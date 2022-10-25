Read full article on original website
UMaine Outdoor Leadership to host discussion with runner, activist and alum Jordan Daniel Nov. 3
The University of Maine College of Education and Human Development’s Outdoor Leadership Program will host an evening discussion with runner and Indigenous activist Jordan Daniel (’11), “Running with Purpose,” on Thursday, Nov. 3, 6:30-8 p.m., in the McIntire Room of the Buchanan Alumni House. Daniel will...
Two facilitation trainings offered through UMaine Hutchinson Center
Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for two facilitation trainings through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program. Building Your Virtual Facilitations Skills, an online program, will be held on Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 1, 8 and 15 from 1–3 p.m. ET. Building Your Virtual Facilitation Skills is designed for people who want to work effectively with virtual groups. One Continuing Education Unit (CEU)/10 contact hours are available through this training. The cost is $225 per person. More information about this virtual program is online.
