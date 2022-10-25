ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how to get legitimate Phillies World Series tickets

By Dave Uram
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Phillies have set up an online ticket lottery on their web site for a chance to buy tickets for World Series games at Citizens Bank Park . But time is running out!

Register by midnight for the lottery and, if you're chosen, you will have the opportunity to buy tickets — at face value — from the Phillies.

“There’s a limited number of seats,” said John Weber, the top ticketing executive with the Phils. “Wish everyone the best of luck.”

Weber says there are roughly 20,000 to 30,000 tickets available through this lottery. The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. After that, he said, they will start drawing names.

If you're chosen through the lottery, the Phils will send you an email with the chance to buy tickets at face value for Games 3, 4 and 5 — which are next week Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. All games start at 8:03 p.m.

Weber said fans should be wary of scammers.

“You just have to be careful, … you know, if it sounds too good to be true,” he said. “Some people print tickets. We're not doing any printed tickets. So if someone's trying to sell you printed tickets, it's a good chance they're not valid.”

To avoid scammers and get legitimate tickets, Weber said, stick to the ticket lottery — or fans can also skip the lottery for more expensive tickets available on StubHub.

“StubHub is the secondary provider of MLB,” he said. “Those are the two places you should be going to purchase your tickets.”

