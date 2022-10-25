LOOK: Ducks unveil new Vapor DT Max ’96 cleats for game vs. Golden Bears

If you want an easy win with the fan base, go ahead and take a beloved retro shoe, turn it into a football cleat, and throw the Oregon Ducks colors and logo on it.

That’s exactly what the Ducks did this week, unveiling a new version of the Vapor DT Max ’96 cleats that will be worn by ceratin players this coming weekend during the game against the California Golden Bears.

The Vapor DT Max ’96 is a popular shoe among sneakerheads, which was launched back in 1996 for Deion ‘PrimeTime’ Sanders, the third sneaker in his collection.

Why not throw some cleats on the bottom and make them in green?

It’s an easy recipe for success for the Ducks, who will likely fit in a combination of white and green this week if we are to make any assumptions based on the shoes. The full uniform release is expected to come on Wednesday night. For now, here’s a sneak peek of the cleats:

Oregon Ducks Air DT Max '96

