Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled over concerns of ‘impurities’
Two lots of blood pressure medication are being recalled over concerns that it has too much of an impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aurobindo Pharma is recalling lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg. The 90-count bottles have an expiration day of January 2023.
Could Night Sweats And Hot Flashes During Menopause Indicate Something More Serious?
Whether menopause is many years away or right around the corner, the more you know about this natural change in life, the better. Most people know about the typical hot flashes, portrayed so over and over in television and movies. However, the truth is that menopause can cause a multitude of symptoms, from dry skin and thinning hair to sleep issues and mood disturbances (via Mayo Clinic). It can also cause more surprising symptoms like brain fog, immune dysfunction, palpitations, and anxiety.
13 Signs Your Lungs May Not Be Healthy
When something is off with your lungs, it can signify that something serious is going on. It’s important to pay attention to the signs of lung disease and any symptoms that indicate your lungs might not be healthy, as early detection can go a long way in helping to manage and treat conditions like lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer—the leading cancer killer of men and women in the U.S. For this reason, you shouldn’t ignore anything like a chronic cough or recurring chest pain.
What It Means When Your Hemoglobin Count Is High
According to a 2019 study published in the journal InformedHealth, about 55% of your blood is plasma, while different blood cells make up the remaining 45%. Blood cells come in two types: red blood cells (or erythrocytes) and white blood cells (or leukocytes), as explained by the American Society of Hematology. Red blood cells contain a protein known as hemoglobin, which transports oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body, per the society.
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
Medical News Today
Atrial fibrillation: Cannabis and other drugs linked to increased AFib risk
An observational study found associations between methamphetamine, cocaine, opiates, and cannabis use and atrial fibrillation (AFib). Compared to non-users, the researchers’ analysis shows that the substances were individually associated with an increased risk of developing AFib after adjusting for cardiovascular risk factors. Cannabis use was linked to a 35%...
verywellhealth.com
Posterior Ankle Impingement Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatments
Posterior ankle impingement syndrome (PAIS) is a condition that causes deep pain in the back of the ankle when the foot is pointed downward (plantar flexed). This problem typically arises when a piece of excess bone, a muscle, or a ligament pinches against another anatomical structure in the hindfoot. Depending...
verywellhealth.com
Managing Pain as You Age
Nearly 19 million older adults experience pain and almost 75% have pain in multiple areas. While age-related pain tends to be common, it can be prevented, treated, and managed. Most adults who are pain-free when they are 55 can live most of their remaining years without pain. Additionally, many people...
verywellhealth.com
Holistic and CAM Therapies for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune condition in which the body’s impaired immune response attacks its own joints. It can cause significant pain, swelling, and disability. Many people prefer looking for treatment options beyond the standard medications used to treat RA that include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, disease-modifying...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Crown Lengthening?
Among the more common cosmetic dentistry procedures is crown lengthening, which aims to remove excess gum tissue around the teeth. This oral surgery can improve the appearance of a “gummy smile” and may be necessary prior to dental crown placement or other tooth restoration treatments. There are several kinds of crown lengthening surgeries, all of which require some preparation and recovery.
verywellhealth.com
What Is the HLA-B27 Test for Ankylosing Spondylitis?
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is the most common type of spondyloarthritis. These are arthritis conditions that affect the spine, sacroiliac (SI) joints, and entheses (the areas where ligaments and tendons attach to bones). AS is also an autoimmune disease, meaning that the immune system malfunctions and attacks healthy tissues. It causes...
verywellhealth.com
Lap-Band Surgery vs. Gastric Sleeve: Uses, Benefits, Side Effects & More
Lap-band surgery and gastric sleeve surgery are two different types of weight loss surgery, also known as bariatric surgery. They are options for treating obesity to help avoid additional health complications. Both procedures involve surgically adjusting the size of the stomach so that it holds less food. Both procedures do so in different ways and target slightly different patients.
verywellhealth.com
Polyp vs. Cyst: What Are the Differences?
It’s not uncommon to confuse polyps and cysts. Both are abnormal growths that can develop on nearly any part of the body and are generally harmless except in certain situations. But polyps and cysts differ in their material makeup, the types of symptoms they cause, and the treatment options available.
verywellhealth.com
Ankylosing Spondylitis and IBS: What Is the Relationship?
Ankylosing spondylitis is an inflammatory condition that affects the spine. It is progressive, meaning that the condition may worsen over time and cause bones in the spine to fuse together. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a functional disorder that primarily affects the digestive system. Some studies have shown that people...
News-Medical.net
Studies find cardiovascular effects of cigarettes and e-cigarettes to be strikingly similar
Two related studies, one in humans and the other in rats, found that the cardiovascular effects of cigarettes and e-cigarettes are strikingly similar, and these harmful effects on blood vessel function are likely caused by airway irritation due to inhalation of a foreign substance, rather than a specific component of the cigarette smoke or e-cigarette vapor (aerosol), according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's peer-reviewed journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology (ATVB).
NIH Director's Blog
NIH-funded studies show damaging effects of vaping, smoking on blood vessels
Long-term use of electronic cigarettes, or vaping products, can significantly impair the function of the body’s blood vessels, increasing the risk for cardiovascular disease. Additionally, the use of both e-cigarettes and regular cigarettes may cause an even greater risk than the use of either of these products alone. These findings come from two new studies supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
verywellhealth.com
Using a TENS Unit to Treat Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is a condition characterized by unpleasant sensations in the legs, causing an urge to move to alleviate symptoms. Sensations of restless leg syndrome occur or worsen at rest and happen mainly at night. TENS, or transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, is a treatment that delivers a gentle electrical current through the skin and muscles and may reduce these unpleasant symptoms. This article will review the potential benefits and risks of using a TENS unit to treat restless legs syndrome.
verywellhealth.com
How to Get Rid of Hives: Topical Treatments
Hives, known medically as urticaria, are red, itchy bumps that appear on the skin. They often go away on their own but sometimes require medications to provide relief as they can be very uncomfortable. Additionally, hives can be long-term or chronic, coming and going for months or even years. This...
verywellhealth.com
Selzentry (Maraviroc) - Oral
Warning: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) assigned a black box warning of liver toxicity to Selzentry (maraviroc). Some people might experience symptoms of a severe allergic reaction before having liver toxicity. Symptoms of a severe allergic reaction may include a severe rash, swelling, and breathing difficulties. If you have worsening liver function, symptoms may be dark-colored urine and yellowing of the eyes or skin. If you're experiencing these symptoms, get medical help right away.
verywellhealth.com
How Long Does Gout Last?
Gout, also known as gouty arthritis, is an extremely painful form of arthritis caused by the buildup of uric acid crystals in the soft tissue space of one or more joints. The joint of the big toe is most often affected, triggering an inflammatory reaction that can cause severe pain, redness, and swelling.
