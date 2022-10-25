ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, CA

KP Hoyer Newport Coast
4d ago

He looks like a nice young man. Rest In Heaven Peace. My condolences to family and friends. Hope the authority will catch the one who did it to you very soon.

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in North Hollywood crash

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

One Dead, One Critical After Crashing Into Tree | Los Angeles

10.27.2022 | 11:36 PM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident. Units arrived to find a two-vehicle traffic accident with one person trapped in a vehicle and one person ejected. Firefighters started treating the ejected victim while others started to use the jaws...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Fiery Crash Sends Female to Hospital | Somis

10.29.2022 | 3:40 AM | SOMIS – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle on fire into a power pole on SR-118 at Aggen Rd. When crews arrived on scene, they found the front end of the vehicle on fire with the female driver laying in the road.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Hancock Park crash

LOS ANGELES – Authorities identified the man who died in a traffic crash in Hancock Park. The crash was reported about 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Rossmore Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Ruben Gonzalez, 30, of Los Angeles died at the scene,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Three Dead in Two Separate Crashes Within 12 Hours in Santa Barbara County

[Update 1:50 p.m.] The driver in Friday-morning’s fatal head-on collision, 22-year-old Goleta man Kyle Nelson, has been arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to a statement from Buellton CHP officer Gabe Rodriguez. Rodriguez noted that charges are pending a toxicology report. [Original Story] Two fatal crashes less...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

One person killed, three others injured in Porter Ranch crash

A two-vehicle collision has left one person dead and three other people injured Friday morning in Porter Ranch. One of the four victims was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It's unclear what was the cause of the crash.This is developing news. Check back for more details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Irvine man charged with beating small dog to death in Santa Ana

A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car. Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting

COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
COLTON, CA
CBS LA

Street takeovers shutdown traffic in Santa Fe Springs and Westminster

Several street takeovers halted traffic in Santa Fe Springs and Westminster on Thursday evening. The street takeovers were reported at Shoemaker Drive and Excelsior Drive in Santa Fe Springs and Hoover Street and Trask Avenue in Westminster, CBSLA's Assignment Desk has learned. There were no injuries reported but there were also no arrests made. Hundreds of people were seen on video watching or recording the street takeover.When authorities arrived to the street takeover in Westminster around 10 p.m., the crowd was gone, according to the Westminster Police Department. There were approximately 100 cars at the street takeover in Santa Fe Springs when sheriffs deputies arrived to the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The crowd there quickly dispersed once authorities arrived.There was also another street takeover reported in Buena Park but authorities have not confirmed that one or any details to CBSLA.
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 91 Freeway near Bellflower

One person was killed and at least two others injured during a crash on the 91 Freeway early Saturday morning. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little after 3:15 a.m. near the Bellflower Boulevard offramp of the 91 Freeway near Bellflower. Officers said the crash involved a vehicle that had stalled in one of the middle lanes of the freeway.The identity of the deceased person was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Two people were rushed to nearby hospitals, though their status was not currently known. All eastbound lanes of the 91 FWY were closed for a little over an hour due to a SigAlert, but have since reopened. 
BELLFLOWER, CA

