WVNews
Point Pleasant girls soccer heading to state after 1-0 (6-5) shootout win over Winfield
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The Point Pleasant Lady Knights' soccer team is heading to the State Tournament in Beckley. This is thanks to a 1-0 (6-5) shootout win they scored in their Region IV final game against Winfield in Point Pleasant on Thursday night in which neither team ever gave up or gave in.
WVNews
Smith keeps lead of Portugal Masters for 3rd straight day
VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Jordan Smith will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Portugal Masters after staying atop the leaderboard for a third straight day. The Englishman shot 9-under 62 after eagling the par-4 15th hole and making eight birdies to go with a sole bogey on Saturday at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.
WVNews
Marauders shutout by Harvest Prep
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WV News) — Perennial state power the Harvest Prep Warriors scored early and often and coasted to a 47-0 win over the Meigs Marauders in Division V, Region 19 State Football Playoff action Friday night on the campus of World Harvest Prep in Canal Winchester. The...
WVNews
Curling CEO resigns in wake of soccer abuse investigation
The head of the organization that runs Olympic curling in the United States resigned Friday in the wake of an investigation that revealed he failed to act on allegations of sexual abuse and other harassment when he was commissioner of a women’s soccer league. USA Curling said it had...
