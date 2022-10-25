Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood Talk ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ and Making the Extremely Funny Biopic

Read full article on original website
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Talk ‘The Good Nurse’ and Why They Loved Shooting Chronologically
With Academy Award-nominated director Tobias Lindholm’s new film, The Good Nurse, now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to speak with Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne about making the disturbing true-crime film. If you’re not familiar with the actual story, the movie is based on the 2013 book of the same name by Charles Graeber, which encapsulates the heinous crimes of Charlie Cullen (played by Redmayne), a nurse who killed hundreds of people by serving up lethal amounts of drugs to their systems. The only reason he was stopped was due to the incredible efforts of Amy Loughren (Chastain), a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition that risked everything to stop him. Led by two fantastic performances and a smart script written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, The Good Nurse is definitely worth your time. The film also stars Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens.
'All Eyes On Me': 10 Great Movies that Showcase the Flaws of Fame
While the idea of being rich and famous sounds like an amazing and thriving time, that certainly isn't always the case. There are many flaws associated with fame that often people overlook when they think of the concept of popularity and success. However, there are many films that perfectly capture the importance surrounding the flaws of fame and how it can sometimes negatively impact people.
Robert De Niro & Bobby Cannavale Share the Screen in First 'Inappropriate Behavior' Image
Production is underway on the comedy Inappropriate Behavior, and now we've got the first look at Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and newcomer William Fitzgerald together on set via Deadline. Hailing from actor/director Tony Goldwyn with a screenplay from Tony Spiridakis drawing from his own experiences as the father of a child on the spectrum, the film is set up as a road trip movie where a comedian takes his son on the journey of a lifetime.
'Yellowstone's Danny Huston Reunites with Kevin Costner on Western 'Horizon'
Danny Huston has been added to the cast of the upcoming Western drama Horizon, reuniting him with Kevin Costner, his co-star from another Western project, the Paramount series Yellowstone. According to Deadline, Huston has been tapped to star alongside Costner in the upcoming film, which is currently undergoing principal photgraphy...
Marvel Just Accidentally Revealed Who Emilia Clarke Is Playing in 'Secret Invasion'
Ever since the exciting reveal of the trailer from Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated thriller series Secret Invasion, the superhero studio has been… secretive about details of the series. At this point, we’re used to Marvel revealing as little as possible about their upcoming projects, but staying mum about one character in particular has fueled massive fan speculation. Ever since she was announced as part of the series, Emilia Clarke’s (Game of Thrones) character wasn’t revealed. Until today, all we knew was that she was in the series. Now, however, it seems like a tiny piece of file – more specifically a gif – might have revealed who Clarke is playing after all.
Shelley Duvall Joins Indie Horror Movie 'The Forest Hills' After 20 Year Acting Break
After 20 years out of the public spotlight and the film world altogether, acclaimed The Shining actress Shelley Duvall is returning to the big screen. Per Deadline, she's set to star in the indie horror flick The Forest Hills from writer/director Scott Goldberg where she'll portray the mother of a mentally deranged man. Deadline also shared the first look at Duvall from behind-the-scenes on set.
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Clip Shows Shuri and Okoye Meeting an Unexpected Challenge
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released a brand-new clip ahead of its upcoming theatrical release next month. It is the final film in the MCU's Phase Four and will follow the people of Wakanda as they band together to protect themselves from dangerous forces after the tragic death of T'Challa. The film is also said to honor the late great Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in 2019's Black Panther.
‘Halloween’ Needs to Revisit the Jamie Lloyd Character Next
Now that Halloween Ends has been released, for better or worse the 44 year story between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers has come to an end. It’s not the end of Michael Myers though. Director David Gordon Green has admitted that the franchise will keep going somehow, even though his trilogy is complete. So what should be next? The easiest path would be to remake the 1978 original Halloween. The flashback sequences in Halloween Kills were the most beloved part of that sequel. Perhaps someone could find a way to recreate that magic but in a fresh way. Another option, one that would be the most intriguing, would be to revisit the forgotten character of Jamie Lloyd.
Ron Howard on the Spectacular ‘Thirteen Lives’ and Why He’s Still Shocked by the ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Backlash
Ron Howard is debating how humble his humblebrag should be. (One would think that, once you get to be Ron Howard, you’d feel secure in some healthy boasting, but here we are.) After some starting and stopping, he goes for it: Thirteen Lives tested higher with audiences—meaning more positively—than any film he’s directed in his entire career.“Even more than Apollo 13, Rush, and A Beautiful Mind,” he adds. “And they tested high.”Thirteen Lives, which began streaming on Amazon in August, is in the midst of an award-season push, a familiar effort for the two-time Oscar-winning director and producer. It chronicles...
