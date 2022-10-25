Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Christian-based, low-cost auto repair service has expanded
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Christian-based, low-cost, automotive repair service has gotten bigger. Higher Power Garage in Joplin has undergone a remodel. Thanks to several grants from area organizations, the business has been able to expand its community classroom area — and add new repair equipment to a part of the building that had only been used for storage.
columbusnews-report.com
Charles Sirratt
Charles E. (Chuck) Sirratt, 85, of Pittsburg, died at his home Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born in Stockton, Mo. May 2, 1937. He was the son of James and Lenora (Williams) Sirratt and was raised in the Stockton, Mo. and Columbus areas. Chuck was a Golden Gloves Boxing...
fourstateshomepage.com
“CID” proposal in Pittsburg aimed at improving shopping area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A number of improvements could be coming to an area of Pittsburg, if a new proposal is given the go-ahead. It’s for a new “CID”, or “Community Improvement District”, for the shopping area in and around where the “Home Depot” sits off North Broadway.
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
kggfradio.com
Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted
The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
columbusnews-report.com
Mercy Columbus decorates pumpkins for Halloween
First place in the Mercy Columbus Pumpkin decorating contest was a momma pig and her babies. Morgan Lero and Jerrica Conrad were the creators of this farm themed entry.
carthagenewsonline.com
Carthage Chamber, City of Carthage Announce groundbreaking for G3 Family Entertainment
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Local business owners and long-time Carthage residents Tom and Cindy Garrison will be breaking ground this Friday October 28th at 4:30 pm to introduce their G3 Family Entertainment Center to the Carthage community. This state-of-the-art building will be housed at Myers Park, formally known as the Myers Park Airport, located behind Lowe’s Home Improvement, Garrison Ave. & Airport Drive.
columbusnews-report.com
Baseball Major Leaguer opposes Columbus
Editors note: A recent item in the 100 Years Ago column of the News-Report concerning the baseball rivalry between Columbus and Oswego inspired sports historian and Columbus native, Doug Eaton to research the Oswego Major League pitcher. From the October 18, 2022 issue of the Columbus News-Report 100 Years Ago column. “A record crowd of 785 people saw the most exciting game Sunday afternoon at…
fourstateshomepage.com
Students are helping Joplin residents stay warm, through “Chase the Chill”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Students in the Missouri Southern social work program are asking fellow classmates for some help. It’s all for this year’s “Chase the Chill.”. Boxes are set up in four different locations on campus, encouraging students to drop off handmade, new, or gently used scarves, mittens, and other cold weather accessories.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Empire Market introduces new curbside location
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Empire Market has a new way for you get the products they sell, without having to actually go there. It’s called “Empire Curbside”, and it allows customers to reserve what they want ahead of time and then show up Saturday morning to pick it up.
columbusnews-report.com
Galena B slips past Columbus
The Galena combined seventh and eighth grade girls basketball team edged the Columbus Junior High combined team, 16-14, in season opening action, Tuesday, at the high school gymnasium. The Lady Bulldogs doubled their score in the fourth quarter to slip past their hosts. Alli Sargent put the first points of the game on the scoreboard in the first period for a 2-0, Lady Titan lead. Addilyn…
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fallen hero, Halloween safety
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has charged a suspect they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The crash occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. Authorities say they have probable cause to believe Derek Christopher Coburn, 19, is responsible for the collision. A warrant has been issued and police are requesting the following charges:
columbusnews-report.com
Hatfield receives car dealer award
The nomination of Jay Hatfield, dealer principal at Jay Hatfield Chevrolet Buick Inc. in Columbus, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Hatfield is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Dallas, Texas, on January 27, 2023. The TIME Dealer…
fortscott.biz
Help Fort Scott In Documenting Infrastructure Issues
Fort Scott Assistant Manager Brad Matkin would like to try something new in dealing with infrastructure issues. “If you see a problem… a street issue, pothole, sign damage, water leak, general question, or whatever else please send me an email at [email protected] or call me at City Hall 620-223-0550, ext 210. Email is the best way to communicate,” he said. “Please include a picture of the issue if you can with your email.”
Joplin area Trunk-or-Treat List and Kids Events
JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is our growing list of Trunk-or-Treat and kids events for the 2022 season! These are in order. You can find the flyers below the list in order. 🎃 👉🏽 Click here for our Halloween Light List 🧟♀️ 👉🏼 Click here for our Spookhouse List OCT 27, THUR – Joplin High School – Family trick or treating...
KOCO
The Welch Girls: Ongoing searches for missing Oklahoma girls
PICHER, Okla. — Over the past few decades, countless searches have been conducted by family, friends, and law enforcement to bring Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible home. So far, all of the searches have been unsuccessful. Yet, the searches continue. As time passes, those involved refuse to lose hope.
addictedtovacation.com
12 Awesome RV Parks Near Grand Lake Oklahoma
If you’re looking for a great place to camp and relax, you should consider an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma. There are plenty of different options, so you’re sure to find one perfect for your needs. Whether you’re looking for a place to camp with your family or you’re just looking for a great place to get away from it all, an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma, is the perfect choice for you.
WIBW
Empire Electric customers see increase in bill due to delivery cost changes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Delivery cost changes have compelled Empire District Electric to increase customers’ monthly bills. The Kansas Corporation Commission says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 27, it concurred with an audit that verified Empire District Electric - Liberty - had raised its customer Transmission Delivery Charge to cover the increase in cost to provide service.
Man holding canoe thrown from pickup bed onto Kan. highway
LABETTE COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday in Labette County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Chevy Silverado driven by Landon S. Myers, 42, Youngsville, Louisiana, was eastbound on U.S. 400 nine miles west of Parsons. Max Myers, 32, Youngsville, Louisiana, was...
Delaware County issues notice of polling place changes
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Some Delaware County voters will have to go to a new polling location to cast their ballots in November. The Delaware County Election Board said polling places for four precincts have changed, effective immediately. The election board said changes are due to redistricting. Polling place...
