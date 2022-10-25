Read full article on original website
Post Register
Meridian apartment fire sobering reminder about kitchen safety
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Fire Department reported responding to an apartment fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, around 11:00 p.m. The structure fire was located in an apartment building on N. Webb Way in Meridian, Idaho. Crews determined the cause of the fire as an unattended cooking accident and...
Boise Police looking for missing 15-year-old
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old runaway last seen on Oct. 4. Kaylise was last seen wearing a black tube sweater and black ripped jeans on on the 3000 block of S Milwaukee Ln. She is described as being about 4'8" and 80 pounds, with short red hair and green eyes. Kaylise also has a nose piercing and tattoos on her left hand and arm.
eastidahonews.com
Turkey troubles: Idaho farmers explain multiple factors impacting this year’s turkey supply
KUNA (KIVI TV) — Thanksgiving is four weeks away and due to the recent cases of bird flu, plus inflation and weather changes, turkey farmers are left with not as many turkeys as normal. Cabalo’s Orchard and Garden in Kuna is one of the main local farms in the...
Post Register
Boise resident's dog taken from backyard by wild animal
Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report Monday morning from a Boise resident that their dog had been taken from their back yard on Sunday by a wild animal. The resident stated that after letting their 18-pound miniature labradoodle out, they went to get the dog and...
Meridian Fire to expand manpower by 40%, staff two new stations
BOISE, Idaho — The Meridian Fire Department (MFD) is expanding by 40%, according to MFD Public Information Officer Kelsey Johnson. The department will open two new fire stations in fall 2023 behind previous Meridian City Council approval in the 2022 fiscal year budget. At minimum, MFD needs nine firefighters to staff one station, according to Meridian Fire Division Chief of Training Jordan Reese.
Amazing Map Shows You the Best Trick-Or-Treat Routes Around Boise
How much does Boise love Halloween? Enough that there's been a Trunk-Or-Treat event somewhere in the Treasure Valley every weekend in October. Have you been watching the forecast for Monday, October 31 like a hawk? So have we! And the good news is that while things look a little grey and cold for Trunk-Or-Treat events happening on Hallo-Weekend, things look great for actual Halloween! The chance of showers we thought could happen on Halloween has been pushed back to Tuesday. We're looking at a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60ºs.
Boise Nightlife Comes Alive For Halloween With These Four Parties
Oh Halloween, how we love thee. Each and every year, the Treasure Valley gets real "spooky" in honor of "Spooky Season" and we are totally here for the festivities. There are some things very unique to Boise for Halloween. One of these things is Harrison Boulevard. For whatever reason, since our parents were kids and even beyond then--this infamous Boise street has been THE place to trick or treat. Not only do city officials shut down the street to car traffic so that kids and families can comfortably stroll the row of historic homes, but the homes on that street know that they have a duty to uphold. Consider it a challenge for many of these homes to out do one another in an attempt to be the most festive--and that is a heavy load to bear for the many trick or treaters that are on their way with HIGH expectations!
This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
