Home Alone meets Resident Evil in hilarious video

By Kyle Campbell
 4 days ago
They say that with adequate prep time, Home Alone‘s Kevin McCallister could take on just about anyone. Well, the virus-infused denizens of Resident Evil wholeheartedly disagree, and there’s footage proving it.

On Monday, YouTuber eli_handle_b․wav shared their latest video crossover where Kevin McCallister, the wide-eyed trickster protagonist of Home Alone played by Macaulay Culkin, ventures into Resident Evil Village‘s eerie woods. How fortunate we all are to live in a timeline where Kevin stares down Lady Dimitrescu. Clearly, she has no earthly idea that an absolute menace just walked through her door — just ask Joe Pesci what happens when someone underestimates Kevin.

Check out the video for yourself below. Please don’t watch it in a library or anywhere else where being quiet is a must since this is gut-bustling material.

All cheeky remarks aside, there’s no overstating how impressive the editing is here. It’s by the same person that brought us that incredible mashup between Indiana Jones and Elden Ring a couple of months back. Brilliant stuff, honestly.

The timing couldn’t be better since Resident Evil Village‘s expansion comes out later this week, on Oct. 28, 2022. There’s also brand-new gameplay of the Resident Evil 4 remake that’s worth watching if you’re a huge fan.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

