Joplin law firm hands out sweaters to students
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin law firm is showing school spirit by visiting Irving Elementary and giving out new sweatshirts with Joplin Eagles logos. The donation program by Johnson, Vorhees, and Martucci has been going on for 11 years. They visit all of the Joplin elementary schools and give away sweatshirts to prepare kids for the winter season with the...
columbusnews-report.com
Charles Sirratt
Charles E. (Chuck) Sirratt, 85, of Pittsburg, died at his home Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born in Stockton, Mo. May 2, 1937. He was the son of James and Lenora (Williams) Sirratt and was raised in the Stockton, Mo. and Columbus areas. Chuck was a Golden Gloves Boxing...
Black Bear season wraps in Missouri for second year
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26, 2022. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters...
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
fourstateshomepage.com
Seneca man dedicated to God, service and horseshoeing
SENECA, Mo. — Ty Dawson’s life is all about service. As the lead pastor at Seneca Bethel Baptist, he serves his God. As a firefighter for the Redings Mill Fire Protection District, he serves his community. As a husband and a father, he serves his family. But, there’s one more area of service that Dawson has dedicated his whole life to doing, and that’s horseshoeing.
kggfradio.com
Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted
The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
Investigation into “slew” of complaints against Neosho County Attorney
Authorities are investigating allegations against Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fallen hero, Halloween safety
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has charged a suspect they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The crash occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. Authorities say they have probable cause to believe Derek Christopher Coburn, 19, is responsible for the collision. A warrant has been issued and police are requesting the following charges:
fourstateshomepage.com
Halloween compliance for registered offenders in Newton County
NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer. The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year. But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets...
fourstateshomepage.com
JHS hosts Thursday’s community trunk-or-treat
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School’s Student Council will host a trunk-or-treat event for the community. The event will be held at the high school, located at 2104 Indiana Avenue. The community is invited to attend Thursday, October 27th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Several representatives from...
columbusnews-report.com
Margaret Paradee
Margaret Alice Paradee, 84 of Columbus, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at her home. Born June 18, 1938 in Corona, Margaret was the daughter of of Tony Begando and Ruth (Lanning) Begando. Margaret and John Paradee were united in marriage May 6, 1958 in Miami, Okla. He preceded her in...
WIBW
Empire Electric customers see increase in bill due to delivery cost changes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Delivery cost changes have compelled Empire District Electric to increase customers’ monthly bills. The Kansas Corporation Commission says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 27, it concurred with an audit that verified Empire District Electric - Liberty - had raised its customer Transmission Delivery Charge to cover the increase in cost to provide service.
fourstateshomepage.com
“CID” proposal in Pittsburg aimed at improving shopping area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A number of improvements could be coming to an area of Pittsburg, if a new proposal is given the go-ahead. It’s for a new “CID”, or “Community Improvement District”, for the shopping area in and around where the “Home Depot” sits off North Broadway.
kcur.org
Election deniers in Missouri are bombarding officials with requests for voting records
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like...
Joplin area Trunk-or-Treat List and Kids Events
JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is our growing list of Trunk-or-Treat and kids events for the 2022 season! These are in order. You can find the flyers below the list in order. 🎃 👉🏽 Click here for our Halloween Light List 🧟♀️ 👉🏼 Click here for our Spookhouse List OCT 27, THUR – Joplin High School – Family trick or treating...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Christian-based, low-cost auto repair service has expanded
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Christian-based, low-cost, automotive repair service has gotten bigger. Higher Power Garage in Joplin has undergone a remodel. Thanks to several grants from area organizations, the business has been able to expand its community classroom area — and add new repair equipment to a part of the building that had only been used for storage.
fourstateshomepage.com
I-44 ramps to close at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City soon
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — An upcoming ramp closure on I-44 will impact traffic early next month. Crews are expected to repair pavement on the ramps beginning Monday-Friday, November 7-11 & 14-18. MoDOT listed the following traffic impacts:. I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) CLOSED at Missouri Route 97 south of...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kayden Conlee
Nearly two weeks have passed since a southeast Kansas teenager was reported missing. Kayden Conlee, 16, was last seen on Oct. 14, 2022, in Parsons. Missing from: Parsons, Kan. Distinguishing mark: Mole above lip; tattoos on arms. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Parsons Police...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Historic Homes Driving Tour
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The City of Carthage has a nice tool for visitors, or even folks who live there. It’s a driving tour of the city’s historic homes. It highlights 50 sites each with amazing architectural features. Sites like the “Phelps House”, or the “Leggett House.”
fourstateshomepage.com
Students are helping Joplin residents stay warm, through “Chase the Chill”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Students in the Missouri Southern social work program are asking fellow classmates for some help. It’s all for this year’s “Chase the Chill.”. Boxes are set up in four different locations on campus, encouraging students to drop off handmade, new, or gently used scarves, mittens, and other cold weather accessories.
