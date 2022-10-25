Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Thursday is last call for Coats for Kids
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s last call for Coats for Kids. The last day for donation drop off is Thursday, Oct. 27. Winter is coming and temperatures will be dropping. As you think of getting new coats for the family, think about the children who aren’t so fortunate.
WBAY Green Bay
Freedom group collects 438 coats for Coats for Kids
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The deadline to donate to the annual Coats for Kids campaign was late Thursday afternoon. Thousands of new or gently-used coats and countless winter accessories were collected during the four-week campaign. One group of friends went all out this year and dropped off 438 coats at...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not reopening was never an option’: Bark & Brew set to return this winter
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – In what has been nearly a year since Bark & Brew had to close their doors in Suamico, the unique business has announced that it will be returning this winter. Bark & Brew shared the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, the post has...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Pulaski, Bonduel clinics collect for explosion victims
Democrat Mandela Barnes visited Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay on Thursday. Ron Johnson will visit Fond du Lac on Friday. Their collection efforts in Freedom started with 36 coats in 2016. Coats for Kids donations made at the last minute. Updated: 4 hours ago. Late Thursday afternoon was the deadline...
wearegreenbay.com
The Neenah Animal Shelter needs your help with overpopulation of kittens
(WFRV) – They are bursting at the seams with kitten cuteness!. The Neenah Animal Shelter visited Local 5 Live along with some very special guests with how you can help their overpopulation right now, whether that means providing a forever home for an animal or becoming a foster. The...
visitoshkosh.com
Grand Opening of 360U Oshkosh
Husband and wife Scott and Laura Beyer along with Laura's sister Maria Stave are excited to bring 360U Mindset and Mechanics to Oshkosh! With a facility established in Appleton in 2016, 360U will expand to Oshkosh and and will provide mindset and mechanical training to both softball and baseball athletes, with a heavy focus on approach and response to adversity within any situation on and off the field!
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Federal funds for Pulliam Power Plant development
Boys and Girls Club members learn what makes Lambeau tick. The victim's daughter wants to help people looking for careers in law enforcement and mental health. Action 2 New first reported in 2020 the scholarship Maeghan Thiessen-Greeno setup to honor her father Phillip Thiessen. Updated: 7 hours ago. Police remind...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Scarecrow in the air
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just a few days ago we introduced you to Gilbert, a fish-like aquatic drone that collects microplastics from the water. Today, Brad Spakowitz introduces us to a robotic bird that’s being prepared for the important job of clearing airports for takeoffs and landings. See how much it looks like the real thing and how effective it’s been.
wearegreenbay.com
Hy-Vee looking for employees ahead of November launch in Brown County
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new supermarket chain is set to open its doors in the village of Ashwaubenon, but not before hiring employees. Hy-Vee is looking for more than 100 residents to help staff the new Ashwaubenon Hy-Vee store, located at 2395 South Oneida Street. The store, one...
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly home is “house of horrors” for a good cause
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ghosts and goblins, fairies and football players - Halloween is almost here. And, for one Kimberly family, the day is about so much more than pumpkins and candy. It may not be Nightmare on Elm Street, but 115 Louise Street in Kimberly, is Senecal’s Spooky House....
WBAY Green Bay
Big wish comes true for little girl battling rare brain tumor
HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-year-old Quinn Romenesko can’t wait to set sail in her new pond. Almost a dozen Calumet and Manitowoc County fire departments hauled water to fill up a mini-beach in her Hilbert backyard Saturday. Quinn has a rare brain tumor. It’s so rare, her father told...
wearegreenbay.com
After months of delays, new Green Bay Popeyes set to open
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After months of delays, a new Popeyes on Green Bay’s east side is set to finally open. It’s on the site of a former popular Supper Club. “It’s been a challenge and uphill battle,” said Brian Smith, the franchisee owner of the new fast-food restaurant.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department thanks 15+ agencies who assisted in warehouse fire
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A ‘large’ warehouse fire in downtown Manitowoc affected traffic early Wednesday morning, and the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department is thanking all those who assisted. In a Facebook post by the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department, it states, “Fires of this size max out a...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Kids gets tour of Lambeau Field
Look for highs in the lower 60s. Saturday will have lots of bright sunshine. The victim's daughter wants to help people looking for careers in law enforcement and mental health.
wisconsinexaminer.com
Nitrate groundwater contamination widespread in De Pere
Groundwater pollution in several parts of Assembly District 2 have reached unsafe levels, according to data collected in Brown and Mantiwoc counties. Wells around Greenlake, Cooperstown, Maribel, and north of Kellnersville and Francis Creek have all tested for high levels of nitrate. Nitrate is the state’s most common groundwater contaminant....
WBAY Green Bay
Boys and Girls Club members learn what makes Lambeau Field tick
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Green Bay Boys and Girls Club received a behind-the-scenes look at Lambeau Field Friday. They learned about the technology and engineering that goes into making the Lambeau Field experience. Part of the tour was learning how the field crews maintain the grass...
WBAY Green Bay
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) -A Pulaski-area man, married and father of six, is looking for a miracle. After donating a kidney to his sister more than a decade ago, Joe Schmidt now needs a new kidney of his own. For hours each and every night, Joe Schmidt is hooked up to...
pleasantviewrealty.com
3430 S 11th Place Sheboygan WI
Super cute, clean, bright, south side ranch on a quiet street. Tiled entry seamlessly leads to large light filled living room, then hall leads to 3 bedrooms with generous closet space. All with fresh paint and new luxurious carpeting. The bath has walk-in jetted tub/shower and lots of storage. Kitchen has a 3-door freezer-on-bottom type fridge, new micro, dishwasher, nice cabinets and a closet or pantry (you choose). Kitchen overlooks a perfectly sized yard, partially fenced, and large garage with opener. Basement has laundry hook ups, sump, ½ bath, nice workshop area, craft or rec area with large walk-in closet and another area great for future wet bar. Many conveniences in this package.
wearegreenbay.com
Little Chute man thrown from vehicle before it bursts into flames on I-41, cited for inattentive driving
SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Inattentive driving was the cause of a fiery early morning crash on I-41 in Brown County on Friday. According to Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain, around 4:50 a.m., a 30-year-old man from Little Chute was driving northbound on I-41 on his way to work in Marinette when he fell asleep at the wheel.
seehafernews.com
Determining the Cause of Manitowoc Fire is going to be Tough
There’s a lot of cleaning up to do after a massive warehouse fire in Manitowoc. The fire which started early yesterday morning “gutted” most of the warehouse along the river, at 102 Revere Drive. No one was hurt in the fire, but there was plenty of damage.
Comments / 0