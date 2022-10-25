Read full article on original website
msn.com
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
PayPal announces major security update but only certain users can access it – how to get free feature
SECURING money with PayPal just got a whole lot safer after the company announced it is adding passkeys as a new login method. The passkeys – created by the FIDO Alliance and World Wide Web Consortium – will allow customers to replace passwords with certain cryptographic key pairs to decrease the risk of hacking.
CNET
How to Delete Your PayPal Account Permanently
PayPal is facing criticism from ex-employees (signal-boosted by former PayPal CEO Elon Musk) and users alike after news of a policy update that would fine customers $2,500 for promoting misinformation on its services went viral. The policy, released as a leaked document online, indicated an effective date of Nov. 3, but shortly after the news broke, PayPal released a statement saying that the policy included "incorrect information."
ohmymag.co.uk
Amazon: Warning issued as scam texts target customers’ bank details
In a recent statement from consumer rights watchdog Which?, Amazon users are being warned that they may receive texts from hackers pretending to be from the tech giant. These messages are an example of phishing—where hackers try to obtain sensitive information to try and defraud victims in the future.
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
techunwrapped.com
Netflix will charge you if you use a friend’s account in 2023
Netflix executives detailed their plans on Tuesday to crack down on users who share their accounts on the service streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year. While Netflix just launched Profile Transfer, which allows users to import all of their preferences and history to a freshly created...
Warning for millions of Android phone owners to delete dozens of ‘battery killer’ apps now
NO-ONE likes running out of battery and apps are one of the biggest culprits. Some guzzle away at your power even when you're not using them. According to a study by pCloud last year, Fitbit is one of the worst offenders for battery drain. Experts based their analysis on the...
CNBC
PayPal shares rise after Amazon adds Venmo as checkout option
The feature will begin rolling out in the Amazon app and on amazon.com starting Tuesday, before launching for U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25, Amazon said. Users add their Venmo account as a form of payment on their Amazon account, then select Venmo as their payment option during checkout.
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Mark Zuckerberg should dial down the metaverse crap and make Facebook 'Facebook' again
Mark Zuckerberg is going all in on the metaverse, but he should re-focus on other things. The Meta CEO should prioritize growing engagement and revenue on the company's core apps. Meta reports Q3 earnings next week and analysts have called it a "make-or-break quarter." Meta, the company formerly known as...
The Verge
Amazon will let you buy things with Venmo
Amazon’s adding a new payment option: Venmo. Starting on Tuesday, some customers in the US will be able to pay for orders using the popular money sending and receiving service, with availability in the country rolling out by Black Friday, or November 25th. Using Venmo to pay for an...
Spotify CEO says he wants to hike prices in the US, following Apple Music and YouTube's subscription increases
Spotify subscribers that currently pay $9.99 are expected to see price hikes during 2023, Daniel Ek told The Wall Street Journal.
Horror iPhone and Android scam instantly raids your bank – don’t fall for it
A BRIT photographer was scammed out of £700 on his own doorstep after selling a mobile phone online. According to Chronicle Live, Chris Gray believes he fell victim to the sinister ploy after he was tricked into using a fake banking app. Just last month, West Yorkshire Police warned...
KEYT
Amazon stock falls 14% on light holiday quarter sales forecast
Amazon stock fell some 14% in after-hours trading Thursday after the company forecast its holiday quarter sales would be lighter than analysts had expected. The e-commerce giant said it expects revenue for the final three months of the year to be between $140 billion to $148 billion, significantly below the $155 billion analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected. The weaker forecast comes as rising inflation and looming recession fears weigh on consumer purchasing decisions.
PayPal Rolls Out New Features Just in Time for Holiday Shopping
It's been a busy week for PayPal (PYPL) . The financial services platform recently announced PayPal Rewards, a unified rewards program that lets users shop, earn, track, save, and redeem rewards and offers in their PayPal app. Reward System. PayPal Rewards, which began rolling out on Oct. 17, will build...
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Walmart Adds Buy Buttons and Virtual Queuing to Speed Holiday Checkout
With the bulk of its customers worrying about inflation heading into the holidays, Walmart has debuted a trio of new services designed to help online shoppers save time. The retailer will allow shoppers to skip checkout with a “Buy Now” button on most products, “allowing them to purchase items directly from item pages for even faster, easier shopping,” according to a Thursday (Oct. 27) news release sent to PYMNTS.
BBC
Google: India orders Google to pay another $113m fine
India's competition regulator has fined Google 9bn rupees ($113m; £98m) for anti-competitive practices, in a second such penalty in less than a week. The regulator accused Google of "abusing" its dominant position on the app store to force app developers to use its in-app payment system. It asked the...
Gizmodo
India Hits Google With $113 Million Fine for Forcing Apps to Use Google Payments
India’s competition regulator is fining Google $113 million over anti-competitive practices with its app store Google Play, according to a press release from the Competition Commission of India. Specifically, authorities in India believe app developers should be allowed to use the payment processors of third parties rather than being forced to use Google’s.
