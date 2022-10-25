Read full article on original website
2 Virginia residents win $100,000 after Wednesday's Powerball drawing
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two Virginia Powerball players won $100,00 each after Wednesday's drawing, according to the Virginia lottery. The tickets were purchased in Henry County and Virginia Beach. Though there were over 50,000 Virginia winning tickets on Oct. 26, there was no jackpot winner, causing Saturday's jackpot to grow...
Pennsylvania woman breaks Maryland state fishing record with 18-pound smooth dogfish shark
WASHINGTON (7News) — Pennsylvania's Fay Gaster of Reading, Pa. caught a record-breaking 18-pound smooth dogfish off the coast of Ocean City, Md. on Oct. 22, according to Maryland's Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Following the catch, the fish's weight was verified at the Sunset Marina in Ocean City. A...
Early in-person voting in Maryland begins Thursday: What you need to know
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — In-person early voting begins Thursday in Maryland and will run through Thursday, Nov. 3 ahead of the General Elections on Nov. 8. Early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Same-day voter registration is available for Marylanders at all early...
New poll shows Moore, Brown, Lierman have commanding leads in statewide races
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new poll released by the Baltimore Sun and the University of Baltimore shows that Democrat Wes Moore has maintained his sizeable lead against Republican Dan Cox in the Maryland governor's race. The results come as early voting begins in the state Thursday. The poll shows...
Family of Hae Min Lee asks Maryland court for evidence hearing in Syed case
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The family of Hae Min Lee has asked the Maryland Court of Special Appeals for an evidentiary hearing related to the Adnan Syed case. Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, and sentenced to life in prison. Judge Melissa Phinn vacated Syed's murder conviction last month, releasing him on home detention.
Virginia delays policy that restricts transgender students' rights in schools
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — A policy that would restrict the rights of transgender students has been delayed for 30 days and at the earliest Nov. 26, according to the Virginia Department of Education. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration proposed a school policy in September that impacts transgender and nonbinary...
Man dies after being shot in the head in southeast DC: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man has died after he was shot in the head in southeast D.C. early Friday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said they received a call around 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting at the 900 Block of Bellevue Street SE. MPD said officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
DC Weather: Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures Friday
WASHINGTON (7News) — A chilly to a cold start this Friday with temperatures in the lower 40s and 30s in the far western suburbs. Clouds will increase Friday as we move from partly sunny skies this morning to cloudy skies by early afternoon, but it will stay dry. Afternoon temperatures will top out around 60 and it's looking like our coolest day in more than a week.
DC Weather: Sunny and breezy Thursday with temps in the 60s
WASHINGTON (7News) — A cold front will clear the area overnight and clouds will begin to part as cooler and drier air moves in. Expect breezy sunshine on your Thursday with temperatures in the 60s. This means leaves will continue to fall throughout the cool and breezy day!. Friday...
27-year-old motorcyclist dead after 3-vehicle crash in Fairfax County: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (7News) — A 27-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Fair Oaks, Va., on Wednesday, according to Fairfax County police. The incident happened at the intersection of West Ox Road and Penderbrook Drive near the Fair Oaks Mall at around 6:19 p.m., according to a release.
