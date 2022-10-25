ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Newscasts focus on Bristol recovery

Two weeks following the shooting of two Bristol police officers, chief Brian Gould and Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggliono held a press conference Wednesday to praise the two fallen officers, to talk about recovery, and to thank the public for their donations to help the officers’ families. Close to $1 million has been raised.
BRISTOL, CT
Letter to the editor: Supports Trice

Kenneth Trice, is a respected member of the Tolland community where he serves on the Community Emergency Response Team, UConn Extension Tolland County 4-H Advisory Committee and has raised his three daughters. Kenny is a proven team and consensus builder, who will have only one job as our state representative,...
TOLLAND COUNTY, CT
Letter to the editor: ‘Yes’ on library

As a Manchester resident and a staff member of the Manchester Public Library, I am voting yes on question 2 for a 21st Century Library. While the current building at 586 Main Street is a beautiful building, inside and out, it has become outdated for use as a public library.
MANCHESTER, CT
Letter to the editor: Charter revisions important

At the Nov. 8 election, Manchester voters will be presented with four questions pertaining to proposed revisions to the town charter. Just like the U.S. and Connecticut constitutions apply to federal and state government, the municipal charter serves to define the form and conduct of local government. Manchester’s charter was...
MANCHESTER, CT
Bob Stefanowski calls to repeal parts of police accountability law

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski invoked the memories of two murdered Bristol police officers Monday during an emotional campaign event outside the state Capitol as he claimed that police are endangered by Connecticut’s police accountability law. Police: Officers may have been lured into deadly ambush. Stefanowski did not directly...
BRISTOL, CT
3 students from India killed in Massachusetts crash

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Three students from India who were attending universities in Connecticut died in a two-vehicle crash in western Massachusetts this week, authorities said Thursday. Five other people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in...
SHEFFIELD, MA
Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say

MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
MILFORD, CT
Massachusetts man faces gun and threatening charges

COVENTRY — Police arrested a Springfield man suffering from a “mental health episode” Friday after several residents reported seeing him with a gun outside a Merrow Road apartment complex. Officers responded with helmets and drawn rifles, but the man, Ryand Bertrand, 36, followed all of their commands...
COVENTRY, CT
Bristol man who accidentally fired gun into upstairs apartment applies for diversionary program

BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing charges for allegedly firing a gun into his own ceiling accidentally has applied for a program that could spare him prosecution. Kevin Fancy, 29, of 330 Queen St., filed an application for a diversionary program this week in New Britain Superior Court. He could learn on his next court date – on Dec. 13 – if a judge feels the program is an appropriate disposition to the case.
BRISTOL, CT
Vernon police searching for Subway robber

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon police are searching for a person who implied he had a gun while robbing a Subway. The robbery happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Subway at 53 Hartford Turnpike, according to police. Police said the robber is a “larger” white male who was wearing tan pants, a blue […]
VERNON, CT
Waterbury PD search for white BMW in critical hit-and-run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have identified the vehicle that struck and critically injured a man on East Main Street on Wednesday. Just after 6:30 p.m., Waterbury officers responded to the scene after getting reports that a car had struck a pedestrian and fled from the collision. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old Waterbury […]
WATERBURY, CT
Letter to the editor: Voting for Foster

The voters of District 57 (Ellington, East Windsor, and Vernon) will have the opportunity to vote for the best candidate for the position of State Representative. Hands down, without a doubt Jaime Foster is the candidate worthy of that one vote. She has delivered results not just empty promises. She...
ELLINGTON, CT

