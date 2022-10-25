Read full article on original website
columbusnews-report.com
Galena B slips past Columbus
The Galena combined seventh and eighth grade girls basketball team edged the Columbus Junior High combined team, 16-14, in season opening action, Tuesday, at the high school gymnasium. The Lady Bulldogs doubled their score in the fourth quarter to slip past their hosts. Alli Sargent put the first points of the game on the scoreboard in the first period for a 2-0, Lady Titan lead. Addilyn…
columbusnews-report.com
Slow start for Lady Titan 8A hands win to Lady Bulldogs
A strong second half was not enough to overcome a slow start in the Columbus Eighth Grade Lady Titan A loss to Galena, 2023, in their home opener, Tuesday, at the CUHS Gymnasium. Galena’s Weslynn Russell scored all five of the Lady Bulldog’s points in the first quarter to give her team a 5-4 advantage. Natalie Wary scored a field goal while Bentley Townsend netted a pair of free throws in the…
columbusnews-report.com
Baseball Major Leaguer opposes Columbus
Editors note: A recent item in the 100 Years Ago column of the News-Report concerning the baseball rivalry between Columbus and Oswego inspired sports historian and Columbus native, Doug Eaton to research the Oswego Major League pitcher. From the October 18, 2022 issue of the Columbus News-Report 100 Years Ago column. “A record crowd of 785 people saw the most exciting game Sunday afternoon at…
columbusnews-report.com
Cathy Gurnee
Cathy Lynn (Coble) Gurnee, age 62, of Columbus died at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in St. Louis Missouri following a stay in Freeman West Hospital, in Joplin Mo. before being transferred to St Louis. Her death was unexpected. Born March 11, 1960 , Cathy was the daughter of Robert “Bob” Coble and Margaret “Peggy” (Hamilton) Coble. She grew up in Columbus. She was a graduate of Columbus Unified High School with the class of 1978.
columbusnews-report.com
Margaret Paradee
Margaret Alice Paradee, 84 of Columbus, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at her home. Born June 18, 1938 in Corona, Margaret was the daughter of of Tony Begando and Ruth (Lanning) Begando. Margaret and John Paradee were united in marriage May 6, 1958 in Miami, Okla. He preceded her in...
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
columbusnews-report.com
Charles Sirratt
Charles E. (Chuck) Sirratt, 85, of Pittsburg, died at his home Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born in Stockton, Mo. May 2, 1937. He was the son of James and Lenora (Williams) Sirratt and was raised in the Stockton, Mo. and Columbus areas. Chuck was a Golden Gloves Boxing...
columbusnews-report.com
Cynthia Forkner
Cynthia J. Forkner, 65, of Joplin, Mo., died following a brief illness at 9:24 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg. Born June 22, 1957 in Columbus, Cynthia was the daughter of James and Marilyn Morris. Her father preceded her in death. She spent most of her life in Columbus. She graduated from Columbus Unified High School with the class of 1975.
columbusnews-report.com
Mercy Columbus decorates pumpkins for Halloween
First place in the Mercy Columbus Pumpkin decorating contest was a momma pig and her babies. Morgan Lero and Jerrica Conrad were the creators of this farm themed entry.
carthagenewsonline.com
Carthage Chamber, City of Carthage Announce groundbreaking for G3 Family Entertainment
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Local business owners and long-time Carthage residents Tom and Cindy Garrison will be breaking ground this Friday October 28th at 4:30 pm to introduce their G3 Family Entertainment Center to the Carthage community. This state-of-the-art building will be housed at Myers Park, formally known as the Myers Park Airport, located behind Lowe’s Home Improvement, Garrison Ave. & Airport Drive.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fallen hero, Halloween safety
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has charged a suspect they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The crash occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. Authorities say they have probable cause to believe Derek Christopher Coburn, 19, is responsible for the collision. A warrant has been issued and police are requesting the following charges:
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin woman fell out window of SDC derailed train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks...
Gust of wind blows man out of truck near Parsons, Kan.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the passenger of a truck was ejected from his vehicle after being struck by a large gust of wind.
Burglary suspect escapes custody, jumps railing and drowns
TULSA, Okla. — Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 about 4:30 a.m. Tulsa Police officers responded to an alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse, in the 2100 block of Mingo. Officers arrived to discover a shattered front door. Inside the clubhouse, they found the suspect, who was naked at the time. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect...
fourstateshomepage.com
Update: Carthage clearing rubble from Saturday’s tragic fire
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A public hazard, that’s the ruling after a massive fire in Carthage this weekend. The state fire marshal is still working to determine the cause. Demolition is underway, clearing rubble from what had been “Henson Metal Building Supplies” and a neighboring church, “Casa De Sanidad.”
fourstateshomepage.com
Students are helping Joplin residents stay warm, through “Chase the Chill”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Students in the Missouri Southern social work program are asking fellow classmates for some help. It’s all for this year’s “Chase the Chill.”. Boxes are set up in four different locations on campus, encouraging students to drop off handmade, new, or gently used scarves, mittens, and other cold weather accessories.
columbusnews-report.com
Hatfield receives car dealer award
The nomination of Jay Hatfield, dealer principal at Jay Hatfield Chevrolet Buick Inc. in Columbus, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Hatfield is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Dallas, Texas, on January 27, 2023. The TIME Dealer…
The Mystery of the Butterfly People in Joplin’s 2011 EF5 Twister
It's now been more than a decade since a tragic EF5 tornado devasted Joplin, Missouri. Did you know that there is a rainbow within that tragedy? It's the mystery of the "butterfly people" that children saw during that awful weather event. Since my wife is a meteorologist, I know most...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kayden Conlee
Nearly two weeks have passed since a southeast Kansas teenager was reported missing. Kayden Conlee, 16, was last seen on Oct. 14, 2022, in Parsons. Missing from: Parsons, Kan. Distinguishing mark: Mole above lip; tattoos on arms. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Parsons Police...
fourstateshomepage.com
Man hit and killed by car in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A 24-year-old Joplin man is identified as the person hit and killed while walking along North Main Street early Saturday morning. The Joplin Police Department Crash Team says Andrew P. Dodson was was struck by a passing motorist in the north bound lanes of Main Street Near the Ozark Christian College campus.
