World Cup regulars Mexico are back for their quadrennial crack at men’s football’s global showpiece as they look to end a frustrating run of last-16 exits.This will be Mexico’s 17th appearance at the World Cup ­– only Brazil, Germany, Italy and Group C opponents Argentina have appeared in more editions of the tournament – and the inevitability of their qualification is seemingly only matched by that of their defeat at the first knockout stage. They have headed home at the last-16 stage in each of the last seven tournaments.Former Barcelona and Argentina manager Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino is the man tasked...

6 HOURS AGO