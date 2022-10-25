ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gage County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Truck hauling distillers' grain overturns, north of Beatrice

BEATRICE - Emergency personnel were sent to a semi-trailer truck rollover accident early Saturday, in southeast Nebraska. The truck tipped onto its side on the southbound side of U.S. Highway 77, about three miles north of Beatrice. Gage County Sheriff’s officers, the Nebraska State Patrol, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Beatrice Rural Fire Department responded to the scene of the 6:44 a.m. wreck.
BEATRICE, NE
KSNB Local4

Motorcycle crashes after fleeing multiple traffic stops

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol has asked the Lincoln Police Department to investigate a fatal crash that involved a motorcycle that fled multiple traffic stop attempts Friday evening. According to NSP, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no license plates that was driving on...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigates two fires in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a pair of fires in south Lincoln on Saturday. The first fire occurred near the 800 block of H street at around 2:23 p.m. According to LFR, smoke was seen coming from a three-story apartment building. This was confirmed by Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Drivers urged to avoid portion of North Antelope Valley Parkway

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials urge drivers to avoid North Antelope Valley Parkway as they inspect a fire damaged bridge. North Antelope Valley Parkway between Saunders Avenue and Virginia Street is reduced to two lanes while Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) inspects a bridge damaged by fire. It is not known at this time when the street will fully reopen.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP

Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Fire Prompts Bridge Closure Near the Devaney Center

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–A fire underneath the Oak Creek bridge along Antelope Valley Parkway at Saunders Avenue late Thursday night caused some damage to the bridge and forced a street closure. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist on Friday said that crews responded to the bridge, near the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman arrested after high-speed chase ends in creek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed chase came to a stop in a creek bed, the Nebraska State Patrol says. Around 2:50 p.m., a Toyota Highlander was heading west on Interstate 80 going 96 miles an hour. A trooper attempted to stop the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lancaster County inmate found dead after one day in jail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lancaster County inmate was found dead in his cell one day after being jailed. John Hillman, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, officials said in a press release. Staff administered lifesaving measures until first...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Rural fire departments still dealing with hotspots

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Just because a wildfire is contained, and for the most part extinguished, doesn’t mean the danger goes away. A rural Lancaster County fire department has seen that firsthand. Out near Hallam crews had to battle a rekindled fire and the damage is hitting close to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LAUREL, NE
klkntv.com

Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police

UPDATE, 10 a.m. — Lincoln Police revealed more about the woman they say was behind the wheel. They say the 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police also say the crash caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Man Life Flighted After Motorcycle Accident Near Steele City

STEELE CITY - A weekend motorcycle accident near Steele City, Nebraska, sent a Lincoln man to the hospital via helicopter. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, the accident occurred on Saturday just before 3pm. The driver of the 2015 Harley Davidson, 58 year old Kenneth Hagemann of Lincoln, was...
STEELE CITY, NE
klin.com

Lancaster Inmate Dies Day After Incarceration

One day after he was incarcerated at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, John Hillman, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell. Correctional staff administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. As is standard practice when an inmate dies in the custody of Lancaster County Department of Corrections, a grand jury...
News Channel Nebraska

Parrish enters plea to possession after McLean Street search

FALLS CITY – Wanda Parrish, 58, of Falls City entered guilty pleas Tuesday to possession and unlawful acts related to drugs on March 10. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office conducted controlled buys in a separate investigation, but say Parrish was mentioned on March 4. On March 10, deputies...
FALLS CITY, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Has Car Stolen While Picking Up Donuts

Lincoln Police say a man watched as a woman stole his car while he was inside Hurts donuts at 10th and P Street around 2:30 Monday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim parked his 2006 Dodge Charger on P Street. “Victim reported he left the vehicle unlocked and running,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Two injured after two-vehicle crash in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash near 27th Street and Highway 2 on Saturday. According to Lincoln Police, the two vehicles, a sedan and a motorcycle, were traveling west on Highway 2 when the two collided near 27th Street at 11:21 p.m. The motorcycle then lost control and crashed.
LINCOLN, NE