Why Jamie Lee Curtis Demanded That Laurie Strode Die in ‘Halloween: Resurrection’
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends. Proceed with caution. Going into this year’s Halloween Ends, we were promised a final battle between the ultimate final girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and The Boogeyman himself, Michael Myers, where only one would survive. Fans speculated about what would happen. Would The Shape finally die or would Laurie Strode lose her life at his hand? We now know that it was the former, with Laurie Strode and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) working together to kill Michael Myers once and for all. Laurie survived, but if she had died, it wouldn’t have been the first time. Twice in Halloween’s convoluted timeline, Laurie Strode has been killed off.
'Andor' Is the Best Thing Star Wars Has Done and You Should Be Watching It
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Andor.Andor is the boost of energy that the Star Wars saga needed. While many of Disney’s Star Wars projects have been terrific, including The Last Jedi and the final season of The Clone Wars, the franchise is catering to a select fanbase that is only interested in seeing how the stories fit together within the canon. There’s nothing wrong with fan service if it’s for the sake of a good story, but a surprising cameo isn’t going to make something age very well.
Jayme Lawson Talks ‘Till,’ How ‘The Batman’ Changed Her Career, and What She Learned Watching Viola Davis in ‘The Woman King’
While you might not know Jayme Lawson’s name, you know her work — or you will. You saw her play the new mayor in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Then there were her turns as a young Michelle Obama in The First Lady and as one of John Boyega’s wives in The Woman King. She also starred in Ekwa Msangi’s Farewell Amor and will do the same in Daniel Goldhaber’s upcoming film, How to Blow Up a Pipeline.
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Footage Shows Shuri, Nakia and M'Baku Leaping Into Action
A new action-packed clip for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released and gives a glimpse of one of the film’s action setpieces. The brief clip begins with a number of Wakanda citizens being pulled by the tide of a flood. Those safe on some sort of high ground are shown helping the ones in the water, grabbing the children in danger. We then see members of the Dora Milaje race into action and take on some invaders — possibly members of the Talocan army — who are attempting to overtake ships.
Robert De Niro and Jack Huston Face Off in Tense 'Savage Salvation' Trailer
The official trailer for Salvage Salvation is finally here. The thriller action film includes everything from love, drugs, revenge, and Robert De Niro. The film is directed by Randall Emmett, and stars Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro, Jack Huston, John Malkovich, Willa Fitzgerald, and Migos member Quavo. De Niro...
10 of Stephen King's Most Unique Stories Turned That Have Been Adapted for Film
Stephen King is a prolific writer who has transformed the horror genre and often subverted readers’ expectations to create wholly unique stories—aptly earning him the title of the "King of Horror." His work ventures through horror, thrillers, fantasy, crime, and science-fiction-related plots, where, as of 1974, he has written 65 novels and counting through his punctilious daily writing schedule. Because of his cult-like status in the literary world, many of his works have been picked to be adapted to film, often gaining notoriety and success in the horror and psychological thriller genres.
Henry Cavill Reflects on Wearing the Superman Costume Once Again in 'Black Adam'
It's been an eventful couple of weeks for Henry Cavill. Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Enola Holmes 2, which sees him reprising his role as Sherlock Holmes opposite Millie Bobby Brown's titular teenage detective, the charming British actor also stepped back into another iconic role — one he is arguably far more recognized for.
10 of the Best Horror Anthologies If You Enjoyed 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities'
Short-form horror stories have been a tradition for centuries, from mythological cautionary tales of ancient civilizations to the works of Edgar Allen Poe. This format has translated seamlessly onto the screen for decades, giving audiences quick jolts of genuine terror, while telling a succinct and gripping story within a limited runtime.
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Clip Introduces Tenoch Huerta's Namor to the MCU
With the highly anticipated release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just around the corner, a brand-new clip from the upcoming sequel has been revealed. The new footage, uploaded exclusively through the official Everything Always YouTube page, offers fans a closer look at the character of Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, and his threat against Wakanda while also showcasing his admiration for the beauty of the powerful kingdom.
Here's Why Horror Sequels Could Learn a Lot From 'Hellbound: Hellraiser II'
Horror sequels are often dismissed as poorly constructed cash grabs, and some of the sequels Clive Barker's legendary directorial debut Hellraiser certainly don’t help that dismal reputation. Too many of these follow-ups are cheaply made wastes of time that forget any of the creative bloodshed or eroticism that defined that inaugural installment. Something like Hellraiser: Revelations didn’t just strike a nadir for the Hellraiser series, but for 2010s horror in general. Considering the spotty track record of these features, it can be surprising to realize that not only is Hellbound: Hellraiser II a good movie, it’s entertaining enough to provide a blueprint that more horror sequels should follow.
'Andor's Tunqstoid Steel and Its Surprising Legends Connection, Explained
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of Andor.In the episode “Narkina 5,” Andor shows that the Galactic Empire has no sympathy for its prisoners. It’s one of the most challenging and politically relevant episodes of the series so far, as Cassian (Diego Luna) experiences what life is like in an Imperial prison camp. Although we had glimpses of prison facilities in some episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Andor explores the dehumanizing tactics that the Empire uses to break its prisoners’ spirits. Cassian is introduced to the prison floor manager Kino Loy (Andy Serkis), who maintains a strict command of the facilities.
