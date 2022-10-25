ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

abc17news.com

Fulton man arrested on suspicion of child enticement

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a Fulton man on suspicion of child enticement on Wednesday. The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Cory Rickabaugh, 51, allegedly had several sexually explicit conversations with a child younger than 15 years old. CPD also claims photos were exchanged between Rickabaugh and the child.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia man charged with rape, assault

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault on Wednesday. Travis Birkhead, 37, was arrested by Columbia police Wednesday in the 2400 block of Broadway Bluffs Drive. The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that a woman told police on Saturday that she was raped and assaulted.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Barricaded suspect arrested by Columbia police after lengthy standoff

Columbia Police say the suspect who barricaded himself in a home on Lyon street Tuesday evening is now jailed. The incident closed some nearby roads, according to our news partner KMIZ. Lyon Street is near Douglass park in the central city. CPD says it responded to the potential hostage situation...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Judge rejects bond for Columbia parolee who barricaded himself in house

Charges have been filed against the parolee who allegedly took a hostage Tuesday night before barricading himself inside a home near Douglass park for three hours. Boone County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Christopher John Crane with two felonies: second degree kidnapping and resisting arrest. They’ve also charged him with violating an adult protection order. Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane has denied bond for the suspect.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Moberly man pleads guilty to shooting deputy in March

A Moberly man pleads guilty to shooting a deputy earlier this year. According to court documents, Jason Garner entered his plea yesterday during a hearing in Lincoln County. Garner’s case was transferred there on a change of venue. It was in March when Garner grabbed a Randolph County deputy’s...
MOBERLY, MO
kjluradio.com

One man arrested after nearly three-hour standoff in Columbia

One man is arrested following a two-and-a-half-hour police standoff at a home on Columbia’s north side. The Columbia Police Department says it was called to a home in the 600 block of Lyon Street Tuesday night for a possible hostage situation. Authorities say a woman at the home texted a friend that she didn’t feel free to leave.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Former Saline County deputy sentenced to probation

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Saline County Deputy Braiden Christy received two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault on Monday. Christy, 33, was sentenced to one year in jail. The sentence was suspended. Christy was accused of touching an inmate’s breasts and watching her shower while...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH THREE FELONIES FOR HARASSMENT

A 20-year-old Sedalia man has been charged with three felonies in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, on October 23, two female employees at the Comfort Inn in Sedalia reported Justin Rogers allegedly was outside the hotel touching himself. An employee of the Murphy Gas Station at Wal-Mart...
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Suspect in Columbia Casey's shooting in custody

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man suspected of shooting at an employee of a Casey's General Store Saturday is in custody without bond. According to court documents, 38-year-old Quentin Darnell Gilmore was at Casey's convenience store on Clark Lane in Columbia Saturday morning shortly after 9:00 a.m. when he got into an argument with the store clerk.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TRYING TO LOCATE MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Brent Spellmeyer is wanted for possession of a controlled substance- cocaine. Spellmeyer is 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. Anyone with information...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Cole Camp Man Arrested for Aggravated DWI

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Jeremiah J. Casdorph of Cole Camp at 2:35 p.m. Monday in Benton County. He was wanted on a felony Benton County warrant. Casdorph was taken to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $25,000. He faces charges of aggravated driving...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

CPD: there was no threat at Rock Bridge high school

Columbia Police say there was not an active threat at Rock Bridge high school on Tuesday. CPD says its officers responded to a report Tuesday afternoon that a Rock Bridge student was possibly armed, and that CPS school security was unaware of the student’s location. Columbia Police Sergeant Brady...
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop for Headlight Out

Two women were arrested by Sedalia Police Monday night after a traffic stop on a truck with a headlight out at 16th and Beacon. Investigation determined that the driver, 21-year-old Ashley Nicolle Bardin of Sedalia, was intoxicated by drugs. She also failed to register her motor vehicle and failed to maintain financial responsibility.
SEDALIA, MO
ktvo.com

Macon man accused of possessing Ecstasy, loaded gun, 3 stolen road signs

BEVIER, Mo. — A traffic stop leads northeast Missouri investigators to illegal drugs, a loaded gun and three stolen road signs. It happened last Wednesday in Bevier. A Macon County sheriff's deputy pulled over Brant Bull, 25, of Macon, for a registration violation. Court documents reveal that during the...
BEVIER, MO
abc17news.com

Court case against Cole County Sheriff’s Office dismissed with prejudice

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A court case filed against the Cole County's Sheriff's Office was dismissed with prejudice on Monday. The Cole County Sheriff's Office and Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler were listed as defendants on Casenet. They appeared by counsel. The plaintiff, Brandon McNeese, did not appear. McNeese, of...
COLE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED FOR STEALING ITEMS FROM A STORAGE UNIT

A Sedalia man has been charged with burglary after several items were stolen from a storage unit in Green Ridge. According to a probable cause statement, authorities investigated a case involving several items being stolen from a storage unit. The value of the items stolen was approximately $1,500. Sedalia Police...
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Middle schooler at Lewis and Clark in Jefferson City brings BB gun to school

A Jefferson City middle school student could face expulsion after bringing a BB gun to school. The principal of Lewis and Clark Middle School sent an email to parents yesterday, letting them know that a student had told administrators another student may have had a weapon. The Jefferson City Police Department investigated and found the student in question. The student had a BB gun that shoots gel balls or plastic pellets.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Three people injured in Osage County crash

LINN, Mo. (KMIZ) One woman and two girls were hurt in an Osage County crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 50 near Highway 801. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Theresa Heavin was driving a 15-year-old girl in her 2018 Cheverolet Malibu. The Highway Patrol said Heavin, 47, pulled into the path of a 2013 Toyota Scion driven by a 16-year-old girl.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO

