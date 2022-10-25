ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Smith keeps lead of Portugal Masters for 3rd straight day

VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Jordan Smith will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Portugal Masters after staying atop the leaderboard for a third straight day. The Englishman shot 9-under 62 after eagling the par-4 15th hole and making eight birdies to go with a sole bogey on Saturday at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.
Marauders shutout by Harvest Prep

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WV News) — Perennial state power the Harvest Prep Warriors scored early and often and coasted to a 47-0 win over the Meigs Marauders in Division V, Region 19 State Football Playoff action Friday night on the campus of World Harvest Prep in Canal Winchester. The...
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
Curling CEO resigns in wake of soccer abuse investigation

The head of the organization that runs Olympic curling in the United States resigned Friday in the wake of an investigation that revealed he failed to act on allegations of sexual abuse and other harassment when he was commissioner of a women’s soccer league. USA Curling said it had...

