Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Pike County drops heartbreaker to Houston Academy
Bulldog Stadium was rowdy in a playoff atmosphere on Friday night for the Pike County Bulldogs’ (6-3, 5-3) Class 3A, Region 2 clash with the Houston Academy Raiders (10-0, 8-0) to finish off the 2022 regular season. With both Pike County and Houston Academy coming into the game with...
Troy Messenger
Troy volleyball wins school-record ninth consecutive match
This weekend the Troy Trojans (16-8, 10-2) volleyball team tied a school record for the most consecutive wins by sweeping the South Alabama Jaguars (14-10, 8-4)in a series on Friday and Saturday. The two wins were Troy’s eighth and ninth consecutive wins this season – marking a school record –...
Troy Messenger
PCHS releases 2022-2023 basketball schedule
Pike County High School recently released its 2022-2023 boys and girls varsity basketball schedule. The Lady Bulldogs will start off the season with some tournament action in Luverne Nov. 17 through Nov. 19, while the boys travel to Ariton for a tournament Nov. 21 through Nov. 23. The girls will also play in Carroll’s Thanksgiving Tournament Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 in Ozark.
Troy Messenger
Patriots dominate Calhoun in season finale
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (3-6) finished off year one in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) with a bang, dominating the Calhoun Tigers (1-9) by a score of 50-6 on Thursday night. The Patriots held a 21-6 lead at halftime but ran away with the game in the...
Prattville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Monroe County High School football team will have a game with Prattville Christian Academy on October 28, 2022, 16:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Coach Maynor Roasts Coach Robinson Jr. at 81st Magic City Classic Luncheon
Connell Maynor reminded Eddie Robinson Jr. about how he injured his hip during the 1991 Heritage Bowl.
Troy Messenger
Special or Bust: Trojans are on the championship hunt
Going into the 2022-2023 women’s basketball season, the Troy Trojans have a championship mentality. The Troy women’s basketball team has won either a regular season or tournament Sun Belt Championship in three consecutive seasons and five of the last seven seasons. While Troy wants to make that four in a row, the Trojans are setting their sights even higher this year.
wtvy.com
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
Nick Brooks previews the Chiefs and the Generals ahead of FNF Week 10 GOTN. Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones are holding a press conference on Wednesday regarding the suspension of Dothan Wolves football coach Jed Kennedy. Enterprise Wildcats volleyball on the prowl for a blue...
wtvy.com
Enterprise @ Lee-Montgomery | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Lee-Montgomery. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
AOL Corp
5-star cornerback gem Cormani McClain pulls shocker, chooses Miami over Alabama, Gators
Of one thing Canes fans can be assured: Mario Cristobal can recruit. On Thursday night, the recruiting world on social media went nuts, as five-star Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain, 247Sports’ No. 1 corner, chose Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes instead of Alabama and the Florida Gators. McClain is considered the...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘He’s still there with us’: Jeff Klein’s sons serve as honorary captains at Loachapoka game
The Klein family name was back on the football field last Friday. The sons of Jeff Klein served as honorary captains for the Loachapoka High School football team before its win over Billingsley last week. Klein, a former Auburn University quarterback and coach at Loachapoka, passed away suddenly in April.
Troy Messenger
Troy University trail opens Saturday a.m.
Ambassador Girl Scouts of Montgomery Troop 9327 will host a ribbon cutting for the newly revitalized Troy University Trail at the Troy University Arboretum at 10 a.m. Saturday. Following the ribbon cutting, there will be trail walks, nature talks and opportunities to meet the team responsible for the trail’s restoration....
Wetumpka Herald
Three Wetumpka residents turn 100 years old
Gardens of Wetumpka Assisted Living has three residents turning 100 years old this year — Joan Bromley, Jackie Sumners and Juanita Welker. Bromley’s birthday is Nov. 7, and she said it feels “impossible” to almost be turning 100. Thinking back on her childhood, she said what stands out the most was running away from home when she was around 6 years old.
Troy Messenger
Salvation Army Campstew Sale—A Pike County fall tradition
When the leaves begin to crisp and color, that’s a sign it’s camp stew time in Alabama. The Pike County Salvation Army is well-known for its camp stew that is made by Carter Sanders’ “secret or not” recipe. Sanders said that the Salvation Army’s camp...
theredstonerocket.com
Montgomery native takes reins of HHC AMCOM
Capt. Jeremy Myles assumed command of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Aviation and Missile Command, during a change of command ceremony Oct. 14 in Bob Jones Auditorium. Col. Aaron Martin, AMCOM’s chief of staff, recognized the outgoing commander, Capt. Hunter Wilson, for being a good leader, a good commander and...
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
Wetumpka Herald
Mercer selected as new Elmore County Commission chairman
Elmore County Commissioner Bart Mercer will serve as the chairman of the Elmore County Commission as commissioner Troy Stubbs steps down to assume his role representing District 31 in the Alabama House of Representatives. Stubbs is the Republican nominee and faces no opposition for the seat in Montgomery in next...
Troy Messenger
Donna Kidd blessed to serve others in need
Donna Kidd could never have imagined that she would walk into a war zone in usually serene Florida. But, that’s where she found herself and what she experienced will not be forgotten. Kidd, the director of the Pike County Salvation Army Service Center in Troy, was more than willing...
WSFA
Overturned vehicle causes early delays on I-85/I-65 interchange Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overturned vehicle on the interchange from Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65 southbound caused delays Friday morning. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 2 a.m. The crash blocked the right shoulder and right lane. Cameras provided by ALDOT showed crews...
wtvy.com
Deer trapped in sewer rescued by Troy Fire Department
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Fire Department released a video Thursday of a not-so-ordinary night rescue. According to the fire department, the C-shift was called to rescue a deer who had become trapped in a sewer. A post on the department’s Facebook page showed the deer stuck in the...
Comments / 0