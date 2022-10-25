Following last year’s sneak peek from Teddy Santis, New Balance has finally unveiled an official look at the 990v6 sneaker along with its release date. Offered in both men’s and women’s sizes, the silhouette — as previewed earlier — comes in a minimalist gray palette. The shoe features the iconic “N” branding on each side while “990” is found on the laterals. The mesh base is accompanied by suede overlays, while 990v6 branding appears on the tongue. The design is complete with “MADE IN U.S.A.” text on the rear, while the shoe sits on an ENCAP sole.

1 DAY AGO