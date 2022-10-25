ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

15 of the Coziest Places to Warm Up With Soup in Boise

The trees are showing off their beautiful fall colors. It’s getting dark before 7 p.m. Temperatures dropped dramatically in a matter of days. What does all of this mean?. Technically, it means we’re experiencing the few weeks of fall that Boise gets to enjoy before things just get stupid cold. It also means that soup season is upon us! There are few better ways to warm up after coming in from a chilly autumn walk along the Greenbelt than with a bowl of steaming hot soup.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College

Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Popular Homemade Boise Christmas Light Display Has Closed

One of the Treasure Valley's favorite homemade Christmas light displays won't be lighting up Southeast Boise this holiday season. Local Christmas light displays add joy and excitement to our community. The really good ones are the ones we come back to see every year. The Christmas light display at 2469...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

City of Boise Offers 11 Safety Tips Ahead of Halloween

The City of Boise is coming alive for Spooky Season and we are totally here for it. Spend any time driving around town and you are bound to see all sorts of fun and festive decorations out. There are massive inflatable pumpkins, jack-o-lanterns, tomb stones and more! Even just walking into a local grocery store is enough to get you into the halloween spirit!
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s

Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Could Idaho Support One of These Major League Sports?

Earlier this week I asked you "What do you think is missing from the Treasure Valley?" and the responses were great! Throughout the comments I noticed a lot of people saying a "Professional sports team" which I decided to follow that up with "If Boise/Treasure Valley were to get a professional sports team, which professional league would you want?"
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Meridian apartment fire sobering reminder about kitchen safety

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Fire Department reported responding to an apartment fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, around 11:00 p.m. The structure fire was located in an apartment building on N. Webb Way in Meridian, Idaho. Crews determined the cause of the fire as an unattended cooking accident and...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Boise resident's dog taken from backyard by wild animal

Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report Monday morning from a Boise resident that their dog had been taken from their back yard on Sunday by a wild animal. The resident stated that after letting their 18-pound miniature labradoodle out, they went to get the dog and...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Amazing Map Shows You the Best Trick-Or-Treat Routes Around Boise

How much does Boise love Halloween? Enough that there's been a Trunk-Or-Treat event somewhere in the Treasure Valley every weekend in October. Have you been watching the forecast for Monday, October 31 like a hawk? So have we! And the good news is that while things look a little grey and cold for Trunk-Or-Treat events happening on Hallo-Weekend, things look great for actual Halloween! The chance of showers we thought could happen on Halloween has been pushed back to Tuesday. We're looking at a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60ºs.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Nightlife Comes Alive For Halloween With These Four Parties

Oh Halloween, how we love thee. Each and every year, the Treasure Valley gets real "spooky" in honor of "Spooky Season" and we are totally here for the festivities. There are some things very unique to Boise for Halloween. One of these things is Harrison Boulevard. For whatever reason, since our parents were kids and even beyond then--this infamous Boise street has been THE place to trick or treat. Not only do city officials shut down the street to car traffic so that kids and families can comfortably stroll the row of historic homes, but the homes on that street know that they have a duty to uphold. Consider it a challenge for many of these homes to out do one another in an attempt to be the most festive--and that is a heavy load to bear for the many trick or treaters that are on their way with HIGH expectations!
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy