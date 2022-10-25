Read full article on original website
Gumball's Tool Expedites Campaign Payouts for Podcast Creators
Host-read ad marketplace Gumball, from podcast network Headgum, announced LightningPay, a tool where podcast creators have the option to...
Listeners Go Out of Their Way to Make Audio Part of Their Day, Study Finds
Audio company Audacy released findings that show listeners intentionally setting aside time during their day to listen to their...
Alo Yoga's Marketing Chief Angelic Vendette on Her 'Living and Breathing' Brand
Angelic Vendette, the head of marketing of fitness brand Alo Yoga, sees the job of a CMO as far...
Gymshark’s First Physical Store Is a 'Cathedral' to Its Brand
Gymshark is bringing the online, offline. The British brand's first brick-and-mortar space has just crashed into London's Regent Street, featuring racks, a "sweat room," green juices, VIP personal shopping and more.
Virgin Group Defends Its Trademark Against Potential Heineken Brand Launch
Virgin Group is trying to defend its brand against international brewer Heineken's attempt to invalidate its trademark of the "Virgin" name ahead of the release of non-alcoholic beer Desperados Virgin in the U.K.
Early Canned Cocktail Brand Siponey Looks to the Next Phase
The canned cocktail industry has matured. But as the ready-to-drink space has grown up, early entrants are facing new challenges after initially overcoming doubts about their viability.
Tools of the Trade: Sarah Wallace Carr of McGarrah Jessee
Tools of the Trade is an AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps you perform at your top form, from your favorite drafting table to your best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
How Amazon's Clean Room Is Becoming a Formidable Cookie Challenger
Amazon's services are so popular it doesn't need to track users across the internet to provide utility to marketers; the Amazon proto-internet has...
What Does a Belly on Legs Do When It Goes on Holiday to Vienna?
In a surrealist move, the city of Vienna is the destination for a walking stomach that is looking to treat itself on a mission of self-discovery in a tourism campaign like no other.
Can Official ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk Juggle Free Speech and Advertiser Concerns?
No one expected Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion, or $54.20 per share, to go smoothly after the deal was called off,...
Learn From Adidas' Mistake—Act Fast
Adidas finally announced that it is parting ways with Ye, also known as Kanye West. The pressure had been mounting for weeks for Adidas to act, as Ye continued to use anti-Black and antisemitic hate speech in his social media channels and other outlets.
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Anagram, Champion, Novus & More
This edition of agency moves is complete with transitionary innovation, new brand launches and creative collaborations bringing us into a new era of advertising. Let's see who's creating the industry path forward this week. 50,000feet. 50,000feet worked with NorthWest Healthcare Properties to refresh its brand and materials. The...
Christmas Ads 2022: How Brands Are Celebrating the Holiday Season
Every year, Christmas comes early for brands as they race to debut their holiday ads before the peak shopping period begins. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Rebecca Stewart. Stephen Lepitak. Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow. Brittaney Kiefer. Brittaney is Adweek's European creativity...
Hearst UK Names Tortoise Media's Katie Vanneck-Smith as CEO
Hearst Magazines has named Tortoise Media's Katie Vanneck-Smith as its chief executive (CEO) in the U.K.
Revolving Door Roster Updates: DNA, Marcel, RP3 Agency & More
Agencies are going strong with roster switch-ups on their marketing, leadership and creative teams as they continue to drive impact in Q4. 72andSunny hired JT Pierce as its new managing director in New York. Coming from his previous role at DoorDash, he will now lead the performance and growth of 72andSunny NYC, working to improve creative output and increase client impact.
The Secret Sauce Behind Pizza Hut's TikTok Strategy
For a few years there, things weren't going well for Pizza Hut. Sales were struggling. Domino's was growing. And this was before the pandemic, which made everything more complicated. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Paul Hiebert. Paul Hiebert is Adweek's senior reporter covering CPG...
