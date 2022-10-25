ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

247Sports

What Neal Brown said after the loss to TCU

West Virginia suffered their fifth defeat of the season on Saturday, falling to No. 7 TCU, 41-31. Emotions ran high on the Mountaineer sidelines, especially with the way the offense rolled in the first half before falling off in the second. Meanwhile, the defense was the exact opposite, allowing four straight touchdowns in the first half, but tightening up after the break.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Top Commit Rodney Gallagher Attending Home Game Against TCU

West Virginia four-star commit Rodney Gallagher announced via his twitter account Saturday Morning that he will be attending the Mountaineers matchup with TCU. The Laurel Highlands High School product is widely considered the top senior in Western Pennsylvania. He’s also the top ranked recruit of the Neal Brown era and the sixth-highest rated recruit in WVU history, according to 247Sports’ recruiting services.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU tops Bowling Green: Here’s what we saw

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball topped Bowling Green 73-57 in a charity exhibition on Friday, giving Mountaineer fans their first public viewing of competition ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Bob Huggins brand of Mountaineer basketball showed strong in the game as WVU’s defense and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
High School Football PRO

Fairmont, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LEWIS COUNTY, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Gives Update Prior to Bowling Green Exhibition

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media on Thursday, giving an update on the team before their exhibition game against Bowling Green on Friday. Huggins said that the team played well against Dayton in their “secret” scrimmage last weekend and that they’ll be tested against Bowling Green’s perimeter offense.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?

West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
lastwordonsports.com

What’s Next for the Mountaineers?

To put it bluntly (but perhaps mildly), the West Virginia Mountaineers find themselves reeling after seven games. Head coach Neal Brown finds his leash shortening and his seat’s temperature rising quickly. Through 42 games under Brown, the Mountaineers post a 20-22 record. As Bill Parcells said, “you are what your record says you are.” If that is true, the Mountaineers, simply, are not very good. Even more, you have to go all the way back to the end of Frank Cignetti‘s era for the last time West Virginia has played this poorly on a consistent basis. The season, of course, still has five games left, so it is far from over. That said, the trends look bad, which leaves us wondering: what’s next for the Mountaineers?
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Hindsight is Always 20/20

The date was November 3rd, 2018. West Virginia had just taken down the Texas Longhorns in Austin on a Will Grier two-point conversion, 42-41. Dana Holgorsen was the talk of the town, Mountaineer Nation was happy – all was good in the world. Fast forward just a brief four...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Another Intriguing Head Coach Possibility at WVU

Morgantown, West Virginia – During my hour-long conversation with YouTube sensation The Gold and Blue Dude last night, we discussed multiple potential replacements for Neal Brown as the new head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. One name that Gold and Blue Dude mentioned was former Texas Longhorns head...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Hugh Freeze Signs Massive New Deal

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia has reportedly already started its search for its search for the next head coach of the Mountaineers. One name that has appeared at the top of the list of potential replacements for Brown is Hugh Freeze, the current head coach at Liberty. Freeze’s representatives were rumored to have reached out to West Virginia to express interest in the position if Neal Brown were to be fired.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Hospital workers tell fans to put a lid on Blue lot trash

WVU football is still in full swing, and some hospital employees say they are sick of the "trashy" disrespect being left behind after singing “Country Roads.”. Describing the Blue Lot, a prime tailgating spot at WVU, as “mass destruction” after a game, Ruby Memorial nurse Melissa Taylor said she is not impressed.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Get ready for an all-star basketball shootout in Ohio County!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Basketball fans, this one’s for you!  If you’re a fan of the game, even if it’s not played by the pros, there’s a way you can enjoy some hoops and help the community too.  The North Wheeling Youth Center is getting ready for the 8th Annual Thanksgiving Charity Basketball Game.  You’ll see […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Metheny returns to Morgantown to take on Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – There was a long-awaited homecoming Friday night in Morgantown when University High graduate and Bill Evans award winner Kaden Metheny took the court at the WVU Coliseum as his Bowling Green team took on West Virginia in a charity exhibition. That opportunity was a long time in the making and called on […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTN

Fairmont storms back to beat Wayne 24-20 in 1st round

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing 20-10 in the third quarter, Fairmont running back Drew Baker added two more touchdowns for a total of three scores on the night to lead the Firebirds to a thrilling 24-20 comeback victory over conference rival Wayne in the first round of the Div. 1 playoffs on Friday night.
WAYNE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Brother Vs. Brother

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Two college rival teams go head-to head this weekend. West Liberty and Wheeling University men’s soccer will face off on the soccer pitch Saturday. Not only are these school rivals but their head coaches have perhaps the biggest opponent one could ever have, their sibling. It’s the battle of the brothers. Off […]
WHEELING, WV

