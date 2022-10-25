ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marauders shutout by Harvest Prep

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WV News) — Perennial state power the Harvest Prep Warriors scored early and often and coasted to a 47-0 win over the Meigs Marauders in Division V, Region 19 State Football Playoff action Friday night on the campus of World Harvest Prep in Canal Winchester. The...
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH

