Carbondale, IL

KFVS12

Dept. of Agriculture to host Veteran’s event in Du Quoin

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture in coordination with Farmer Veteran Coalition of Illinois will host a Veteran’s Day reception on November 1. The reception will take place at 6 p.m. in the Expo Hall on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds and is open to all...
DU QUOIN, IL
KFVS12

Southern Ill. educators skydive with U.S. Army Golden Knights

MOUNT VERNON Ill. (KFVS) - Some southern Illinois educators skydived with the U.S. Army Golden Knights on Wednesday, October 26. According to a release from Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford, the Golden Knights flew in from Fort Bragg, North Carolina on a Viking Air UV-18 Twin Otter. Educators from...
VIENNA, IL
KFVS12

New Missouri early voting law

New Missouri early voting law
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Early voting in the Heartland

Early voting in the Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Southeast Mo. parks to be stocked with rainbow trout

Southeast Mo. parks to be stocked with rainbow trout
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Rubber ducky derby breaks fundraising record for Merryman House

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An annual fundraiser for the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center (MHDCC) was a success. The 8th Annual PaDucky Derby raised a record-setting $130,000 for the center, which helps survivors of domestic violence in the Purchase Region in western Kentucky. Participants of the derby raced 20,000 rubber...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Heartland author previews new book on history of SEMO football

Heartland author previews new book on history of SEMO football

Kelly Downes, with the Cape Arts Council, shares some pumpkin carving tricks just in time for Halloween. Owners of The German Cook, Christian & Crystal Voyt, share what makes their dishes authentic & yummy!. Harvest & Halloween safety. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT. |. With harvest season
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Harrisburg assessor charged

Harrisburg assessor charged
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Shoplifting suspect arrested in Paducah

Shoplifting suspect arrested in Paducah

Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, as well as created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change. Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here. Illinois seeing increased high school graduation
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Piece by Piece follow up

Piece by Piece follow up
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting

1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

River levels expected to rise around Tower Rock

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Record lows on the Mississippi River have visitors flocking to explore Tower Rock in Perry County, Missouri, but this may soon change. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the water levels around the large limestone attraction are expected to rise by the weekend.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Heartland Pets feat. Cowboy on 10/28/2022

Heartland Pets feat. Cowboy on 10/28/2022

You can adopt Mark, Matthew, Melvin and Mike from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. You can adopt Sal from Poplar Bluff Animal Control. You can adopt Dylan from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. Heartland Pets feat. Demi 10/14. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT. |. You
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau finds new home 2 years after arson

Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau finds new home 2 years after arson
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby set to host only home bout of 2022

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Roller Derby is coming back, but for only one home match of this year. On November 12, CGRD will be take on Clarksville Roller Derby. Taking place at the AC Brase Arena building, doors will open at 5 p.m., and the first whistle blows at 6 p.m.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

