ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
universitystar.com

San Marcos gets its scare on for Halloween

Trick or treat! Local businesses in San Marcos are hosting numerous new and annual events that will get the community into the Halloween spirit. Delta Zeta’s Haunted Trails haunted house event will kick off Halloween weekend from 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 27. Haunted Trails has been an annual tradition for six years with new themes each year along with a new fraternity as a partner. This year, the sorority has partnered with Kappa Sigma to organize the haunted house event.
SAN MARCOS, TX
universitystar.com

Construction yields obstacles for students and bus drivers

Construction in San Marcos and on Texas State grounds are in full effect as the city continues to grow in size and the demand for space increases. Students and bus drivers are experiencing various complications throughout the Sessom-Academy Street project, which began in May of 2022. Street and drainage improvements...
SAN MARCOS, TX
universitystar.com

Volleyball to face Arkansas State in two-game series

Texas State volleyball (16-6, 8-2 Sun Belt Conference) will prepare for a doubleheader at home against Arkansas State University (5-17, 0-10 Sun Belt Conference) at 6 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas. In the last ten meetings between the two sides,...
JONESBORO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy