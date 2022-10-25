ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Hi-Fi?

Philips' QD-OLED monitor could give Samsung some serious competition

By Lewis Empson
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jR38X_0im2Zfke00

Philips has debuted its Evnia monitor range, a series of gaming-oriented monitors using OLED, QD-OLED and miniLED panels depending on the model. While the miniLED and QD-OLED options feature 34-inch displays, it's the OLED model that has caught our eye with its whopping 42-inch screen size, putting it squarely in the new-found TV/monitor crossover genre we’ve seen from the likes of Samsung’s Odyssey Ark and LG UltraGear 48GQ900-B.

Starting small with the 34-inch QD-OLED model, the Philips 34M2C8600. This monitor features a 3440 x 1440 (QHD) resolution with a refresh rate of 175Hz, as well as a host of gaming features including VRR . However, VRR support is a tricky one with this monitor as its two HDMI ports are the older 2.0 specification - limiting this for use with the likes of the PS5 that requires HDMI 2.1 for VRR. However, not all is lost, as Philips says the monitor delivers deep blacks and high contrast thanks to its QD-OLED panel, as well as true HDR capabilities (specifications suggest HDR10) - despite how vague that is, it sounds like the monitor should deliver solid black depths and punchy colours. Awkwardly, pricing only looks to be available in Euro at the moment, with this monitor coming in at roughly €1850, which is around £1610 / $1825 / AU$2880.

Philips has another 34-inch monitor, this time in a miniLED flavour, titled the Philips 34M2C7600MV. This monitor has the same QHD resolution as the above monitor, as well as a slightly slower refresh rate of 165Hz. The headline feature here is the 1152 dimming zones and up to 1400 nits brightness for HDR content. However, this is the most expensive of the line of monitors, coming in at roughly €2100 or around £1830 / $2090 / AU$3270, so you’d better be prepared to cough up the big bucks for this super bright monitor. Both of these 34-inch monitors feature a curved screen of 1500R and 1800R respectively, ideal for added immersion during long gaming sessions.

Last and certainly not least is Philips’ biggest and most TV-like monitor of the bunch, the 42M2N8900. This flat, 42-inch display uses an LG OLED panel that brings the resolution up to 3840 x 2160 (4K) and has a refresh rate of 138Hz. Unlike its siblings in the Evnia range, the 42-inch variant includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, ideal for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers. It also sits just below its smaller miniLED counterpart at around €2000, or £1740 / $1990 / AU$3115. This Philips monitor looks to be about as close as you can get to a 4K OLED TV that can sit on your desk, it even features Philips’ Ambiglow lighting system from its TVs that syncs the image on the screen with a set of rear-firing lights for an immersive glow.

The 42-inch OLED Envia monitor will supposedly begin shipping in December of this year, while the 34-inch miniLED and QD-OLED models will make their debut in January of 2023.

MORE:

Not sure which screen technology to pick? OLED vs QD-OLED

Want a small gaming TV? The 48-inch LG C2 might be for you: LG C2 OLED review

Check out the best gaming TVs available now

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount

Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
The Verge

Leaked documents show just how fast employees are leaving Amazon

Last year, only a third of Amazon’s new hires stayed with the company for more than 90 days before quitting, being fired, or getting laid off, according to leaked documents obtained by Engadget. The report is the latest indication that Amazon is having serious issues retaining employees, and it reveals the company’s estimate that its attrition rate costs it almost $8 billion a year across its global consumer field operations team.
CNET

iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache

IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
ZDNet

Save $900 on a Sony 55-inch OLED TV

OLED smart TVs are a great way to bring the movie theater experience straight to your home. With the Sony Bravia XR 55-inch A80K OLED Smart TV, you can enjoy a cinematic view without a hefty price tag. If you head over to BuyDig's eBay webpage, you can get this 2022 model for only $1,398, saving you over $900 on a new TV.
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

216
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy