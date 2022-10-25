Read full article on original website
WBTV
‘Live A Good Story’: Family of Union County longboard influencer launches foundation to honor late son
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Josh Neuman’s parents, Chris and Kristin Neuman, describe their son as not only a dreamer, but a doer. Josh grew up in the town of Marvin in Union County and developed a passion for longboarding at an early age. His experiences riding down hills in his neighborhood are well-documented on his YouTube channel.
WBTV
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
WSOC Charlotte
Charlotte woman who captured the hearts of millions diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte couple captured the hearts of millions across the country using love and music to conquer the biggest battle of their lives. Two years later, that battle is far from over after Roslyn Singleton, a Navy veteran, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. PAST...
WBTV
Kennel cough cases on the rise in Charlotte area dogs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte area is seeing a rise in kennel cough that is affecting dogs. Over the past several days, many have tagged WBTV in social media posts, sent emails or called because their vet or doggie daycare is closed or implementing new procedures. Dogs All...
WBTV
‘He was my best buddy’: Family of missing Lincolnton father pleading for answers in his disappearance
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been over three months since anyone was seen a 27-year-old Lincolnton father of two. His family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward. “It’s been pretty bad because I don’t know what’s happened to my son,” said Quintin Roark’s mother, Nancy....
WBTV
‘Be There Dads’ brings Halloween fun, purpose to Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of Mecklenburg County dads is getting involved in their kids’ schools in a fun but meaningful way. They’ll be dressed in Halloween costumes and help with the drop-off line at three Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools. These dads are part of a group called...
WBTV
Cases of RSV on the rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Cases of children coming down with RSV have increased not only across the country but here at home. With that in mind, we wanted to talk with Dr. Lyn Nuse, medical director of Atrium Health Levine Children’s Primary Care. Dr. Nuse discussed what exactly...
WBTV
‘Take Back Day’ encourages people to get rid of old, unused prescription drugs
'Be There Dads' bring Halloween fun, purpose to Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools. They'll be dressed in Halloween costumes and help with the drop-off line at three Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools.
WBTV
Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ returns for its 91st year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weather looks picture perfect for the 91st Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ happening Thursday. The event, which draws thousands of people, is held at the old Mallard Creek Community House, located at 11400 Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. The church uses the money for community work and outreach. This year, some of it will go to help families impacted by Hurricane Ian.
WBTV
Spooktacular fun: Halloween events happening across the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Looking to have a frighteningly good time this Halloween weekend?. Well, you’re in luck because the Queen City and surrounding areas have a wealth of spooktacular events sure to get you ready for All Hallows’ Eve!. This list will be updated as more...
WBTV
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Charlotte family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two days after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in east Charlotte, her parents are pushing for answers and hoping someone comes forward. “She was the life of the house, the life of the party,” mom Mary McMasters said. Ahlyea Willard had a cheerful spirit,...
WCNC
AnimalCity takes in orphaned pets, when their owners pass away
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — AnimalCity is a non-profit organization that helps place pets, when their owners pass away. They do this by creating detailed Forever Care Plans ahead of time to ensure that pets are cared for in an emergency. They also help by taking in these pets, finding them fosters and then getting them into forever homes.
WBTV
Family fights to keep man accused of killing bus driver in jail
Darian Thavychith was denied bond in court on Thursday after he allegedly killed Ethan Rivera earlier this year.
WBTV
‘This is like nothing we’ve ever seen’: Respiratory illness in dogs causing problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s not just humans coughing, sneezing and dealing with runny noses. The concerns regarding influenza and other upper respiratory illnesses are now impacting dogs across the Charlotte region and is leading to the temporary closures of some doggy daycares. Long Animal Hospital in Charlotte said...
WBTV
Family searching for missing Gaston County father
Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte.
WSOC Charlotte
Dog owners on alert as respiratory illness spreads
CHARLOTTE — Veterinarian Camden Rouben with Charlotte Animal Referral and Emergency said that more dogs are coming in with trouble breathing and a persistent cough, which are signs of a respiratory illness. “Primarily, just from the cases that we’re seeing, they seem to be starting out as viruses that...
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina area
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolinacarleealexandria.com. What might be a little sweeter than sweet tea? Southern hospitality — most notably the hospitality of innkeepers Patricia and Ralph Hatch at Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolina.
WSOC Charlotte
Families living in former Burke County school forced out after building deemed unsafe
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A former elementary school in Burke County has become home to people with nowhere else to go. Now, the fire marshal has deemed the building unsafe. The shelter is on George Hildebran School Road in Connelly Springs. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty said there are warning signs for people not to go inside, saying “the structure is unsafe.”
1 person seriously hurt in Cornelius fire, MEDIC says
CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person was hurt after a fire broke out at a local business in Cornelius on Thursday morning. The fire started at the Dealer Imports on Old Statesville Road, near Mayes Road. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC. Chopper...
WBTV
3 haunted places to check out in Charlotte this Halloween
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - There’s an Instagram account with nearly 5,000 followers that shares Charlotte’s paranormal history and spookiest stories. Jason Tapp and his wife Melanie created the account @spookyclt in 2018 with one goal in mind: To tell the history of Charlotte through ghost stories. What they’re...
