5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
abc17news.com
Fulton man arrested on suspicion of child enticement
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a Fulton man on suspicion of child enticement on Wednesday. The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Cory Rickabaugh, 51, allegedly had several sexually explicit conversations with a child younger than 15 years old. CPD also claims photos were exchanged between Rickabaugh and the child.
Columbia doctor charged with rape to appear in court
A Columbia doctor is set to be arraigned Thursday in a rape case. The post Columbia doctor charged with rape to appear in court appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Columbia man charged with rape, assault
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault on Wednesday. Travis Birkhead, 37, was arrested by Columbia police Wednesday in the 2400 block of Broadway Bluffs Drive. The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that a woman told police on Saturday that she was raped and assaulted.
939theeagle.com
Barricaded suspect arrested by Columbia police after lengthy standoff
Columbia Police say the suspect who barricaded himself in a home on Lyon street Tuesday evening is now jailed. The incident closed some nearby roads, according to our news partner KMIZ. Lyon Street is near Douglass park in the central city. CPD says it responded to the potential hostage situation...
939theeagle.com
Judge rejects bond for Columbia parolee who barricaded himself in house
Charges have been filed against the parolee who allegedly took a hostage Tuesday night before barricading himself inside a home near Douglass park for three hours. Boone County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Christopher John Crane with two felonies: second degree kidnapping and resisting arrest. They’ve also charged him with violating an adult protection order. Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane has denied bond for the suspect.
kjluradio.com
Moberly man pleads guilty to shooting deputy in March
A Moberly man pleads guilty to shooting a deputy earlier this year. According to court documents, Jason Garner entered his plea yesterday during a hearing in Lincoln County. Garner’s case was transferred there on a change of venue. It was in March when Garner grabbed a Randolph County deputy’s...
kjluradio.com
One man arrested after nearly three-hour standoff in Columbia
One man is arrested following a two-and-a-half-hour police standoff at a home on Columbia’s north side. The Columbia Police Department says it was called to a home in the 600 block of Lyon Street Tuesday night for a possible hostage situation. Authorities say a woman at the home texted a friend that she didn’t feel free to leave.
abc17news.com
Former Saline County deputy sentenced to probation
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Saline County Deputy Braiden Christy received two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault on Monday. Christy, 33, was sentenced to one year in jail. The sentence was suspended. Christy was accused of touching an inmate’s breasts and watching her shower while...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH THREE FELONIES FOR HARASSMENT
A 20-year-old Sedalia man has been charged with three felonies in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, on October 23, two female employees at the Comfort Inn in Sedalia reported Justin Rogers allegedly was outside the hotel touching himself. An employee of the Murphy Gas Station at Wal-Mart...
krcgtv.com
Suspect in Columbia Casey's shooting in custody
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man suspected of shooting at an employee of a Casey's General Store Saturday is in custody without bond. According to court documents, 38-year-old Quentin Darnell Gilmore was at Casey's convenience store on Clark Lane in Columbia Saturday morning shortly after 9:00 a.m. when he got into an argument with the store clerk.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TRYING TO LOCATE MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Brent Spellmeyer is wanted for possession of a controlled substance- cocaine. Spellmeyer is 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. Anyone with information...
KOMU
MU student identified as victim in Friday night shooting in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - One of the victims in Friday's shooting in downtown Columbia has been identified as MU student Jason Barry. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Hitt Street, in front of Hitt Mini Market, between Locust Street and Cherry Street. Barry, a senior at MU, said...
Cole Camp Man Arrested for Aggravated DWI
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Jeremiah J. Casdorph of Cole Camp at 2:35 p.m. Monday in Benton County. He was wanted on a felony Benton County warrant. Casdorph was taken to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $25,000. He faces charges of aggravated driving...
939theeagle.com
CPD: there was no threat at Rock Bridge high school
Columbia Police say there was not an active threat at Rock Bridge high school on Tuesday. CPD says its officers responded to a report Tuesday afternoon that a Rock Bridge student was possibly armed, and that CPS school security was unaware of the student’s location. Columbia Police Sergeant Brady...
Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop for Headlight Out
Two women were arrested by Sedalia Police Monday night after a traffic stop on a truck with a headlight out at 16th and Beacon. Investigation determined that the driver, 21-year-old Ashley Nicolle Bardin of Sedalia, was intoxicated by drugs. She also failed to register her motor vehicle and failed to maintain financial responsibility.
ktvo.com
Macon man accused of possessing Ecstasy, loaded gun, 3 stolen road signs
BEVIER, Mo. — A traffic stop leads northeast Missouri investigators to illegal drugs, a loaded gun and three stolen road signs. It happened last Wednesday in Bevier. A Macon County sheriff's deputy pulled over Brant Bull, 25, of Macon, for a registration violation. Court documents reveal that during the...
abc17news.com
Court case against Cole County Sheriff’s Office dismissed with prejudice
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A court case filed against the Cole County's Sheriff's Office was dismissed with prejudice on Monday. The Cole County Sheriff's Office and Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler were listed as defendants on Casenet. They appeared by counsel. The plaintiff, Brandon McNeese, did not appear. McNeese, of...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED FOR STEALING ITEMS FROM A STORAGE UNIT
A Sedalia man has been charged with burglary after several items were stolen from a storage unit in Green Ridge. According to a probable cause statement, authorities investigated a case involving several items being stolen from a storage unit. The value of the items stolen was approximately $1,500. Sedalia Police...
kjluradio.com
Middle schooler at Lewis and Clark in Jefferson City brings BB gun to school
A Jefferson City middle school student could face expulsion after bringing a BB gun to school. The principal of Lewis and Clark Middle School sent an email to parents yesterday, letting them know that a student had told administrators another student may have had a weapon. The Jefferson City Police Department investigated and found the student in question. The student had a BB gun that shoots gel balls or plastic pellets.
abc17news.com
Three people injured in Osage County crash
LINN, Mo. (KMIZ) One woman and two girls were hurt in an Osage County crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 50 near Highway 801. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Theresa Heavin was driving a 15-year-old girl in her 2018 Cheverolet Malibu. The Highway Patrol said Heavin, 47, pulled into the path of a 2013 Toyota Scion driven by a 16-year-old girl.
