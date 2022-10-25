ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WJLA

2 Virginia residents win $100,000 after Wednesday's Powerball drawing

WASHINGTON (7News) — Two Virginia Powerball players won $100,00 each after Wednesday's drawing, according to the Virginia lottery. The tickets were purchased in Henry County and Virginia Beach. Though there were over 50,000 Virginia winning tickets on Oct. 26, there was no jackpot winner, causing Saturday's jackpot to grow...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Family of Hae Min Lee asks Maryland court for evidence hearing in Syed case

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The family of Hae Min Lee has asked the Maryland Court of Special Appeals for an evidentiary hearing related to the Adnan Syed case. Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, and sentenced to life in prison. Judge Melissa Phinn vacated Syed's murder conviction last month, releasing him on home detention.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Man dies after being shot in the head in southeast DC: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — A man has died after he was shot in the head in southeast D.C. early Friday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said they received a call around 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting at the 900 Block of Bellevue Street SE. MPD said officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC Weather: Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures Friday

WASHINGTON (7News) — A chilly to a cold start this Friday with temperatures in the lower 40s and 30s in the far western suburbs. Clouds will increase Friday as we move from partly sunny skies this morning to cloudy skies by early afternoon, but it will stay dry. Afternoon temperatures will top out around 60 and it's looking like our coolest day in more than a week.
WASHINGTON STATE
WJLA

DC Weather: Sunny and breezy Thursday with temps in the 60s

WASHINGTON (7News) — A cold front will clear the area overnight and clouds will begin to part as cooler and drier air moves in. Expect breezy sunshine on your Thursday with temperatures in the 60s. This means leaves will continue to fall throughout the cool and breezy day!. Friday...
WASHINGTON STATE

