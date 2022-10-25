Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for two facilitation trainings through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program. Building Your Virtual Facilitations Skills, an online program, will be held on Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 1, 8 and 15 from 1–3 p.m. ET. Building Your Virtual Facilitation Skills is designed for people who want to work effectively with virtual groups. One Continuing Education Unit (CEU)/10 contact hours are available through this training. The cost is $225 per person. More information about this virtual program is online.

