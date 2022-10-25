ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

S. Korea in shock, grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of at least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.

