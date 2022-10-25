Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood Talk ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ and Making the Extremely Funny Biopic

Now that Halloween Ends has been released, for better or worse the 44 year story between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers has come to an end. It’s not the end of Michael Myers though. Director David Gordon Green has admitted that the franchise will keep going somehow, even though his trilogy is complete. So what should be next? The easiest path would be to remake the 1978 original Halloween. The flashback sequences in Halloween Kills were the most beloved part of that sequel. Perhaps someone could find a way to recreate that magic but in a fresh way. Another option, one that would be the most intriguing, would be to revisit the forgotten character of Jamie Lloyd.

