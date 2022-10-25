Read full article on original website
WVNews
Riggs destroys state record, leads Morgantown to 4th straight girls AAA title; University boys also complete 4-peat
ONA, W.Va. (WV News) – Irene Riggs didn’t just break Maggie Drazba’s 10-year-old state record of 17:17.89. She flat-out shattered it, crossing the finish line in 16:32.32, more than two minutes ahead of Hurricane’s Audrey Hall (18:34.57).
WVNews
Marauders shutout by Harvest Prep
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WV News) — Perennial state power the Harvest Prep Warriors scored early and often and coasted to a 47-0 win over the Meigs Marauders in Division V, Region 19 State Football Playoff action Friday night on the campus of World Harvest Prep in Canal Winchester. The...
