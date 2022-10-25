Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Here's The Most Haunted Restaurant In Washington
It's one thing to visit a haunted house or visit a spooky site. It's another thing to eat somewhere with a disembodied guest looming around. For some people, it could be exciting to have a meal at eateries known for hosting paranormal or supernatural occurrences. For those wanting thrills and...
iheart.com
Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants
If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
iheart.com
Dine At The Most Haunted Restaurant In Georgia
Have you ever wanted to dine at a haunted eatery or local watering hole, potentially getting a side of chills with your delicious cuisine? Well, we have just the place for you. Food Network recently compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in every state, and they named the...
iheart.com
Chick- Fil -A Testing Out New Menu Item In Georgia
If you thought Chick-fil-A's menu couldn't possibly get better, then you are in for a pleasant surprise. Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new menu item in Georgia, and it is only available for a limited time at one location near Atlanta. According to WSB-TV the popular restaurant chain is adding bone-in chicken wings to the menu at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge for three months, and three months only. If the menu item is a success, there is a possibility of keeping it on the menu at various locations throughout the country that feature an exclusive "Little Blue Menu."
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
iheart.com
Food Bank Of Iowa Gets $2 Million Gift
The Food Bank of Iowa is using a $2 million gift to finish an expansion of it's distribution center. The money's coming from Ankeny-based Albaugh LLC and founder Dennis Albaugh. The Food Bank says the $11 million expansion project doubles the size of it's building, and includes more freezer and...
iheart.com
Smoking Hot Florida Commissioner Lied To See Boyfriend At Detention Center
A North Bay Village commissioner pretended to be a paralegal to see her boyfriend in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic when social visits were suspended. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pleaded guilty to three petty misdemeanors for attempting to enter and entering a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses.
iheart.com
Former Omaha School Bus Driver Pleads No Contest In Deadly Crash
(Omaha, NE) -- A former school bus driver accused of causing a deadly crash nearly Eppley Airfield pleads no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. Kevin Downing is accused of running a red light on Abbott Drive at Locust Street back in March, crashing into a car, and killing 59-year-old James McCoy. He'll be sentenced in January.
iheart.com
Lawrenceville Home Called "Best Haunt" in Georgia
This house is incredibly creepy and supposedly one of the best display in Georgia for Halloween. It's a literal haunted house. Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud spend months turning their rather normal home into a slasher scene. They live in Lawrenceville and create a unique a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor."
iheart.com
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway
(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
iheart.com
Lincoln woman arrested following high speed chase on I-80
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln woman is arrested following a high speed chase on I-80. The Nebraska State Patrol says just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon, a trooper spotted an SUV going 96 miles per hour on I-80 in Lincoln. The NSP says the trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over, but driver accelerated and fled westbound, with the trooper in pursuit. Investigators say after about three miles, the driver of the Highlander lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near the Lincoln Airport, and came to a stop in a creek bed.
iheart.com
Social Media Post Gets Woonsocket Man Jail Term
A Rhode Island man who was apparently caught on a social media photo with a gun, which was prohibited because he was a convicted felon, is getting state prison time. The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office says Willie Love of Woonsocket bought an illegal gun from someone involved in a trafficking scheme which became the subject of an investigation in 2020.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: OUR SPECIAL SESSION CONVENES SATURDAY
Kathy Hochul and the Democrats in the Assembly and Senate would rather have black people keep dying than admit they were wrong and do something about it. Their political egos are more important than the sons and daughters of urban New York. That’s the inescapable conclusion as the New York...
iheart.com
Republican CO Congressional Candidate Barb Kirkmeyer Talks Final Stretch
State Senator and former Weld County Commissioner Barb Kirkmeyer joins the show as we're now less than 2 weeks until the 2022 election. Yes, Barb has been on with me a couple of times before. No, the Democratic candidate has not been on. Why? Am I only inviting Republicans? No, the Democrat (along with the Democrat in CD7 and the governor and the attorney general and the state treasurer) not only have not agreed to come on the show, only the AG and governor have even responded to invitations. Kirkmeyer's opponent has not even had the good manners to decline the invitation. The former said maybe and the latter's office said no.
iheart.com
New Poll Shows Shapiro Losing Two Points to Mastriano
New Poll Shows Shapiro Losing Two Points to Mastriano. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A new CBS News Poll shows 54 percent of likely Pennsylvania voters favor Josh Shapiro over Doug Mastriano to be the next governor. Democrat Shapiro is ahead by nine points over Republican Mastriano, although Shapiro had led by 11 points last month. Survey respondents say they believe Shapiro is more mainstream in his views than his opponent. Also, about one in ten Republicans say they'll cross party lines to vote for Shapiro.
Comments / 0