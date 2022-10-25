Read full article on original website
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
ESPN
Have LAFC cured growing pains from signings of Bale & Co.?
When LAFC announced the signing of center-back Giorgio Chiellini on June 13, they did so from their perch atop the Supporters' Shield standings. At the time, with about 41% of the regular season complete, adding the Juventus and Italy legend represented a statement of intent: There would be no complacency in Los Angeles. And it was only the start.
SB Nation
World Cup predictions: Who comes out of every group in Qatar
The 2022 World Cup is officially a month away, with the hosts Qatar kicking off this historic tournament on Nov. 20 when they face Ecuador in a match that, let’s face it, isn’t exactly your ideal headline opener. In the end, however, it still represents the start of a four-year wait of the world’s most popular sporting event.
World Cup hopes for South Korea rest on Son Heung-min
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Few players carry an entire nation’s hopes like Son Heung-min. South Korea will be counting on the Tottenham forward’s two-footed shooting ability and his scoring touch at this year’s World Cup. The 30-year-old forward started the Premier League season without a...
Mexico World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
World Cup regulars Mexico are back for their quadrennial crack at men’s football’s global showpiece as they look to end a frustrating run of last-16 exits.This will be Mexico’s 17th appearance at the World Cup – only Brazil, Germany, Italy and Group C opponents Argentina have appeared in more editions of the tournament – and the inevitability of their qualification is seemingly only matched by that of their defeat at the first knockout stage. They have headed home at the last-16 stage in each of the last seven tournaments.Former Barcelona and Argentina manager Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino is the man tasked...
BBC
Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
Post Register
Spanish soccer avoids stoppage after tweak to sports bill
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish soccer league seems to have avoided the possibility of a stoppage of play after La Liga president Javier Tebas said Thursday that he was content with changes to a new sports law making its way through Spain’s parliament. Among the changes that...
Post Register
Qatar drops coronavirus restrictions just before World Cup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will drop most of its coronavirus restrictions beginning Nov. 1, just before it hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Qatar's Health Ministry made the announcement Wednesday. In a statement, it said that PCR or rapid-antigen test results would not be required for those flying into the country.
FOX Sports
Carli Lloyd doesn't think USWNT will three-peat at 2023 World Cup
The United States women's national team has already cemented its legacy as a giant in Women's World Cup history. Since the quadrennial tournament's establishment in 1991, the USWNT has won it four times and never finished worse than third place. But next summer in Australia and New Zealand, Vlatko Andonovski's...
BBC
Transfer news: Sporting unable to match Ronaldo's wages
Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim says everyone at the club "dreams" of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the club - however, the Portuguese side cannot afford the Manchester United forward's wages. (Football.London), external. Ronaldo's options of a move to the United States include Major League Soccer clubs Inter Miami, LA Galaxy...
Post Register
World Series ump crew youngest in years, nod to K-zone tech
Now retired, longtime Major League Baseball umpire Dale Scott scanned the playoff lineup and was startled to spot the names of so many young umps. When he saw the list for the upcoming World Series, he had the same reaction. And then some.
Brazilians arriving in Ecuador for Copa Libertadores final
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Thousands of Brazilian fans were arriving in the Ecuadorian port city of Guayaquil on Wednesday to watch the Copa Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athletico. Organizers fear the Monumental Stadium might not be at its full capacity for Saturday’s all-Brazil final due to the high...
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi key as always for Argentina at World Cup
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Aging but still one of the best players on the planet, Lionel Messi will lead Argentina in his fifth — and possibly — last World Cup. And with him, Argentina certainly has a chance to win its third title. “I don’t know whether...
Soccer talent factory helps Ecuador’s side for World Cup
SANGOLQUI, Ecuador (AP) — The youth academy pitches of Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle, a rising force in South American soccer, are always busy. As teenagers aged 12 and 13 play informal games, older ones practice in short spurts under the supervision of academy coaches. About 150 youngsters train...
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille: Randal Kolo Muani nets the winner to secure narrow win for the Bundesliga side to keep their Champions League hopes alive after Mateo Guendouzi cancelled out Dachi Kamada's opener
Eintracht Frankfurt muscled their way to a 2-1 win over Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday to leave Champions League Group D wide open and boost their chances of advancing on the final matchday next week. The win lifted the Europa League winners to seven points, one ahead of Marseille and...
Injured Tecatito and Jimenez named to Mexico preliminary World Cup roster
Mexico head coach Tata Martino has named a preliminary 31-man World Cup roster, which includes the injured pair Raúl Jiménez and Jesús “Tecatito” Corona. Martino will have to trim down his squad to 26 players before the tournament in Qatar, with a deadline of November 14 to submit his final roster. El Tri will head to Spain next month, playing friendlies against Iraq on November 9 and Sweden on November 16 in Girona. Martino’s side will begin World Cup play on November 22 against Poland. The statuses of Jiménez and Corona have been major talking points as Mexico hopes to utilize one, if...
Post Register
Bo Jin makes another run at Asia-Pacific Amateur with 65
CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Bo Jin of China had plenty of stress getting to Thailand, and it was all worth it Thursday when he opened with a 7-under 65 to build a two-shot lead in the Asia-Pacific Amateur. It's the second straight year Jin is off to a good...
BBC
Copa Libertadores: Flamengo versus Athletico Paranaense shown live on BBC
Date: Saturday, 29 October Venue: Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Coverage: Watch live on iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app (UK only) The final of South America's Copa Libertadores will be broadcast live across the BBC on Saturday. Two-time champions Flamengo will play Luiz Felipe Scolari's Athletico Paranaense at...
