Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Christopher Kane's More Joy Unveils Another Striking Le Specs Collab
Australian eyewear brand Le Specs has tapped Christopher Kane‘s vibrant counterpart,. , for a second sunglasses collaboration, introducing a range of colorful hues for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The new offering features the classic Edition I frames, reimagined in six striking colorways of yellow, pink and green frames, alongside...
Hypebae
Dior Taps Thebe Magugu for Exclusive Capsule Collection
For their latest collaboration, Dior and Maria Grazia Chiuri have tapped Thebe Magugu — the 2019 LVMH Prize winner for Young Fashion Creators. This isn’t your typical partnership as the initiative supports the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), an organization created by Dior’s ambassador Charlize Theron that works to push for the health, education and safety of Southern African youth as well as the prevention of gender-based violence.
Hypebae
ROTATE Reworks Its Most Iconic Dresses in Latest Capsule
Having recently launched a ski-themed collection, Copenhagen-based label ROTATE is back with a limited-edition capsule celebrating its roots. The Danish brand helmed by Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimarsdottir dug into its archives, paying homage to its most iconic dress designs since its inception. Dubbed “ICONS,” the range features 11 styles that are reworked versions of the original designs.
Hypebae
Veja and Amélie Pichard Unveil a Sustainable Outdoors-Inspired Sneaker
Instagram-favorite sneaker brand Veja has teamed up with Amélie Pichard to release an outdoors-inspired sneaker crafted from sustainable ingredients like sugar cane, rice waste, recycled polyester and organic cotton. The collaborative effort delivers an adventure-ready show with a chunky sole, designed to tackle all types of terrain. The innovative...
Hypebae
The M Jewelers x wuzg00d's New Collaboration Celebrates New York
Celebrity-loved brand The M Jewelers has just unveiled its newest collaboration with New York-based influencer Alani Figueroa aka @wuzg00d. Known for her uber-saturated colorful fashion, Figueroa celebrates her Nuyorican heritage, bringing her authentic sense of style to the range of gilded accessories. Titled “Herencia,” which translates to heritage, the collection pays homage to the ’90s and early aughts, acknowledging the undeniable impact people of color have had on fashion overall.
Hypebae
Daniëlle Cathari Releases Next Instalment of 'The Woolrich Woman'
Daniëlle Cathari just released the latest instalment of her collaboration with Woolrich, dubbed The Woolrich Woman and inspired by the cozy and festive months ahead. For Fall/Winter 2022, Cathari and Woolrich explore the concept of “the event and getting there,” offering a fusion of statement pieces and effortless basics that provide the necessary duality to take you from one moment to the next. Merging practicality and function with femininity, the collection combines wearability with delicate details, offering strong outerwear and cozy silhouettes.
Hypebae
The Balenciaga Le Cagole Boot is Also... a Bag?
Made popular in the early aughts, the Balenciaga Le Cagole series has returned under the creative direction of Demna. From viral shoulder bags, mules, pumps and booties, the Cagole’s signature studs are everywhere right now. If the knee-high boot and ankle bootie weren’t enough, fans can now sport the...
Hypebae
Jordan Brand's Latest Release Celebrates Unity
Jordan Brand continues its thematic drops with a colorway dedicated to unity. Aptly named the Air Jordan 1 Low “Unity,” the sneaker dons a mostly purple color scheme with a suede, leather and corduroy construction. Handwriting-style text covers the toe box, combining messages of equality with an additional...
Hypebae
Adidas Terrex Taps Japanese Label and wander for Outdoor Collaboration
And wander, the Japanese fashion label that has worked with brands like Salomon in the past, has now joined forces with adidas Terrex to release an outdoor-ready collection. The range is comprised of both apparel and footwear, featuring a minimalist iteration of the Terrex Free Hiker 2. The sneaker, equipped with a BOOST midsole, is made using Parley Ocean Plastic as part of adidas’ ongoing commitment to sustainability.
Hypebae
Coperni's FW22 Swipe Bag Campaign Is Modeled by Babies
Coperni — the brand that took Paris Fashion Week by storm by spray-painting a dress onto Bella Hadid — has launched a Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for its bestselling Swipe Bag. Shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch with styling by Helena Tejedor, art direction by Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai,...
Hypebae
New Balance Announces 990v6 Release Date
Following last year’s sneak peek from Teddy Santis, New Balance has finally unveiled an official look at the 990v6 sneaker along with its release date. Offered in both men’s and women’s sizes, the silhouette — as previewed earlier — comes in a minimalist gray palette. The shoe features the iconic “N” branding on each side while “990” is found on the laterals. The mesh base is accompanied by suede overlays, while 990v6 branding appears on the tongue. The design is complete with “MADE IN U.S.A.” text on the rear, while the shoe sits on an ENCAP sole.
Hypebae
Kiko Mizuhara Stars in Campaign for Kiko Kostadinov x Hysteric Glamour Collab
Just over a month after teasing the anticipated drop, Kiko Kostadinov has finally unveiled a full look at its team-up with Japanese label Hysteric Glamour. In celebration of the launch, the London-based brand has tapped model Kiko Mizuhara for a special campaign — a collaboration that only makes sense.
Hypebae
Nike Celebrates the LGBTQIA+ Community With "Be True" SB Dunk
To coincide with Pride Month, Nike dressed the Dunk Low in a multicolor palette, releasing it alongside similarly themed Cortez and Oneonta sandals. The brand’s “Be True” collection has since grown to include a Nike SB Dunk Low with a colorful upper. Bright yellow covers the toe overlay and laces, while a lavender/pink gradient wraps the sneaker’s heel. Artistic figurines land on the sneaker’s rear panels, culminating with a sunburst design at the heel.
Hypebae
Nike SB's "Sweet Beet" Dunk Will Be Exclusive to Skate Shops
Not to be confused with Nike‘s recently revealed Valentine’s Day collection, The Swoosh brings a lovey dovey pink hue to the Nike SB Dunk High. The deep magenta “Sweet Beet” hue serves as the sneaker‘s focal point, landing on the toe cap, eyestay, Swoosh and collar. Crisp white covers the shoe’s base, laces and lining.
Hypebae
Peachy Den and Sav Hudson's New Capsule is One for the Tumblr Girls
Peachy Den has teamed up with Sav Hudson, the lead singer of synth group Between Friends, for an all-new three-part capsule collection. Drawing inspiration from vintage motocross gear, the collection’s first instalment brings elements of glitch and techno to Peachy Den’s usual repertoire, through newly-coined “techno-check” and dizzying prints. Aiming to emulate the impression of moving at speed, the collection features a range of blurry prints, warped lines and distorted silhouettes to resemble the speed of motorbikes. Standout pieces in the collection also boast a reflective nylon fabric, complete with a powdered glass surface that reacts with flash photography to create a holographic effect.
Hypebae
Ashley Graham's Space Buns Serve Y2K Bratz Doll Vibes for Halloween
Ashley Graham‘s Y2K-angel baby costume is perfect from head to toe for the last-minute Halloween beauty lover. The model hit the streets of Los Angeles in a scoop neck, patchwork denim mini dress with a chic pair of strappy white sandals. What brings the look completely home are her early ’00s space bun hairstyle, frosted makeup and signature french manicure, all reminiscent of a Bratz doll. Graham’s hair is the work of celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan who added even more Y2K glamour by securing the buns with four neatly placed butterfly clips. Makeup artist Kate Synnott accented the hair look with a purple frosted eye lined with tiny crystals and a nude, supermodel lip.
Hypebae
Need a Last Minute Halloween Glam Look? Try TikTok’s "Vampire Lips"
Halloween is quickly approaching and those who are still costumeless may be in a state of stress. The easiest way out is to create a look from pieces you have at home or wear an all-black ensemble. If you need a way to spruce up the look, TikTok has you covered with a viral makeup trend that will turn heads: Vampire Lips.
Hypebae
'Sailor Moon' x Casetify's Latest Collab Is a Nostalgic Dream
Following its initial drop with the Japanese anime franchise in June, Casetify is back with another collaboration featuring Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon. The ’90s nostalgia-inspired collection of tech accessories is compatible with a wide range of devices including Apple‘s latest iPhone 14 and Android phones. Themed under the catchphrase “Girl Power,” the range features phone cases as well as covers for AirTags and AirPods along with wireless charging pads.
Hypebae
Take a Look at Marvel's Official 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Streetwear Collection
As fans gear up for the much-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere, Marvel Studios has partnered with a handful of brands to celebrate the film’s release. From a futuristic makeup collaboration with MAC to an adidas Ultra 4D silhouette, the film’s cultural imprint is massive. For official merch,...
Hypebae
Nike Brings a Lunar New Year Theme to the Dunk High
Last year, Nike honored Lunar New Year with a handful of sneaker silhouettes, among them a striped ZoomX Vaporfly, quilted Blazer Mid and embroidered Air Force 1 Low. This time around The Swoosh brings the theme to a Nike Dunk High donning a “Summit White,” “Desert Ore,” “Light Bone,” “Evergreen,” “Sail” and “Yellow Gold” color story.
Comments / 0