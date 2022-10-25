Read full article on original website
Here's Who's Playing Who On Amazon Prime Video's New Series, "The Peripheral"
Is that you, Hit-Girl?!
AdWeek
Disney Introduces First Plus-Size Heroine in New Body Positivity Short
Disney has debuted its first plus-size heroine in a new short film. The short, Reflect, features Bianca, a ballet dancer, who battles her reflection and overcomes doubt and fear by harnessing her inner strength and power. The show short started streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 14 and is Episode 7...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Checks In New Guests As Mystery Is Washed Ashore
After more than a year since The White Lotus ended on HBO, Season 2 of the anthology series premiered on the cable network with a whole new setting. The location from Hawaii was changed to Sicily but the mystery that trapped viewers in the first season is back and gloomier than ever. We are greeted by a beautiful coastline of Sicily as Daphne (Meghann Fahy) befriends two American tourists starting out their stay at The White Lotus. Daphne says she’s enjoyed her time there and takes a dip in the water before leaving. However, something in the water scares her off...
AdWeek
Learn From Adidas' Mistake—Act Fast
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Adidas finally announced that it is parting ways with Ye, also known as Kanye West. The pressure had been mounting for weeks for Adidas to act, as Ye continued to use anti-Black and antisemitic hate speech in his social media channels and other outlets.
AdWeek
Listeners Go Out of Their Way to Make Audio Part of Their Day, Study Finds
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Audio company Audacy released findings that show listeners intentionally setting aside time during their day to listen to their...
AdWeek
CNN Will No Longer Commission Series and Films From Outside Companies, Citing ‘Ever-Increasing Cost’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN is no longer commissioning original TV series and films from third-party content creators. In a memo to staff, CNN CEO Chris...
AdWeek
Friday Stir
-Just in time for Halloween, Atlanta-based agency Chemistry has launched a social media effort on its channels that invites clients and prospects to “Scare Us!” Chemistry is asking for clients to share their most gruesome business problem. In return, Chemistry promises to bring some creative solutions. “No Tricks. Our Treat this time. DM us by 10/31 with whatever’s giving you nightmares and we’ll let you know if it’s terrifying enough for us to take a stab,” said the agency.
AdWeek
Gymshark’s First Physical Store Is a 'Cathedral' to Its Brand
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Gymshark is bringing the online, offline. The British brand’s first brick-and-mortar space has just crashed into London’s Regent Street, featuring racks, a “sweat room,” green juices, VIP personal shopping and more.
