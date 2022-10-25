ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Suspects sought in Family Dollar robbery investigations: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two suspects are wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding a robbery involving a knife and robbery involving an attempted assault at an Oildale Family Dollar store. The first incident happened on Sept. 12 when a suspect at the Family Dollar, located at 600...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian struck and injured on Rosedale Hwy west of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night outside the Frito Lay Plant west of Bakersfield. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Rosedale Highway at Judd Road. A pedestrian was reported down in the roadway and westbound lanes […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

GoFundMe set up for bicyclist killed in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the man who was killed riding his bicycle in northwest Bakersfield earlier this month. The collision happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 when the coroner said David Wood Jr., 29, was hit and killed by a car on Allen Road just north of Jomani […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for an at-risk runaway teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding Mykel Davis, 14. The police department said Mykel is described as 5-feet and 8-inches and 145 pounds. He has a black longer style haircut, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black “Vans” shoes. Mykel was last […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Police seize hundreds of marijuana plants from house fire in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Porterville Firefighters along with Porterville Police responded to a house fire where a room was discovered with hundreds of marijuana plants around 2 p.m. Monday in Porterville. Local first responders went to a home in the 800 block of West Westfield Avenue where a detached...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Man arrested on suspicion of child endangerment not charged

Update (Oct. 28): Robert Wayne Coberly, 33, was due in court Wednesday after an arrest on several charges related to the death of a baby. He was not charged. Kern County District Attorney Joseph Kinzel told 17 News that the case has been sent back to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation. BAKERSFIELD, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

School placed on lockdown due to shots fired in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — An elementary school was placed on lockdown due to a shooting nearby in Tulare County. Deputies were called to Ivanhoe Elementary School shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday for reports of shots fired. Detectives learned two cars were involved and the drivers were shooting at...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Lerdo Highway opened after head-on collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of Lerdo Highway are now opened after a head-on collision Thursday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash was reported at 6:51 a.m., on Lerdo Highway just east of Highway 99. East and westbound lanes were temporarily closed while emergency crews cleared the area. One […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene on Iris Street they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds […]
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested after burglarizing three Rosamond businesses

Rosamond, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Palmdale man was arrested Tuesday morning, after deputies say he burglarized three businesses in Rosamond. According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, on October 25, 2022, at around 1:25 a.m., deputies were called to burglary alarms at three different businesses in Rosamond. KCSO...
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

3 arrested in tobacco shop armed robberies in SE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men and a juvenile are in custody on suspicion of robbing tobacco shops in southeast Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at the Cigarette World located at 2316 Brundage Lane on Monday around 4:45 p.m. Reports indicated two men, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Do you travel one of Bakersfield’s most dangerous intersections?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Law Offices of Chain | Cohn | Clark analyzed crash data around Bakersfield since 2011 and found Bakersfield’s top 10 most dangerous intersections. In the top spot is Ming Avenue and New Stine Road, which has suffered 40 crashes. The study also found that the most overall crashes happen in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

