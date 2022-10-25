Read full article on original website
Atherton Community Schools reopening with new security measures
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Students at Atherton Community Schools will be subject to strict new security measures when the return to class on Monday. The district has hired armed security guards for both of its buildings, installed metal detectors at the junior senior high school and will require all students to use clear see-through backpacks during the school day.
'Aggressive' drivers frustrate Grand Blanc parents during school pickup
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc Community Schools has canceled multiple bus routes since the start of the school year, frustrating parents as they try to get their kids to school and themselves to work. That frustration might be carrying over to the drop-off and pick-up lane. "It's very...
Neighbors say red porch light was a signal for criminal activity, tenants now being evicted
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After years of complaints and concerns, nuisance neighbors are finally being evicted from a Flint neighborhood. ABC 12 spoke with several neighbors who didn’t want us to use their names out of fear of retaliation about the house on Norbert Avenue. They tell us it’s been a haven for criminal activity and the people at the home would even turn on a red porch light to advertise. “I guess it’s open business when the red light is on,” said one neighbor. “There is a lot of traffic. Different people inside and outside the house, fights, shootings and deaths.”
23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial
A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order a trial for the death of Jacob Hills. 23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial. A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order...
15-year-old charged as adult for allegedly shooting friend in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in last weekend's shooting of his 15-year-old friend in Bay City. Ernest Olivo faces six gun charges, including discharge of a firearm inside a building causing injury. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Neighbors want goat removed from Flint neighborhood and relocated to farm
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some residents in a tidy Flint neighborhood are upset about a goat being allowed to be kept in a cage in their neighborhood. “A goat does not belong in a residential area,” said longtime Flint resident Jan Berryman. “That poor little thing is locked in that cage. He has to be suffering, being out in the cold weather.”
15-year-old Bay City shooting victim faces long road to recovery
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Aubriana Anderson continues to recover from a gunshot wound to her head suffered last weekend in what police called an accident. The shooting happened in the Bay City home of Anderson's grandmother Saturday morning. The 15-year-old suspect in the case is facing some serious adult charges.
Man being evicted from Bay City residence holds police in standoff
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are engaged in a standoff with a man who is being evicted from a residence. Police say they went to the suspect's residence near the intersection of 14th Street and Garfield Avenue on Thursday morning to serve an eviction notice from the court. The suspect lives in a house converted into apartments.
Suspect in Bay City standoff taken into custody
Police arrested a Bay City man who engaged in a standoff with police for several hours near the intersection of 14th and Garfield streets. Owner of home where Bay City standoff occurred explains how event unfolded. Police who were trying to evict the tenant and serve an arrest warrant got...
Owner of home where Bay City standoff occurred explains how event unfolded
BAY CITY (WJRT) - Tony Banaszak said he's been through a difficult two months with a tenant of his house converted into apartments in Bay City. Police who were trying to evict the tenant and serve an arrest warrant got into an hours-long standoff on Thursday. Authorities arrested the 77-year-old around 5 p.m.
Genesee County man claims $261,000 Club Keno The Jack jackpot
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A lucky feeling turned into tears of joy for a Genesee County man, who claimed a more than $261,000 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Club Keno The Jack game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers...
Eviction notice leads to hours-long standoff in Bay City
Police and a landlord describe what started an hours-long standoff that started with an eviction notice and arrest warrant for a Bay City man. Owner of home where Bay City standoff occurred explains how event unfolded. Police who were trying to evict the tenant and serve an arrest warrant got...
William Peter Mansion in Columbiaville offers a step back in time
COLUMBIAVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - Once home to the man who founded the village of Columbiaville, the grand William Peter Mansion is a bed and breakfast. It's like stepping back in time and maybe another dimension. Peter moved to the rural Lapeer County village from Toledo and built the home for...
Michigan's first outbreak of beech leaf disease spreads in Southeast Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A microscopic worm that threatens to kill Michigan's 37 million American beech trees appears to be spreading around parts of Metro Detroit. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the Litylenchus crenatae worm, which spends the winter in leaf buds, first was detected in St. Clair County last July. New outbreaks have been identified in Oakland and Wayne counties since then.
Redevelopment of Flint's Buick City complex one step closer to reality
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - At a news conference Thursday at the site of the former Buick City manufacturing plant Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said it was great day for the city of Flint. "This is definitely a step in the right direction and we have a few more steps to...
Burton woman to appear on 'The Big Spin' with guarantee to win at least $100,000
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Burton woman is among five people selected to appear on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show, where they will win at least $100,000. Alysha Flaig and the four other contestants from Waterford, Livonia, Muskegon and Macomb will get to spin "The Big Spin" wheel on TV. Prizes range from $100,000 to $2 million.
Flint gets another 1-year extension for water service line replacement
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint has another year to complete a six-year project of replacing all lead and galvanized water service lines. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted a one-year extension to complete the $100 million project. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said 5% of residences in the city still need excavation and replacement if necessary.
Lane closures planned on U.S. 23 at Hill Road to repair damaged bridge
U.S. 23 will be closed at Hill Road in Mundy Township beginning next week for permanent repairs after a city of Flint dump truck hit it last May. Lane closures planned on U.S. 23 at Hill Road to repair damaged bridge. All lanes of northbound U.S. 23 will be closed...
Salvation Army hiring 50 bell ringers for holiday season
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Salvation Army of Genesee County is starting the process of hiring bell ringers to staff its annual donation kettles for the winter holiday season. The iconic red kettle campaign will begin outside 29 Genesee County retailers on Nov. 11. The Salvation Army is hoping...
Falcon's Nest in Columbiaville known for 'The Falconator Challenge'
COLUMBIAVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - The Falcon's Nest in Columbiaville will help fill bellies, especially for anyone brave enough to try "The Falconator Challenge." The restaurant, which opened in 2019, was named after the hometown LakeVille High School mascot. Nina and Bob Pittman sunk their life savings into the business with help from their son, Robert.
