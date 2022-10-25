ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 48-0 loss at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State suffered its worst loss of the Mike Gundy era on Saturday when it was shutout by Kansas State, 48-0, inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The previous largest margin of defeat came during Gundy's first season as head coach of the Cowboys in 2005 when Texas A&M beat Oklahoma State, 62-23. Saturday was also the first time the Pokes were held scoreless since a 27-0 loss in Bedlam on Nov. 28, 2009.
Adrian Martinez injury update: Kansas State QB a 'true game-time decision' vs. Oklahoma State, per report

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is a "true game time decision" Saturday for the No. 22 Wildcats' game against No. 9 Oklahoma State, according to a morning report by Pete Thamel. Martinez left, after one series, in last Saturday's loss at TCU with a severely bruised knee. Thamel reports that Martinez was a limited participant in practice Thursday and "will be monitored in pregame warm-ups before a decision is made about his playing status."
Postgame Notes: Kansas State 48, Oklahoma State 0

Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. Oct. 29, 2022 | Bill Snyder Family Stadium | Manhattan, Kansas | Attendance: 51,113. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 6-2, 3-2 Big 12 | Kansas 6-2, 4-1 Big 12. Postgame Notes. Oklahoma State has played in front of...
What Neal Brown said after the loss to TCU

West Virginia suffered their fifth defeat of the season on Saturday, falling to No. 7 TCU, 41-31. Emotions ran high on the Mountaineer sidelines, especially with the way the offense rolled in the first half before falling off in the second. Meanwhile, the defense was the exact opposite, allowing four straight touchdowns in the first half, but tightening up after the break.
The Edge: Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State

Editor's Note: The Edge is a quick pregame analysis of the matchups in Kansas State's upcoming football game. After an impressive 3-0 start in the Big 12, Kansas State suffered its first loss in conference play with a 38-28 defeat on the road against TCU. The Wildcats will look to bounce back against Oklahoma State, as Chris Klieman's squad hosts the Cowboys at 2:30 p.m. on FOX. Let's take a look at the potential matchups between the Wildcats and the Cowboys.
