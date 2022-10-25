ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

WBTV

‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Kennel cough cases on the rise in Charlotte area dogs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte area is seeing a rise in kennel cough that is affecting dogs. Over the past several days, many have tagged WBTV in social media posts, sent emails or called because their vet or doggie daycare is closed or implementing new procedures. Dogs All...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cases of RSV on the rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Cases of children coming down with RSV have increased not only across the country but here at home. With that in mind, we wanted to talk with Dr. Lyn Nuse, medical director of Atrium Health Levine Children’s Primary Care. Dr. Nuse discussed what exactly...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

‘Take Back Day’ encourages people to get rid of old, unused prescription drugs

‘Be There Dads’ bring Halloween fun, purpose to Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools. They’ll be dressed in Halloween costumes and help with the drop-off line at three Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools. JCSU takes on UNC for the first time. Updated: 11 hours ago. Tomorrow’s scrimmage is also special because of the...
WBTV

Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ returns for its 91st year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weather looks picture perfect for the 91st Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ happening Thursday. The event, which draws thousands of people, is held at the old Mallard Creek Community House, located at 11400 Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. The church uses the money for community work and outreach. This year, some of it will go to help families impacted by Hurricane Ian.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

AnimalCity takes in orphaned pets, when their owners pass away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — AnimalCity is a non-profit organization that helps place pets, when their owners pass away. They do this by creating detailed Forever Care Plans ahead of time to ensure that pets are cared for in an emergency. They also help by taking in these pets, finding them fosters and then getting them into forever homes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Family fights to keep man accused of killing bus driver in jail

Darian Thavychith was denied bond in court on Thursday after he allegedly killed Ethan Rivera earlier this year. Family remembers Statesville teen killed near N.C. A&T. Kaneycha Turner, a 19-year-old from Statesville, was shot and killed in Greensboro on Tuesday night. Teachers in Gaston County paid after months of payroll...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Family searching for missing Gaston County father

This crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one other car. Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this season. Updated:...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Dog owners on alert as respiratory illness spreads

CHARLOTTE — Veterinarian Camden Rouben with Charlotte Animal Referral and Emergency said that more dogs are coming in with trouble breathing and a persistent cough, which are signs of a respiratory illness. “Primarily, just from the cases that we’re seeing, they seem to be starting out as viruses that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina area

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolinacarleealexandria.com. What might be a little sweeter than sweet tea? Southern hospitality — most notably the hospitality of innkeepers Patricia and Ralph Hatch at Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolina.
HICKORY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 person seriously hurt in Cornelius fire, MEDIC says

CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person was hurt after a fire broke out at a local business in Cornelius on Thursday morning. The fire started at the Dealer Imports on Old Statesville Road, near Mayes Road. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC. Chopper...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

3 haunted places to check out in Charlotte this Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - There’s an Instagram account with nearly 5,000 followers that shares Charlotte’s paranormal history and spookiest stories. Jason Tapp and his wife Melanie created the account @spookyclt in 2018 with one goal in mind: To tell the history of Charlotte through ghost stories. What they’re...
CHARLOTTE, NC

