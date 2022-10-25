State Senator and former Weld County Commissioner Barb Kirkmeyer joins the show as we're now less than 2 weeks until the 2022 election. Yes, Barb has been on with me a couple of times before. No, the Democratic candidate has not been on. Why? Am I only inviting Republicans? No, the Democrat (along with the Democrat in CD7 and the governor and the attorney general and the state treasurer) not only have not agreed to come on the show, only the AG and governor have even responded to invitations. Kirkmeyer's opponent has not even had the good manners to decline the invitation. The former said maybe and the latter's office said no.

1 DAY AGO