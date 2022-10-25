Read full article on original website
kwos.com
Missouri lawmakers will tackle Wooldridge recovery in January, Rowden says
The state Senate Majority Leader describes Saturday’s massive fire in mid-Missouri’s Wooldridge as gut-wrenching and heartbreaking. The village of Wooldridge in eastern Cooper County is located in the district of powerful Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia). Rowden toured the fire damage with the governor this week. “You...
kwos.com
Missouri DPS: cause of Wooldridge fire is still under investigation
The Cooper County Fire Protection District and other local agencies are still investigating to determine what caused Saturday’s massive wildfire in the Wooldridge area. Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) deputy director Kevin Bond tells 939 the Eagle that the investigation continues. “That’s being done on the local level...
kwos.com
When will see you work on the MSP prison project?
How long has Jefferson City been pushing the idea of building a convention center? Since the 1980s. But Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe thinks the center and attached hotel planned for the old MSP prison site will happen …. That hotel would be built on about 30 – acres of the...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Post indicating threat to Mexico Public Schools came from a minor
A one-sentence threat posted on Snapchat and possibly other social media prompted Mexico Public Schools to cancel all classes for today. The school district has issued an updated statement, saying they’ve identified the person who made the social media threat toward the Mexico high and middle schools. “When school...
kwos.com
Hartzler: mid-Missouri’s fire-damaged Wooldridge will recover
Missouri’s governor is thanking first responders and volunteers who responded to Saturday’s devastating natural cover fire in the farming town of Wooldridge. While the blaze burned more than 3,000 acres of land, Governor Mike Parson notes there were no fatalities. “We can rebuild from that. I know there...
kwos.com
Cole Commissioner backs planned low income hosuing
Cole County Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman is excited about three low – income private apartment complexes planned for Jefferson City. He says when built they’ll offer about 120 – apartments to lower income workers …. While Commissioners unanimously signed off on the ‘workforce housing’ plan, Mayor Carrie...
kwos.com
Luis Rivera touts Columbia’s Ernie’s Cafe on national television segment
Columbia’s popular Ernie’s Café and Steakhouse has been featured on “America’s Best Restaurant.” Ernie’s is Columbia’s oldest classic diner. The new segment debuted Thursday evening and showed numerous menu items, including waffles, French toast, Boone County ham and bacon. The television production...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Columbia cold case suspect graduated from Rock Bridge
Bond is set at $1-million for a former Columbia man charged with the horrific 1984 rape and attempted murder of a woman who was kidnapped on Wilkes Boulevard while walking to work. 59-year-old James Wilson was captured at his North Carolina home early Thursday morning by Columba Police and North...
kwos.com
Judge rejects bond for Columbia parolee who barricaded himself in house
Charges have been filed against the parolee who allegedly took a hostage Tuesday night before barricading himself inside a home near Douglass park for three hours. Boone County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Christopher John Crane with two felonies: second degree kidnapping and resisting arrest. They’ve also charged him with violating an adult protection order. Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane has denied bond for the suspect.
kwos.com
Columbia nonprofit aims to build equity and inclusion through the arts
A popular Columbia nonprofit is now in its eighth year of providing youth and children with high-quality free or low cost programming in art, dance, theatre and STEAM. Jabberwocky Studios founder Linda Schust tells 939 the Eagle that they were founded with a mission of building equity and inclusion in Columbia through the arts.
