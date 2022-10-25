Read full article on original website
TechRadar
5 reasons to play PS5 games on a gaming monitor
If you’re looking to upgrade your display to complement your PS5, you might assume you’d get the best experience from a top-notch 4K TV. The truth is more complicated. If you take a step back to look at what’s available, you’ll find there are plenty of different display types you can plug into your PS5, and some of the best PS5 games can benefit from unorthodox choices. Gaming monitors are an excellent alternative to expensive 4K TVs.
TechRadar
Bayonetta 3 proves the Nintendo Switch Pro is long overdue
In 2017, the Nintendo Switch was a revelation. Underpowered specs aside, its portable nature and strong lineup of exclusives made the console an instant hit. Five years on, though, the Nintendo Switch is much longer in the tooth. Exclusive games are releasing at a slower clip, and many of those that do are hindered by the console’s aging Tegra X1 processor.
TechRadar
The Nintendo Switch can't handle Call of Duty
The Wall Street Journal Tech Live event was a lively one for Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who made it clear that Microsoft has lofty ambitions of breaking into mobile and on-the-go gaming markets. In an interview at the conference, Microsoft Gaming’s CEO spoke about the company’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard,...
TechRadar
What Bayonetta 3 can learn from Devil May Cry 5
It’s been eight years since Bayonetta 2 released on the Wii U, and outside of turning up in Super Smash Bros., the Witch has mostly been laid dormant waiting for her next adventure. With Bayonetta 3 upon us, let’s hope she’s used the time to learn from her competition....
TechRadar
Samsung won't do what it takes to beat the iPhone
A few months before I was recruited to work for Samsung as an internal phone reviewer, I tweeted “One day I’m going to get a job at Samsung and work my way up until I fire everyone involved with TouchWiz.” TouchWiz was Samsung’s user interface for the touchscreen feature phones that came before the Android-based Galaxy devices. It was horrendous.
TechRadar
One of the best Modern Warfare 2 maps has been cut a day before launch
Fans of Call of Duty savored all the detail given in the progression overview, and that’s just a taster of what’s to come on release day. Even though the CoD series ranks high on most lists of the best FPS games, they had a lot to prove. Call Of Duty: Vanguard made a relatively tepid splash in 2021, and players had high hopes for this new game which, well, has the same name as an older game. Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a lot of expectations, but it seems we’re in for a satisfying blend of familiar and novel when the game drops – with a few rumored, hopefully temporary changes that might make fans of 10v10 maps balk.
TechRadar
Google Stadia is dead and Nvidia GeForce Now gets a price cut – what’s going on?
Nvidia GeForce Now could be about to make its Priority membership a lot cheaper, with a price cut of almost 50%. VideoCardz (opens in new tab) has heard that Nvidia will sell the Priority subscription for its game streaming service at $29.99 for the first six months, which is down from $49.99 in the US. Hopefully we’ll see the offer rolled out elsewhere with a similar drop.
TechRadar
How to use a projector to turn a window into a Halloween frightmare
Cheap projectors have become a popular Halloween accessory for beaming ghosts, bats, or seriously spooky mist on the outside of your house, instantly turning it into a prime venue for attracting trick-or-treaters. The type of projectors I’m talking about here aren’t necessarily video ones, but lamps paired with rotating slides...
TechRadar
What is Samsung Pass?
Managing passwords for different apps can be challenging. You’d have to remember many complicated passwords by heart, which can be difficult. The good thing is that there are password manager (opens in new tab) apps to help people, and one of them comes pre-installed on Samsung devices. The name is Samsung Pass.
TechRadar
Which horror games from the 2000s need the remake treatment next?
Classic 2000s horror games are having a moment. Between the recently announced Silent Hill 2 remake and the newest look at the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake – not to mention the remake of 2008’s Dead Space due in January – there’s a lot of back-to-the-future fun for horror fans to look forward to.
TechRadar
Meta says the Oculus Quest 3 will launch “next year”
The Oculus Quest 3 has been confirmed for 2023 if comments from Meta’s CFO Dave Wehner are to be believed. According to Wehner in the Company’s Q3 earnings call, it’ll be released “next year” - which isn't long for people who are looking to get their hands on Meta's next consumer-focused VR headset.
TechRadar
Dark Souls' biggest competitor is free for PS Plus subscribers this month
PlayStation Plus subscribers are in for a treat this November, as among the colorful roster of free-to-keep games coming to the console is 2020’s Nioh 2 and Nioh 2 Remastered. This fast-paced action RPG from Team Ninja puts its own spin on a notoriously punishing fantasy genre, as popularized...
TechRadar
Dell Black Friday Sneak Peek sale - the 3 best laptop deals available right now
Dell has given us a sneak peek of its Black Friday deals, including some huge savings of up to 48% on Inspiron, XPS and Alienware devices. We've picked out a few of the highlights right here and there are a handful of fantastic laptop deals if you need an affordable all-around machine or high-performance ultrabook.
TechRadar
Adobe’s controversial color scheme hits creatives hard
Photoshop users are beginning to feel the bite as Adobe’s controversial decision to dump Pantone Color books from its Creative Cloud tools. Back in December 2021, the creative apps firm revealed its plan to remove Pantone Color Libraries from products. Users will need to buy an additional license, Pantone Connect, to use them in their work - effectively placing the colors behind paywall.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 3060 series gets a facelift from Colorful in new launch
Nvidia has had a tumultuous few months, launching and unlaunching graphics cards in a very short space of time. We’ve been shocked by the steep price of the RTX 4090 graphics cards and the mad dash that followed the launch, and a little baffled by the dramatic unlaunch of the RTX 4080 12GB.
TechRadar
Mac and iOS security flaw could expose your Siri conversations – but there’s a fix
A worrying issue whereby those using macOS and iOS devices might have their conversations with Siri snooped on and recorded by a malicious third-party in certain circumstances has fortunately been patched out by Apple. This was a serious flaw impacting Mac and iPhone or iPad owners, and it was discovered...
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams is officially more popular than email for most businesses
Microsoft Teams has retained its position as the most popular online collaboration tool in enterprise, even after the height of its popularity seen during the Covid-19 pandemic. The claim was made by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, speaking (opens in new tab) on an earnings call for the company's Q1 2023...
TechRadar
Windows 10’s latest patch breaks OneDrive – but a fix is coming
Some Windows 10 users have found OneDrive has been broken after installing the latest round of patching for the OS, and Microsoft has now confirmed this issue. As Neowin (opens in new tab) spotted, the problem was caused by October’s patch for Windows 10, KB5018410 which was released a couple of weeks back. Both OneDrive and OneDrive for Business users can be affected (with multiple reports (opens in new tab) of the bugbear manifesting on Windows 10 21H2 and 22H2 installs, and then disappearing when the patch is uninstalled).
TechRadar
Apple has launched a brand new security hub to help spot bugs and flaws
Apple has unveiled a new security hub (opens in new tab) and an upgraded bounty hunting program as it looks to improve the way it discovers, and remedies, different flaws and vulnerabilities in its ecosystem. “Our groundbreaking security technologies protect the users of over 1.8 billion active devices around the...
