Two cider styles, Imperial Cider and Fruit Cider, are currently performing as Top 5 ‘Total Beer’ styles in multiple reported data sources. The American Cider Association is pointing to the recent growth of Imperial Cider as an example of how leveling the playing field for standards of fill supports innovation in the cider category. In 2020, the ACA successfully lobbied for the addition of 12 oz. packaging to wine’s approved standards of fill. Because cider is federally regulated as wine, this change made cider above 7% alcohol by volume (ABV) in a 12 oz. can or bottle legal for the first time. Two years later, Imperial Cider is trending and is currently the #3 growth style in Total Beer per IRI. Imperial Cider is a marketing phrase that typically refers to a product over 8% ABV.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO