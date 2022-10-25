Read full article on original website
MCM London Comic Con 2022: Citizen watches booth
MCM London Comic Con took over the halls of the ExCeL Center in London as it will for the next two days and here’s a look at one of the most impressive stands – Citizen, who showed off a superb range of Star Wars themed watches. Fantha Tracks...
MCM London Comic Con 2022: Hasbro Booth first look
MCM Comic Con London is underway and our coverage begins with a look at the Hasbro Booth on stand S800, showing a plethora of forthcoming products itching to be sat on shelves and in toy boxes around the world. Friend of the site Richard Nash also took this video, which...
Star Wars #29 steps out in style
Landing 2nd November and written by Charles Soule with interior art by Ramon Rosanas, and a cover by E.M. Gist, Star Wars #29 sees our heroes dressed up to the nines on the hunt for some Nihil technology. The Nihil storm has found a new home inside a sleek antiquities...
Hasbro The Black Series and The Vintage Collection reveals at 10/27 Pulse
From yesterdays 10/27 Pulse stream for premium members, three new entries in The Black Series and a Vintage Collection release, available to pre-order from Hasbro Pulse right now. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DIN DJARIN (MORAK) (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2023) To go...
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – The Guide: Episodes 1 – 3
BEWARE SPOILERS: The latest animated series has arrived – Tales Of The Jedi. In this spin-off from The Clone Wars we follow Ahsoka and Dooku across six episodes, and as always we post every reference, Easter egg, and some fun trivia in-between that we have spotted. To begin here’s a look at episodes 1 – 3, ‘Life and Death’, ‘Justice’ and ‘Choices’.
Tales of the Jedi soundtrack album, out now
In a week where we not only got a new episode of Andor – and the superb score to accompany it by Nicholas Britell – but we also were treated to six bite-sized episodes of Tales of the Jedi, a new series that delves back to the prequel and pre-prequel era to shine a fresh light on characters we know well, and with it a regulation lush and knowing score by Star Wars veteran Kevin Kiner. That music is now available on Amazon music and other online services.
Star Wars: The Black Series: Wish List 2022
Hasbro Pulse Con revealed new toys, including new Star Wars Black Series releases. I’ve made action figure wish lists in the past – and some of them have actually come true – so here’s my latest list of unlikely choices:. Darth Vader. Force Vision Ghost. Darth...
Good Morning Tatooine – ‘Andor’ Episode 8 – In Review
Join Brian Cameron and Andrew Walker on Good Morning Tatooine as they review this weeks episode of ‘Andor.’. Be a part of the show by leaving your thoughts, comments, and opinions on Facebook, and in the chat on YouTube. Hosted By: Brian Cameron. Guest: Andrew Walker. Learn More at...
Star Wars: Andor: Volumes 2 and 3 landing November and December 2022
Excellent news for lovers of Star Wars music, especially the bold new ventures into the galaxy we’re being gifted each week on Star Wars: Andor as the second and third volumes of season one by Nicholas Britell are landing soon, with Volume 2 arriving next Friday 4th November and Volume 3 on Friday 2nd December.
Gentle Giant: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ahsoka Tano Jumbo Figure
From the team at Gentle Giant, retailing for $80.00, arriving in March 2023 and shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU, this is the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ahsoka Tano Jumbo Figure, just in time for her arrival on Disney Plus in her own series in 2023.
Bounty Hunters #28: Party’s over at the accretion disc
There are few who would dare go toe-to-toe with Lord Vader, but thankfully for loyal readers of Bounty Hunters Beilert Valance is one of them. Brought to you by writer Ethan Sacks, interior artist Paolo Villanelli and cover artist Giuseppe Camuncoli, Bounty Hunters #29 lands Wednesday 2nd November. In Star...
Book Review: Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest for the Hidden City
Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest for the Hidden City. IT is a time of great exploration. In an effort to unite the galaxy, the Chancellors of the Republic, working alongside the courageous and wise Jedi Knights, have dispatched dozens of PATHFINDER TEAMS into the farthest reaches of the Outer Rim.
