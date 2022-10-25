Read full article on original website
WOWO News
Downtown Fast Food Block Acquisition Process Continues
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board on Thursday agreed to seek professional help in its acquisition of the so-called downtown fast-food block. According to The Journal Gazette, CIB member Don Steininger asked the board to hire a property manager to handle the much-delayed transfer of the land along Jefferson Boulevard just west of Grand Wayne Convention Center. The sale is not expected to close until after the end of 2022, but one of the restaurant leases ends next summer and will need to be renegotiated.
hometownnewsnow.com
Collapse Stirs Memories of Thriving Store
(La Porte, IN) - The partial collapse of a building once home to a popular store in downtown LaPorte was emotional for family members connected to the former retailer. The three-story structure in the 700 block of Lincolnway, a block east of the courthouse, was once Low's, a clothing store for men and women.
abc57.com
Elkhart Parks & Recreation looking to hire skate guards for winter season
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Indiana Parks & Recreation Department is looking to hire skate guards for the upcoming winter season at NIBCO Water & Ice Park. Pay starts at $12 per hour, and applicants must be at least 16 years old with reliable transportation. Those who apply must also be...
inkfreenews.com
Crossroads Bank Warsaw Branch Donates To AWL
WARSAW — Crossroads Bank recently had an all-employee contest to see who had the cutest pet. The employee pet that received the most votes was to be given $250 to donate to their animal shelter of choice. A couple of employees of the Warsaw branch, having adopted previously from the Animal Welfare League, entered their pets in the contest in hopes of winning. Unfortunately, their pets did not win.
inkfreenews.com
Lawn Care Tips for November
GOSHEN — By November, most people are ready for yard work to end. Irrigation systems are winterized, hoses are drained, and there is great anticipation to put mowers and rakes away for winter. Still, there is yard work to do in November that has a big effect on the health of your lawn next year.
inkfreenews.com
Christmas Bucks Are Back In Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY — With Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday season just a month away, the staff at the Shopping Guide News of Fulton County is ready to help you with Christmas shopping plans as we prepare for our ninth annual Christmas Bucks promotion. Once again, the Shopping...
thecw46.com
New options available in RVs, says automotive expert
Mid-Michigan NOW Anchor Mike Woolfolk spoke with Automotive expert Mike Caudill about new options recreational vehicles are offering. These new advances were shown off at the recent RV Open House in Elkhart, Indiana. These additions are sure to interest outdoor enthusiasts.
inkfreenews.com
Spooktakular Is Tonight In Downtown Warsaw
WARSAW — Main Street Warsaw, in partnership with Kensington Digital Media, the City of Warsaw, and Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club, will host Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular 2022 tonight, Oct. 28. There will be some barbecue food trucks downtown from 5-7:30 p.m. or sold-out. “Casper the Friendly Ghost” will be playing...
22 WSBT
Free drive-in movie showing "Hocus Pocus" in Elkhart
Enjoy a free, Halloween movie from the comfort of your car. Elkhart Parks & Recreation is showing "Hocus Pocus" at Ideal Beach, 55256 Ideal Beach Road. You're asked to enter from the east. Turn on Heaton Vista from CR 15 in order to prevent traffic jams and not inconvenience the...
inkfreenews.com
WACF Dedicates Cottrell Turkey Creek Inlet Property
SYRACUSE — “It is a generational impact,” said Tom Cottrell, North Cedar Point High Road, Syracuse about the new Cottrell Turkey Creek Inlet property. ”Turkey Creek has a big tributary and brings in a lot of water to the lake.” Because of this and knowing the benefits ownership by Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation would have, Cottrell and his wife Nancy made a goal of the WACF happen.
inkfreenews.com
Tickets available for 3:16 Community Theater at Quaker Haven
SYRACUSE — Join the 3:16 Community Theatre at Quaker Haven Camp Dining Hall, 111 EMS D16C Lane, Syracuse, for dinner and a live performance of “Welcome to Virginia,” written by Cameron Kent. Snowbound at an interstate rest area in Virginia on Christmas Eve, Frank Loudman, a brash...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following accident:. 8:37 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 740 S. Main St., North Webster. Driver: Richard L. Neal Stockwill, 81, East Burdock Road, Chesterton. Neal Stockwill was attempting to turn left into Family Express’s parking lot when his vehicle entered a ditch. No injuries were reported in the accident. Damage up to $10,000.
inkfreenews.com
Award-Winning Author At North Webster Community Public Library
NORTH WEBSTER — Award-winning author Karen B. Kurtz from Goshen, Indiana, will talk about her children’s book Sophia’s Gift and its publishing journey, sign books, and answer questions on November 9, 2022 at North Webster Community Public Library, 110 East North Street, in North Webster, Indiana. The presentation “From History Detective to Book Awards” begins at 1 p.m.
inkfreenews.com
Richard H. McCleary
Richard H. McCleary, 81, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Aug. 27, 1941, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Virgil and Lucille McCleary. He spent a lifetime of community involvement with the Cub Scouts, which included hosting Cub Scout Day Camp for 46 years and being the scoutmaster for 117 Eagle Scouts.
WANE-TV
The Last Fall: St. Joe Hospital demo nears the end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Oct. 12, a six-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished. Now, the rest of the structure isn’t far off. Megan Hubartt, Director of Communications with Lutheran Health Network, told WANE 15 in an email Thursday “there is a final planned collapse to bring down that section sometime between this [Thursday] evening and tomorrow [Friday] afternoon.”
inkfreenews.com
Carolyn Dolby — PENDING
Carolyn Dolby, 89, Winona Lake, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in her residence in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Ernest G. Clark
Ernest G. Clark, 79, Middlebury, died at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at his home. He was born March 4, 1943, in Smyrna, N.Y. On May 5, 1967, at Fort Carson, Colo., he married Connie Sue (Downing) Clark. Surviving are his wife: Connie, Middlebury; son: Tom Clark, Middlebury; daughter:...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne family to expand through embryo adoption
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When it comes to starting or expanding a family, there are many options to choose from such as embryo adoption, and one Fort Wayne family is sharing their experience. Jennifer, who is in an open adoption case and would not like her last name...
Times-Union Newspaper
Furniture Factory Outlet Holds Event Saturday To Benefit AWL
Furniture Factory Outlet, 3696 E. U.S. 30, Warsaw, will hold “Henry’s Furry Friends” Fall Festival Saturday to benefit the Animal Welfare League. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all proceeds will benefit the AWL. AWL Executive Director Tonya Blanchard said she is...
WNDU
A look inside the ‘haunted’ Birdsell Mansion in South Bend
A dozen Michiana police officers were honored in downtown South Bend on Wednesday for going "above and beyond." Ribbon cutting ceremony honors completion of improvements at South Bend’s Randolph Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. The park now features a brand-new playground, basketball court, seating, and more.
