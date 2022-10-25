Read full article on original website
Related
Dr Pepper Just Released a Limited Edition Soda That’s Supposed to Taste Like Barrel-Aged Bourbon
Dr Pepper bourbon soda? Well, kind of. The beverage brand is now offering a limited-edition drink called Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve. And even though bourbon is the inspiration for the drink… it’s not alcoholic. Dr Pepper has always bubbled away separately from Coke and Pepsi, with...
Popculture
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
10 Boozy Barrel-Proof Bourbons to Drink Right Now
In the whiskey world, there are a few cut-and-dry phrases. These include terms like Bottled in Bond and small batch. The former means the whiskey in question follows the guidelines created in the Bottled In Bond Act of 1897. This includes aging the whiskey in a federally bonded warehouse and bottling it at 100 proof, […]
Thrillist
Dr Pepper Just Dropped a New Booze-Flavored Soda, Get It Here
Drinking trends come and go, but in recent years, we've seen a shift in the rise of zero-proof non-alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic wine, tequila, and gin have recently hit the market, and now, in a reverse twist, some soft beverages are coming up with their own alcohol-inspired flavors. One such soft beverage is Dr Pepper. The famous soda brand recently announced the addition of a bourbon-flavored soda to its product line.
Eater
A Couple Smokes More Than Meat at Their Logan Square Restaurant
Flat & Point has remained closed since August in Logan Square, but owners Brian and Taylor Bruns have a plan. They’re reopening the restaurant with a new name — Dorothy’s Bistro — with a menu to give customers a better understanding they’re not a barbecue restaurant.
Thrillist
M&M's Is Releasing a New Coffee-Inspired Flavor & It's Surprisingly Sweet
Some significant changes are underway at M&M's. The candy maker introduced its first new character in a decade, and now, a new flavor is coming too. M&M's Caramel Cold Brew, which is rolling out nationwide in February 2023, boasts the same signature milk chocolate and colorful candy shell but with a smooth, robust taste of coffee and sweet caramel.
All jacked up on Mountain Dew? Alcoholic version launching in Ohio. Yes, even Baja Blast
You've heard of regular Mountain Dew, but what if we told you it now comes in a spiked version?. As of Wednesday, "HARD MTN DEW" is now available for purchase in Ohio, the 10th state for the alcoholic beverage. Ohio was the most requested state by social media since the line launched in February of this year, according to a release.
Is Arby's Bourbon Launch a Glimpse of What's to Come for Fast Food Brands?
"As more and more Gen Z consumers come of legal drinking age, we'll continue to see brands experiment in this space," Claire Lancaster told Newsweek.
Eater
Fishmonger Brings Raw Bar Delights, Frozen Drinks, and Major Patio Vibes to Kirkwood
Six months after finding big success with their seafood market and cafe Fishmonger in Poncey-Highland, Skip Engelbrecht (8ARM) and Nhan Le (8ARM, So Ba, Octopus Bar) and chef Bradford Forsblom are poised to open a second, much larger location this week in Kirkwood. And this one serves cocktails and includes seating for nearly 100 people on the patio.
Costco Kirkland Vs. Brand Name Vodka: Which Is Better?
Should you buy brand name vodka or Costco Kirkland it?. Costco’s Kirkland Signature Vodka has a somewhat cult following. Some say Costco liquor is as good or some people claim that the liquor at Costco is better than the brand-name vodka.
Enjoy National Coffee Day by trying a brand new coffee drink
woman drinking coffeeAndrea Piacquadio from Pexels. Happy National Coffee Day! Did you know that according to the National Coffee Association, 62% of Americans drink coffee every single day?
thebrewermagazine.com
Two Cider Styles Top the Charts with Imperial Cider at No. 3
Two cider styles, Imperial Cider and Fruit Cider, are currently performing as Top 5 ‘Total Beer’ styles in multiple reported data sources. The American Cider Association is pointing to the recent growth of Imperial Cider as an example of how leveling the playing field for standards of fill supports innovation in the cider category. In 2020, the ACA successfully lobbied for the addition of 12 oz. packaging to wine’s approved standards of fill. Because cider is federally regulated as wine, this change made cider above 7% alcohol by volume (ABV) in a 12 oz. can or bottle legal for the first time. Two years later, Imperial Cider is trending and is currently the #3 growth style in Total Beer per IRI. Imperial Cider is a marketing phrase that typically refers to a product over 8% ABV.
10 best beer advent calendars for a hoppy Christmas in 2022
For many people, us included, Christmas is about the food and drink. The whole period of December is saturated with cheese boards, nostalgic finger-food buffets, rich puds and your mum’s roast dinner on the day itself – piled high with fresh veg, roasties, gravy, the works.Christmas conjures up images of a variety of booze, too – mainly port, red wine, bubbles, snowballs and eggnog. But what about beer?For too long, beer has been overlooked as an ideal drink of choice at Christmas time. That is, until now.Beer advent calendars are taking over from chocolate, quietly gaining traction and popularity in...
The Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks To Sip During Pregnancy, According to a Nutritionist
If you love your nightly (or weekly) sips and you’re pregnant or looking to become pregnant, it helps to know what’s out there in the realm of non-alcoholic drinks that are safe before, during, and after pregnancy. Since alcohol (apart from the occasional glass of red wine) isn’t advised during pregnancy, these beverages will help fill the void should you find yourself with a specific craving.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Selected Tobacco to Ship Byron 19th Century Epique Poemas Humidor
At the 2022 Premium Cigar Association Trade Show, Selected Tobacco showcased a new limited edition humidor for the Byron 9th Century Epique Poemas. Next month, Selected Tobacco will begin shipping the units to retailers. The 9th Century Byron Epique Poemas Humidor ships with 30 cigars inside and a carton of...
modernretail.co
Once a sales lifeline, high-end restaurants and bars are growing their CPG lines with super fans in mind
Restaurants and bars are grappling with how best to expand sales beyond their four walls — mainly by offering branded products to online shoppers. E-commerce stores were just one of a number of lifelines that restaurants and bars turned to during the pandemic when dine-in business dried up overnight. While most of these dining businesses have experienced a return in visitors, many are still in recovery mode and planning for the future.
Comments / 0