubiquitous rally towels. He gave credit to Eagles fans who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

