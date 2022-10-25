Read full article on original website
Related
mymixfm.com
Student nurses test skills with a mock disaster
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Student nurses from St. Mary of the Woods College and Ivy Tech were scrambling on the SMWC campus, putting their skills to the test. A mock disaster was held along ‘The Avenue’; the scenario was a terrorist driving down the street simulating a shooting and hitting people with a van. Students act critically injured in need of medical attention.
mymixfm.com
‘Truck Stop’ celebrates grand opening in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Bo Turner had been anxiously awaiting Saturday for months. Turner, the owner of the “Truck Stop,” had received support from the community online, but seeing the crowd outside brought a different kind of emotion. “I am just so excited that we’re open finally,...
mymixfm.com
THPD Chief apologizes over officers’ online remarks
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute Police Department Supervisor is under investigation following comments made on social media reportedly aimed at other local law enforcement agencies. THPD Chief Shawn Keen revealed the situation in response to questions regarding a letter he sent apologizing for the remarks to...
mymixfm.com
Vigo Co. dump truck wreck sends 1 to hospital
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital following a dump truck crash Friday in Vigo County. According to Sgt. Khristopher Morris with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday on S. Fagin Street, just south of the intersection with E. Moyer Drive.
mymixfm.com
Over 20 arsons being investigated in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As of October 27, around 22 arsons are being investigated according to the Terre Haute Fire Department. “That number is a little bit higher than usual,” Assistant Chief of Investigations, Preventions and Inspections, Scott Boyed said. This year to date, there have been...
mymixfm.com
Two sent to hospital following two-vehicle crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Friday night accident resulted in two people being sent to the hospital, and one is now behind bars. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, officers responded to the area of 13th and Lockport Streets to a two-vehicle crash. First responders extracted one female driver from the car; she was later sent to the hospital.
Comments / 0