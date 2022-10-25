Read full article on original website
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Newscasts focus on Bristol recovery
Two weeks following the shooting of two Bristol police officers, chief Brian Gould and Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggliono held a press conference Wednesday to praise the two fallen officers, to talk about recovery, and to thank the public for their donations to help the officers’ families. Close to $1 million has been raised.
wiltonbulletin.com
CT students restrained, secluded thousands of times causing dozens of injuries: ‘Something is not working’
One day last May, Beth was summoned to New Beginnings Family Academy in Bridgeport because Rose, a second-grader who has ADHD and is prone to outbursts, had spent the morning bolting from her classroom and climbing on furniture. Rose screamed, threw shoes and a phone and bit, hit and kicked...
Untold: Who says we need gun control?
This episode we'll learn what tackling gun violence in Connecticut's cities looks like day-to-day from an intervention specialist with Hartford Communities That Care.
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: Supports Trice
Kenneth Trice, is a respected member of the Tolland community where he serves on the Community Emergency Response Team, UConn Extension Tolland County 4-H Advisory Committee and has raised his three daughters. Kenny is a proven team and consensus builder, who will have only one job as our state representative,...
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: ‘Yes’ on library
As a Manchester resident and a staff member of the Manchester Public Library, I am voting yes on question 2 for a 21st Century Library. While the current building at 586 Main Street is a beautiful building, inside and out, it has become outdated for use as a public library.
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: Charter revisions important
At the Nov. 8 election, Manchester voters will be presented with four questions pertaining to proposed revisions to the town charter. Just like the U.S. and Connecticut constitutions apply to federal and state government, the municipal charter serves to define the form and conduct of local government. Manchester’s charter was...
Journal Inquirer
Bob Stefanowski calls to repeal parts of police accountability law
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski invoked the memories of two murdered Bristol police officers Monday during an emotional campaign event outside the state Capitol as he claimed that police are endangered by Connecticut’s police accountability law. Police: Officers may have been lured into deadly ambush. Stefanowski did not directly...
Journal Inquirer
3 students from India killed in Massachusetts crash
SHEFFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Three students from India who were attending universities in Connecticut died in a two-vehicle crash in western Massachusetts this week, authorities said Thursday. Five other people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in...
Manchester High sent into lockdown for bomb threat, shooter: Police
MANCHESTER — Students were in lockdown and then dismissed early in waves from Manchester High School today after receiving messages of a reported armed shooter and a bomb threat. Superintendent Matt Geary sent a message to parents Thursday afternoon, saying an email from an anonymous account was sent to...
darientimes.com
Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say
MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
NBC Connecticut
Anger Erupts Over CT Halloween Attraction Portraying a Murdered Police Officer
A haunted hayride in Shelton is experiencing a lot of backlash because one of its attractions depicted a police officer who was shot. The attraction, Legends of Fear, issued a public apology Sunday, after the display was seen by members of the Bristol Police force who visited Saturday night. Although...
Lyft driver choked in Meriden says passengers ‘don’t really treat you as a human’
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Natalie Wright was at a Popeyes in Meriden when one of the passengers in her vehicle asked if there were cameras in the car. Moments later, he put his belt around her neck. “Suddenly, I see in my peripheral vision something coming over me, and then realizing what’s happening,” Wright, who […]
Massachusetts man faces gun and threatening charges
COVENTRY — Police arrested a Springfield man suffering from a “mental health episode” Friday after several residents reported seeing him with a gun outside a Merrow Road apartment complex. Officers responded with helmets and drawn rifles, but the man, Ryand Bertrand, 36, followed all of their commands...
Bristol Press
Bristol man who accidentally fired gun into upstairs apartment applies for diversionary program
BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing charges for allegedly firing a gun into his own ceiling accidentally has applied for a program that could spare him prosecution. Kevin Fancy, 29, of 330 Queen St., filed an application for a diversionary program this week in New Britain Superior Court. He could learn on his next court date – on Dec. 13 – if a judge feels the program is an appropriate disposition to the case.
sheltonherald.com
CT attraction faces backlash for Halloween prop depicting murdered police officer
SHELTON — Shelton-based Legends of Fear's haunted hayride was called out on social media and has received numerous complaints about its use of a prop depicting what was described as an executed police officer. Many people were angered by the display, especially following the recent deaths of two Bristol...
Investigation into Bristol officers’ deaths will include interactions with suspect earlier that night
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicholas Brutcher had at least two interactions with Bristol police the night he opened fire, killing two officers, according to sources close to the ongoing investigation. Those interactions will be key parts of the investigation into what happened that night. A truck with Brutcher and his brother inside was pulled over […]
EVENTS: Fall festivals in Enfield; turkey shoots in East Windsor
The Enfield United Church of Christ, 1295 Enfield St., will hold a fall festival on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. Trunk-or-treat cars will line the parking lot decorated for Halloween for children to get some candy in a safe space. There also will be a bounce house, hot dogs,...
Vernon police searching for Subway robber
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon police are searching for a person who implied he had a gun while robbing a Subway. The robbery happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Subway at 53 Hartford Turnpike, according to police. Police said the robber is a “larger” white male who was wearing tan pants, a blue […]
Waterbury PD search for white BMW in critical hit-and-run
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have identified the vehicle that struck and critically injured a man on East Main Street on Wednesday. Just after 6:30 p.m., Waterbury officers responded to the scene after getting reports that a car had struck a pedestrian and fled from the collision. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old Waterbury […]
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: Voting for Foster
The voters of District 57 (Ellington, East Windsor, and Vernon) will have the opportunity to vote for the best candidate for the position of State Representative. Hands down, without a doubt Jaime Foster is the candidate worthy of that one vote. She has delivered results not just empty promises. She...
