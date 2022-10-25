3-Year-old Safe After Standoff

A domestic dispute in St. Pete last night led to a 4-hour standoff underneath an I-275 overpass.

Assistant St. Petersburg Police Chief Michael Kovacsev says 32-year-old Matthew Perkins grabbed his 3-year-old son, and took off in his pick-up truck.

A sheriff's helicopter eventually found the truck, which crashed along Gandy Blvd, underneath the overpass. Kovacsev says a SWAT team eventually moved in on Perkins, who he says was holding a pair of scissors close to the child's neck and head. "As it got a little closer to morning, we realized that he was not going to give up, and he seemed to be a little more agitated as it went on. So the SWAT team did what it was trained to do, and the child is safe."

Perkins now faces a variety of charges, and is behind bars in Pinellas County.

photo: Getty Images