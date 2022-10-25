To put it bluntly (but perhaps mildly), the West Virginia Mountaineers find themselves reeling after seven games. Head coach Neal Brown finds his leash shortening and his seat’s temperature rising quickly. Through 42 games under Brown, the Mountaineers post a 20-22 record. As Bill Parcells said, “you are what your record says you are.” If that is true, the Mountaineers, simply, are not very good. Even more, you have to go all the way back to the end of Frank Cignetti‘s era for the last time West Virginia has played this poorly on a consistent basis. The season, of course, still has five games left, so it is far from over. That said, the trends look bad, which leaves us wondering: what’s next for the Mountaineers?

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO