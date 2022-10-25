Daily News: A CFDA Award For Kim Kardashian, Adidas Drops Ye, Louboutin For Kids, Anna Steps Out For The Son Screening, The Designer Making His Broadway Debut, And More!

Tom Hanks hit Saturday Night Live fans with a wave of nostalgia during his latest surprise guest appearance. The Forrest Gump star returned to the SNL stage on 29 October taking part in multiple sketches. During his last skit of the night, he brought back the fan-favourite character David S Pumpkins, which he first portrayed on the show in 2016.Earlier this week, it was announced on Twitter that comedian and actor Amy Schumer would be returning to host the show, joined by “Bad Habit” singer Steve Lacy as the evening’s musical guest on 5 November.Saturday Night Live airs on NBC at 11:30pm ET and 8:30pm PT on Saturdays and streams on Peacock the following day. Read More SNL star Chris Redd attacked at New York comedy venueSNL answers fans prayers with ‘hilarious’ Kanye West Skechers skitWho is hosting tonight’s episode of SNL and when does it air?

