Read full article on original website
Related
Kraken hand Penguins 4th straight loss with 3-1 victory
Jordan Eberle scored midway through the second period after Seattle had two goals disallowed by challenges, Morgan Geekie scored late in the second and the Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-1 for the Penguins' fourth straight loss
Bleacher Report
The 8 Biggest Disappointments of the 2022-2023 NHL Season So Far
One of the beauties of life is that for everything that happens, there is balance. That’s even true in hockey! Earlier this week, Sara Civian looked at five of the pleasant surprises of the start of the NHL season. It's true, everyone loves a happy story, and there are plenty of those to go around right now. But for each joyful start to the season, there’s always…the other side of things.
Bleacher Report
NHL Power Rankings: Killer Bs! Bruins Rise to No. 1
One week can be explained away. Some teams play over their heads thanks to good bounces and others head in the other direction perhaps due to lingering malaise or early-season adjustments. But once you've gotten through a couple of weeks, it's a bit more real. Which means by this point,...
NBA roundup: Thunder rally in 4th to stun Mavs in OT
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a season-high 38 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder forced overtime thanks to an 18-2 run at
Bleacher Report
5 Panic Trades NBA Fans Already Want to See
Patience among NBA fans is in short supply to begin with, and it can run out especially quickly when a season gets off to a rough start for reasons that were foreseeable over the summer. But enough about the Los Angeles Lakers and their increasingly concerned supporters, or the Philly...
Bleacher Report
76ers Rumors: Doc Rivers' Job Security Has NBA 'Chattering' After Slow Start
Amid a disappointing 1-4 start to the season, there is reportedly some doubt regarding Doc Rivers' future as the Philadelphia 76ers' head coach. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe on the Lowe Post podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of AhnFireDigital.com), people "in the league ecosystem" are "chattering" about the possibility of Rivers getting fired if things don't turn around soon.
Comments / 0