Bakersfield Now
Suspects sought in Family Dollar robbery investigations: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two suspects are wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding a robbery involving a knife and robbery involving an attempted assault at an Oildale Family Dollar store. The first incident happened on Sept. 12 when a suspect at the Family Dollar, located at 600...
Police searching for suspects in downtown Bakersfield robbery
Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery at a convenience store in downtown Bakersfield.
Pedestrian struck and injured on Rosedale Hwy west of Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night outside the Frito Lay Plant west of Bakersfield. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Rosedale Highway at Judd Road. A pedestrian was reported down in the roadway and westbound lanes […]
GoFundMe set up for bicyclist killed in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the man who was killed riding his bicycle in northwest Bakersfield earlier this month. The collision happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 when the coroner said David Wood Jr., 29, was hit and killed by a car on Allen Road just north of Jomani […]
BPD searching for an at-risk runaway teen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding Mykel Davis, 14. The police department said Mykel is described as 5-feet and 8-inches and 145 pounds. He has a black longer style haircut, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black “Vans” shoes. Mykel was last […]
1 Person Killed In A Bicycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Tehachapi Police Department reported a bicycle accident on Monday. The accident occurred on Tucker Road near Conway Avenue around 4 p.m. The collision involved a bicycle and a pick up truck. The pick up truck was exiting a parking lot when it collided with the bicyclist.
GoFundMe account set up for teen who died after bicycle collision in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been created to help pay for funeral expenses for a 14-year-old boy who died after a bicycle and pickup truck collision in Tehachapi Monday afternoon. The Tehachapi Police Department said the teen bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck on Tucker Road near Conway Avenue just before […]
Police seize hundreds of marijuana plants from house fire in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Porterville Firefighters along with Porterville Police responded to a house fire where a room was discovered with hundreds of marijuana plants around 2 p.m. Monday in Porterville. Local first responders went to a home in the 800 block of West Westfield Avenue where a detached...
Man arrested on suspicion of child endangerment not charged
Update (Oct. 28): Robert Wayne Coberly, 33, was due in court Wednesday after an arrest on several charges related to the death of a baby. He was not charged. Kern County District Attorney Joseph Kinzel told 17 News that the case has been sent back to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation. BAKERSFIELD, […]
School placed on lockdown due to shots fired in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — An elementary school was placed on lockdown due to a shooting nearby in Tulare County. Deputies were called to Ivanhoe Elementary School shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday for reports of shots fired. Detectives learned two cars were involved and the drivers were shooting at...
Lerdo Highway opened after head-on collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of Lerdo Highway are now opened after a head-on collision Thursday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash was reported at 6:51 a.m., on Lerdo Highway just east of Highway 99. East and westbound lanes were temporarily closed while emergency crews cleared the area. One […]
Man left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene on Iris Street they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds […]
Man arrested after burglarizing three Rosamond businesses
Rosamond, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Palmdale man was arrested Tuesday morning, after deputies say he burglarized three businesses in Rosamond. According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, on October 25, 2022, at around 1:25 a.m., deputies were called to burglary alarms at three different businesses in Rosamond. KCSO...
3 arrested in tobacco shop armed robberies in SE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men and a juvenile are in custody on suspicion of robbing tobacco shops in southeast Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at the Cigarette World located at 2316 Brundage Lane on Monday around 4:45 p.m. Reports indicated two men, […]
Injuries Reported In A Multi Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi vehicle accident on Tuesday. The crash occurred at 1.43 p.m. on the fast lane of Highway 99. Authorities said that the collision involved three vehicles. It involved two vans and a semi-truck.
Pedestrian Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on South H Street north of Belle Terrace and El Prado Drive at around 8:15 p.m.
Man steals French bulldog as its owner walked in SW Bakersfield neighborhood: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify a person who stole a French bulldog from its owner while they were walking in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 1200 block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. […]
Do you travel one of Bakersfield’s most dangerous intersections?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Law Offices of Chain | Cohn | Clark analyzed crash data around Bakersfield since 2011 and found Bakersfield’s top 10 most dangerous intersections. In the top spot is Ming Avenue and New Stine Road, which has suffered 40 crashes. The study also found that the most overall crashes happen in […]
3 arrested following burglaries at smoke shops
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) made three arrests on Monday, October 24th, following two armed robberies.
Shafter officer returning to work after traumatic car crash earlier this year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After about a year in recovery from a traumatic car crash, a Shafter police officer is gearing up to go back to work. Shafter Police Officer Mathew Sanchez had his leg crushed during a car crash in January. This happened a day after his 28th birthday. “I don’t know if I […]
