ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Coffee Recall Issued

Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
Mens Journal

10 Boozy Barrel-Proof Bourbons to Drink Right Now

In the whiskey world, there are a few cut-and-dry phrases. These include terms like Bottled in Bond and small batch. The former means the whiskey in question follows the guidelines created in the Bottled In Bond Act of 1897. This includes aging the whiskey in a federally bonded warehouse and bottling it at 100 proof, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Thrillist

Dr Pepper Just Dropped a New Booze-Flavored Soda, Get It Here

Drinking trends come and go, but in recent years, we've seen a shift in the rise of zero-proof non-alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic wine, tequila, and gin have recently hit the market, and now, in a reverse twist, some soft beverages are coming up with their own alcohol-inspired flavors. One such soft beverage is Dr Pepper. The famous soda brand recently announced the addition of a bourbon-flavored soda to its product line.
Eater

A Couple Smokes More Than Meat at Their Logan Square Restaurant

Flat & Point has remained closed since August in Logan Square, but owners Brian and Taylor Bruns have a plan. They’re reopening the restaurant with a new name — Dorothy’s Bistro — with a menu to give customers a better understanding they’re not a barbecue restaurant.
Thrillist

M&M's Is Releasing a New Coffee-Inspired Flavor & It's Surprisingly Sweet

Some significant changes are underway at M&M's. The candy maker introduced its first new character in a decade, and now, a new flavor is coming too. M&M's Caramel Cold Brew, which is rolling out nationwide in February 2023, boasts the same signature milk chocolate and colorful candy shell but with a smooth, robust taste of coffee and sweet caramel.
Eater

Fishmonger Brings Raw Bar Delights, Frozen Drinks, and Major Patio Vibes to Kirkwood

Six months after finding big success with their seafood market and cafe Fishmonger in Poncey-Highland, Skip Engelbrecht (8ARM) and Nhan Le (8ARM, So Ba, Octopus Bar) and chef Bradford Forsblom are poised to open a second, much larger location this week in Kirkwood. And this one serves cocktails and includes seating for nearly 100 people on the patio.
thebrewermagazine.com

Two Cider Styles Top the Charts with Imperial Cider at No. 3

Two cider styles, Imperial Cider and Fruit Cider, are currently performing as Top 5 ‘Total Beer’ styles in multiple reported data sources. The American Cider Association is pointing to the recent growth of Imperial Cider as an example of how leveling the playing field for standards of fill supports innovation in the cider category. In 2020, the ACA successfully lobbied for the addition of 12 oz. packaging to wine’s approved standards of fill. Because cider is federally regulated as wine, this change made cider above 7% alcohol by volume (ABV) in a 12 oz. can or bottle legal for the first time. Two years later, Imperial Cider is trending and is currently the #3 growth style in Total Beer per IRI. Imperial Cider is a marketing phrase that typically refers to a product over 8% ABV.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

10 best beer advent calendars for a hoppy Christmas in 2022

For many people, us included, Christmas is about the food and drink. The whole period of December is saturated with cheese boards, nostalgic finger-food buffets, rich puds and your mum’s roast dinner on the day itself – piled high with fresh veg, roasties, gravy, the works.Christmas conjures up images of a variety of booze, too – mainly port, red wine, bubbles, snowballs and eggnog. But what about beer?For too long, beer has been overlooked as an ideal drink of choice at Christmas time. That is, until now.Beer advent calendars are taking over from chocolate, quietly gaining traction and popularity in...
Well+Good

The Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks To Sip During Pregnancy, According to a Nutritionist

If you love your nightly (or weekly) sips and you’re pregnant or looking to become pregnant, it helps to know what’s out there in the realm of non-alcoholic drinks that are safe before, during, and after pregnancy. Since alcohol (apart from the occasional glass of red wine) isn’t advised during pregnancy, these beverages will help fill the void should you find yourself with a specific craving.
cigar-coop.com

Cigar News: Selected Tobacco to Ship Byron 19th Century Epique Poemas Humidor

At the 2022 Premium Cigar Association Trade Show, Selected Tobacco showcased a new limited edition humidor for the Byron 9th Century Epique Poemas. Next month, Selected Tobacco will begin shipping the units to retailers. The 9th Century Byron Epique Poemas Humidor ships with 30 cigars inside and a carton of...
modernretail.co

Once a sales lifeline, high-end restaurants and bars are growing their CPG lines with super fans in mind

Restaurants and bars are grappling with how best to expand sales beyond their four walls — mainly by offering branded products to online shoppers. E-commerce stores were just one of a number of lifelines that restaurants and bars turned to during the pandemic when dine-in business dried up overnight. While most of these dining businesses have experienced a return in visitors, many are still in recovery mode and planning for the future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy