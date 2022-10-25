Read full article on original website
Yakima Chief Says No Video Of Missing Boy Exists
6 weeks and still no sign of a missing 5 year old boy from Yakima as police say they continue the search. Lucian Mungia has been missing from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park since September 10 when he was last seen by his father in the play area of the park.
What Will You Find At The NERD SWAP Meet in Yakima?
This time of year, craft fairs are popping up left and right. But what if you’re more of a fan of collectables rather than crafts? If you’ve never been to a craft fair, they actually are really neat and creative. Many people selling items that they have made, or are representing, and the variety of items from different sellers is amazing. Once again, what about the rest of us? Luckily, for we nerds and lovers of all things that was once looked down upon, but is now celebrated and held on high, there’s a type of craft fair or swap meet for us.
KIMA TV
USAO launches initiative to prevent domestic violence homicides in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.—The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington has announced a new initiative to prevent domestic violence homicides in Yakima. The Safe Homes, Safe Community initiative aims to identify potential cases involving people with histories of domestic violence and who unlawfully possess firearms. The United States...
Search for Lucian Munguia uncovers illegal underground bunker
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia continue to search and follow up on any lead that comes their way, which is how his father and other searchers discovered an illegal underground bunker on Yakima County property. “To get a tip that that my son is being held in an underground bunker and then to actually find...
One of a Kind Halloween Experience Happening Now in Yakima, WA
I have been anxiously waiting to spread the word about one of the most unique Halloween experiences you can have this season and it's the only place to do it in the entire United States! Right here in Yakima, Washington!. According to the event set-up on the Yakima Valley Trolleys...
Authorities Identify Two Yakima Homicide Victims
Two murders remain unsolved after being reported last Friday and Saturday in Yakima. But authorities are now identified both victims. The Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street as 31-year-old Angela Aguilar. Aguilar died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Government Technology
Regional Crime Center Under Consideration in Yakima County, Wash.
(TNS) — The Yakima Valley Council of Governments will give another pitch for a regional crime center to the Yakima City Council at a study session Tuesday. YVCOG was awarded $2.8 million in ARPA funds from Yakima County to operate the center that would serve law enforcement agencies across the Yakima Valley, and Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell was named chair of the lab's operations board.
Washington State’s Best Mouth-Watering Burger Might Be in Tiny Toppenish!?
Is The Best Burger In Washington State Located In Toppenish?. I'm a burger carnivore. Hamburgers have always been my favorite food and I'm always up for a road trip and adventure to find the best burger in Washington State. The Giant Papa Burger Might Be The Largest Burger In Washington...
yaktrinews.com
Community support aids Benton County deputies in four separate arrests
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a busy evening for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with four separate arrests made on Thursday night for vartious felony crimes including domestic violence, burglary, assault and failure to register as a sex offender. According to a social media post from the Benton...
What Should Artist Rihanna Try and See While Visiting Yakima?
Rihanna hasn't dropped a new song in six years, until now! She walked the red carpet at the premiere of the film Wakanda Forever because she has a powerful single on the soundtrack titled, "Lift Me Up" "Lift Me Up" You know our station will be lit up with her...
2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating
2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating. Not long ago, Yakima was voted as one of the top 25 places in the country to go trick or treating. Then the COVID pandemic hit and things got all lopsided and in disarray! During the first year of the pandemic in 2020, the best Yakima neighborhoods to go trick or treating that were once flooded with thousands of kids, parents, and cars became almost ghost towns during Halloween. Last year in 2021, we saw a resurgence of trick or treaters but not nearly as many as in years past.
5 Ghost Towns To Visit Near Yakima, That Won’t Drain Your Gas Tank
If you’re looking for a spooky get away this weekend, and don’t want to break the gas budget. Never fear, we’ve got the 5 Ghost Towns close to Yakima. Now, remember that it was Shakespeare that said “what’s in a name?” Just because they’re called ghost towns, doesn’t mean their haunted, heck, doesn’t even mean they’re towns anymore. It just a great piece of history that you can still see today (if you're lucky). One interesting thing I noticed, was that Yakima County does not contain any ghost towns (at least from what I could find). So kudos to us for not letting anything (town wise) go to waste.
Authorities Warn Yakima of Publishers Clearing House Scam
Authorities are warning of a scam that could trick you into giving up thousands of dollars in hopes of making more money. The latest warning is the Publishers Clearing House scam in which you're told you've won money but need to pay a fee to claim the money. That's not how the legitimate prize is awarded and authorities say that's the first red flag.
Vulnerable Yakima adult allegedly financially exploited by medical assistant
YAKIMA, Wash. — Following allegations that she financially took advantage of a person with whom she held a position of trust, a Yakima woman had her nursing assistant and pharmaceutical assistant credentials stripped from her. As announced and detailed by the Washington Department of Health, their Pharmacy Commission made the decision to remove Yakima resident Susan Beebe’s right to practice...
Interview: ‘Shorty’ has been Haunting the Capitol Theatre in Yakima for 80+ Years
Many have heard of Shorty, the ghost that haunts the Capitol Theatre. But how much do you actually know? What are some of the experiences? Well, I was lucky enough to have a chit chat with some of the crew (current and past) of the Capital Theatre, including CEO Charlie Robin.
3 Stops You’ve Got to Make When Visiting Yakima, Washington
Everywhere has special places you've got to check out and if I had to narrow it down to three spots in Yakima, Washington this is where I would go! Message us with your ideas and we can see who comes out on top!. When Visiting Yakima You Must Stop At.
kpq.com
Suspect in Wenatchee Murder Case Pleads Not Guilty
The suspect accused of murdering a Wenatchee teen back in August has pled not guilty Monday. In a Chelan County Superior Court room, 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford pleaded not guilty in the murder case of 18-year-old Yair Flores. On Aug. 12, 2022, it is alleged that Ford broke into Flores’...
Chronicle
Washington Man Gets No Jail Time for Making Hallucinogen for Religious Ceremonies
WATERVILLE — A former Rock Island man won't serve jail time after he was convicted of conspiring to manufacture a hallucinogen he says was intended for religious ceremonies. Jay Daniel Doty, 71, pleaded guilty Monday in Douglas County Superior Court to one count of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a Class B felony.
Want to Adopt a Dog? Yakima Humane Society Special Event Friday
Are you in need of unconditional love, emotional support, cuddles, and kisses? All of those things can be found in a dog and if you've been considering adding to your crew the Yakima Humane Society has an offer worthy of your attention. Mark your calendar and block out some time for this Friday, October 28th, 2022.
Yakima, Spokane counties forfeit nearly $2M in federal rental aid
The U.S. Treasury pulled funds from jurisdictions that didn't meet the deadline to distribute at least 20% of their most recent allocation.
